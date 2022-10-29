ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

What channel is Michigan vs. Michigan State on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 9 college football game

By Kevin Skiver
 2 days ago
College football's 12-team playoff, explained: Start date, how it will work & more to know about new CFP format

College football is entering a brave new era in terms of its national championship. At least, it will. No longer will champions be determined by polls, bowl coalitions or alliances or the BCS. Nor will the College Football Playoff be available to only four teams in a given season (considered a much-needed improvement by some, and a detriment to the game by others).
ALABAMA STATE
Michigan State players jump Michigan football player after game

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan football beat rival Michigan State, 29-7, on Saturday night — and then it got ugly. After the game, the two teams started scuffling on the field, and then it perpetuated moments later. While the bulk of the Wolverines were still on the field, one Michigan football player made his way up the tunnel, where two eyewitnesses shared with WolverinesWire that he was jumped, before several other Spartans got involved, kicking the assaulted player while he was down.
Michigan-Michigan State game turns ugly

Good morning! Oh, deer, it's Sunday (sorry). What started off as typical end of the game chippiness turned ugly, the Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans had some words that turned physical in the Michigan Stadium tunnel after the game. Multiple Michigan State football players punched and kicked a Michigan...
College football rankings: Projected NCAA top 25 teams after Week 9

Will there be the temptation to turn Georgia-Tennessee into a "Game of the Century?" Do not count on it. No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Tennessee likely will hold their spots in the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll, but sometimes the College Football Playoff rankings do not follow voter logic.
GEORGIA STATE
Social media mocks Miami's 14-12 win over Virginia that had 4 OTs and no TDs

Miami earned a 14-12 road victory against Virginia on Saturday, but don't be fooled: The Hurricanes' final score wasn't a result of two touchdowns. Instead, Miami's victory was by way of a 6-6 tie at the end of regulation, followed by two field goals in two overtime periods, a scoreless third overtime and, finally, a successful 2-point conversion in the fourth overtime period.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

