What channel is Michigan vs. Michigan State on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 9 college football game

Look: Michigan State Players Gang Up On 1 Michigan Player In Stadium Tunnel
There's a disturbing development out of Ann Arbor tonight regarding the aftermath of the Michigan vs. Michigan State game. A video showing multiple Michigan State players ganging up on a single Michigan football player has surfaced on Twitter. The fight takes place in the Michigan Stadium tunnel. The single-lane tunnel...
ng-sportingnews.com
College football's 12-team playoff, explained: Start date, how it will work & more to know about new CFP format
College football is entering a brave new era in terms of its national championship. At least, it will. No longer will champions be determined by polls, bowl coalitions or alliances or the BCS. Nor will the College Football Playoff be available to only four teams in a given season (considered a much-needed improvement by some, and a detriment to the game by others).
Mel Tucker reacts to Michigan State players ganging up on Michigan player: 'There is no excuse'
Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker, president Samuel L. Stanley and Michigan president Santa J. Ono reacted Sunday morning to postgame attack.
Michigan State players jump Michigan football player after game
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan football beat rival Michigan State, 29-7, on Saturday night — and then it got ugly. After the game, the two teams started scuffling on the field, and then it perpetuated moments later. While the bulk of the Wolverines were still on the field, one Michigan football player made his way up the tunnel, where two eyewitnesses shared with WolverinesWire that he was jumped, before several other Spartans got involved, kicking the assaulted player while he was down.
Live updates: Michigan State 7 - No. 4 Michigan 29; final
ANN ARBOR — Bye weeks behind them, Michigan State and Michigan return to action Saturday night — against each other. It's time once again for the annual matchup between the bitter in-state rivals. Kickoff at the Big House is set for 7:30 p.m. ABC is airing the 115th...
Michigan-Michigan State game turns ugly
Good morning! Oh, deer, it's Sunday (sorry). What started off as typical end of the game chippiness turned ugly, the Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans had some words that turned physical in the Michigan Stadium tunnel after the game. Multiple Michigan State football players punched and kicked a Michigan...
Things you might not have known about Michigan football's win over Michigan State
What was an emphatic win, thanks to resounding defensive play by Michigan football, was overshadowed by a postgame incident Saturday. While that was unfortunate (and unacceptable), the Wolverines beat rival Michigan State, 29-7, on the field, bringing the Paul Bunyan Trophy back home to Ann Arbor. If you were at...
How to watch, listen or stream: Michigan football vs. Michigan State
It’s a huge matchup this week: Michigan football gets its first rivalry test of the season as Michigan State comes to town. These teams moving in different directions. The Wolverines are undefeated while the Spartans are 3-4. However, MSU did get an important win in Week 7 over Wisconsin going into the bye week.
