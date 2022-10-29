What channel is Michigan vs. Michigan State on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 9 college football game

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan football beat rival Michigan State, 29-7, on Saturday night — and then it got ugly. After the game, the two teams started scuffling on the field, and then it perpetuated moments later. While the bulk of the Wolverines were still on the field, one Michigan football player made his way up the tunnel, where two eyewitnesses shared with WolverinesWire that he was jumped, before several other Spartans got involved, kicking the assaulted player while he was down.

