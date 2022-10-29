Read full article on original website
This Pennsylvania Town has Been Named the Most Festive Christmas Town in AmericaTravel MavenBernville, PA
Spirits of friendly female, and not-so-friendly male, reportedly reside in Emmaus restaurantLauren JessopEmmaus, PA
Did the devil steal the soul of Tambour Yokel in an Allentown graveyard over 200 years ago?Lauren JessopAllentown, PA
After 34 Years Police Identify Anna Kane’s Killer with DNATrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Reading, PA
4 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
The high school football rankings enter win-or-go-home mode
Despite one close call, rivalry week didn’t rattle the high school football rankings too severely. The biggest disruption came from Northwestern Lehigh’s division-winning rout of Southern Lehigh. The Tigers climb back into the Top 10 this week as District 11 teams prepare for the playoffs.
Emmaus football beats rival Parkland in a game that had everything
Nearly everything that could occur in a high school football game did so in Emmaus’ 40-25 victory over rival Parkland in their Eastern Pennsylvania Conference South Division regular-season finale Friday night. The teams combined for more than 700 yards of offense. An interception was returned for a touchdown. An...
Nazareth, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Nazareth. The Easton Area High School football team will have a game with Nazareth Area High School on October 31, 2022, 13:00:00. The Easton Area High School football team will have a game with Nazareth Area High School on October 31, 2022, 14:30:00.
Freedom football wallops rival Liberty in mercy-rule win
Freedom High School’s football team vaulted into the postseason with one of its most decisive rivalry victories on Saturday afternoon. The Patriots, ranked No. 1 by lehighvalleylive.com, topped Liberty 38-7 in an Eastern Pennsylvania Conference South Division mercy-rule win on Saturday afternoon at Bethlehem Area School District Stadium. Turning...
Times News
Pine Grove holds off Marian 14-6
PINE GROVE - Marian was hoping to break even on the season, and Pine Grove was searching for its third win Friday night on the last weekend of the regular season. Both teams struggled offensively in the first two quarters. Pine Grove broke through for a pair of early touchdowns...
Nazareth football survives thriller vs. Easton, clinches EPC South title
FULL STORY: Bugbee answers call; Nazareth hoists trophy after wild win over Easton. If Nazareth Area High School football fans thought they were headed for a smooth coronation at Cottingham Stadium, they got a rude awakening on Friday night. The Blue Eagles rallied, however, and defeated rival Easton 35-28, clinching...
Bugbee answers call; Nazareth football hoists trophy after wild win over Easton
Nazareth Area High School senior Chris Bugbee is always ready for the call. That’s the nature of being a kicker. One moment, you’re standing on the sideline; the next, you’re under the spotlight with the weight of the game on your shoulders. Bugbee, however, is also the...
Times News
Defense carries Bears over Stroudsburg
Pleasant Valley might not run the North, but the Bears can lay claim to Monroe County. It doesn’t have a slick rivalry name or a fancy trophy. But it certainly has a nice ring to it. Pleasant Valley capped its most successful regular season since 2016 with a 14-13...
abc27.com
Exeter Township defeats Manheim Central in Week 10
(WHTM) — Exeter Township defeats Manheim Central 21-17 on Friday, Oct. 28 in Week 10. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, the...
timespub.com
CB West Hall of Fame Class of 2022 honored in Doylestown
The Central Bucks West Hall of Fame induction was a celebration of the Bucks’ athletic achievement. Five individual athletes and two teams made up the Hall of Fame Class of 2022. Inductees include Steve Justice (1972, basketball, baseball); Jeff Trauger (1980, football); Lauri McCandless Halderson (1991, field hockey, soccer);...
Times News
Fire sweeps through Tamaqua buildings
Firefighters from across the region responded to an intense fire that struck Tamaqua’s downtown just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday. No one was injured in the blaze, which impacted multiple buildings on the 100 block of West Broad Street. According to Tamaqua Fire Chief James Connely, the fire started on...
Times News
Veterans to be honored in Tamaqua
Veterans of Tamaqua and surrounding communities are invited to a remembrance ceremony to honor them on Veterans Day on Nov. 11. The ceremony is being conducted by students and faculty of the Tamaqua middle and high schools and will begin at 7:30 a.m. in front of the high school. It...
Popular Lehigh Valley BBQ Joint Suddenly Shutters
A popular BBQ joint in the Lehigh Valley has suddenly shuttered one of its physical locations after three years. Mad J’s on East Lawn Road in Nazareth made the announcement on its Facebook page on Friday, Oct. 28. A specific reason for the closure was not given — simply...
Times News
Halloween events
• The Schuylkill County Historical Society will conduct its Haunted History Tours in Pottsville 5:45 p.m. today. It is a tour of Baber Cemetery, 14th and Market streets. A tour of downtown Pottsville will start at the society, 305 N. Centre St., at 8 p.m. today. For reservations, contact the society at 570-622-7540.
insideradio.com
Joe DeCamara And Jon Ritchie To Replace Angelo Cataldi In Mornings At Philly’s WIP-FM.
The succession plan has been announced to replace the retiring Angelo Cataldi, the longtime morning host at Audacy sports WIP-FM Philadelphia (94.1). The current midday team of Joe DeCamara and Jon Ritchie will shift to mornings in early 2023. Cataldi announced his retirement in October 2021 and planned to exit...
Center City pole climber arrested during Phillies celebrations has message for other fans
You may have heard of Sean Hagan. Back in 2010, he was the "red man" who ran onto the field at Citizens Bank Park. He hasn't been to the ballpark since.
Times News
3-alarm fire in Tamaqua
Tamaqua Fire Department 64, Tamaqua Rescue and surrounding departments are on scene at a three-alarm fire at an apartment building on 117 West Broad Street in Tamaqua. Smoke can be throughout town. Check back for updates.
Bethlehem Steel ruins among 18 Lehigh Valley projects awarded $30M for redevelopment
Eighteen projects across Lehigh and Northampton counties are sharing in $29,950,000 in state grants awarded Wednesday. The money comes from the Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, which awarded $465,272,053 statewide in this latest round of funding. The state Office of the Budget administers the program for the acquisition and construction...
Times News
ON THIS DATE: October 29, 1962
Michael O’Connell was installed as grand knight of the Archbishop Ryan Council, Knights of Columbus, during a ceremony held last night in the council’s chambers in Lansford. Other members installed as officers were Joseph Oriel, financial secretary; John S. Coury, recording secretary; Albert Coury, chancellor; Peter Slog, treasurer;...
local21news.com
Blazing flames tear through multiple buildings in Tamaqua
TAMAQUA, Pa. (WFMZ) - The Tamaqua Fire Department said they were called to the 100 block of West Broad Street around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. Crews from across the area spent hours battling the flames. According to the Tamaqua Fire Chief, the fire started in a restaurant and four to...
