New Tripoli, PA

LehighValleyLive.com

The high school football rankings enter win-or-go-home mode

Despite one close call, rivalry week didn’t rattle the high school football rankings too severely. The biggest disruption came from Northwestern Lehigh’s division-winning rout of Southern Lehigh. The Tigers climb back into the Top 10 this week as District 11 teams prepare for the playoffs.
LehighValleyLive.com

Freedom football wallops rival Liberty in mercy-rule win

Freedom High School’s football team vaulted into the postseason with one of its most decisive rivalry victories on Saturday afternoon. The Patriots, ranked No. 1 by lehighvalleylive.com, topped Liberty 38-7 in an Eastern Pennsylvania Conference South Division mercy-rule win on Saturday afternoon at Bethlehem Area School District Stadium. Turning...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Times News

Pine Grove holds off Marian 14-6

PINE GROVE - Marian was hoping to break even on the season, and Pine Grove was searching for its third win Friday night on the last weekend of the regular season. Both teams struggled offensively in the first two quarters. Pine Grove broke through for a pair of early touchdowns...
PINE GROVE, PA
Times News

Defense carries Bears over Stroudsburg

Pleasant Valley might not run the North, but the Bears can lay claim to Monroe County. It doesn’t have a slick rivalry name or a fancy trophy. But it certainly has a nice ring to it. Pleasant Valley capped its most successful regular season since 2016 with a 14-13...
STROUDSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Exeter Township defeats Manheim Central in Week 10

(WHTM) — Exeter Township defeats Manheim Central 21-17 on Friday, Oct. 28 in Week 10. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, the...
MANHEIM, PA
timespub.com

CB West Hall of Fame Class of 2022 honored in Doylestown

The Central Bucks West Hall of Fame induction was a celebration of the Bucks’ athletic achievement. Five individual athletes and two teams made up the Hall of Fame Class of 2022. Inductees include Steve Justice (1972, basketball, baseball); Jeff Trauger (1980, football); Lauri McCandless Halderson (1991, field hockey, soccer);...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
Times News

Fire sweeps through Tamaqua buildings

Firefighters from across the region responded to an intense fire that struck Tamaqua’s downtown just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday. No one was injured in the blaze, which impacted multiple buildings on the 100 block of West Broad Street. According to Tamaqua Fire Chief James Connely, the fire started on...
TAMAQUA, PA
Times News

Veterans to be honored in Tamaqua

Veterans of Tamaqua and surrounding communities are invited to a remembrance ceremony to honor them on Veterans Day on Nov. 11. The ceremony is being conducted by students and faculty of the Tamaqua middle and high schools and will begin at 7:30 a.m. in front of the high school. It...
TAMAQUA, PA
Daily Voice

Popular Lehigh Valley BBQ Joint Suddenly Shutters

A popular BBQ joint in the Lehigh Valley has suddenly shuttered one of its physical locations after three years. Mad J’s on East Lawn Road in Nazareth made the announcement on its Facebook page on Friday, Oct. 28. A specific reason for the closure was not given — simply...
NAZARETH, PA
Times News

Halloween events

• The Schuylkill County Historical Society will conduct its Haunted History Tours in Pottsville 5:45 p.m. today. It is a tour of Baber Cemetery, 14th and Market streets. A tour of downtown Pottsville will start at the society, 305 N. Centre St., at 8 p.m. today. For reservations, contact the society at 570-622-7540.
POTTSVILLE, PA
Times News

LehighValleyLive.com

Bethlehem Steel ruins among 18 Lehigh Valley projects awarded $30M for redevelopment

Eighteen projects across Lehigh and Northampton counties are sharing in $29,950,000 in state grants awarded Wednesday. The money comes from the Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, which awarded $465,272,053 statewide in this latest round of funding. The state Office of the Budget administers the program for the acquisition and construction...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Times News

ON THIS DATE: October 29, 1962

Michael O’Connell was installed as grand knight of the Archbishop Ryan Council, Knights of Columbus, during a ceremony held last night in the council’s chambers in Lansford. Other members installed as officers were Joseph Oriel, financial secretary; John S. Coury, recording secretary; Albert Coury, chancellor; Peter Slog, treasurer;...
LANSFORD, PA
local21news.com

Blazing flames tear through multiple buildings in Tamaqua

TAMAQUA, Pa. (WFMZ) - The Tamaqua Fire Department said they were called to the 100 block of West Broad Street around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. Crews from across the area spent hours battling the flames. According to the Tamaqua Fire Chief, the fire started in a restaurant and four to...
TAMAQUA, PA

