Cormac Roth, Musician and Actor Tim Roth's Son, Dead at 25

Cormac Roth, son of Tim Roth, has died at the age of 25. The English actor shared that his son died following a battle with cancer on Oct. 16. Roth shared the news in a statement to ET. "On Sunday the 16th of October, we lost our beautiful boy Cormac...
Tom Hanks Returns as David S. Pumpkins on 'Saturday Night Live'

The king of spooky season made his return! Tom Hanks suited up as David S. Pumpkins during a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live. In the sketch, which featured host and musical guest, Jack Harlow, three friends seek a thrill as they get on the Cellblock 666 ride. The scares...
Michael J. Fox and Wife Tracy Pollan on Life as Empty Nesters, Celebrating Upcoming Oscars Honor (Exclusive)

A house to themselves. Michael J. Fox and his wife, Tracy Pollan, are opening up about their new lives as "empty nesters." The happy couple walked the red carpet at this year's A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson's Gala at Cipriani South Street in New York City on Sunday, and they spoke with ET's Rachel Smith about their marriage and their kids.
'Bachelor in Paradise': Why Sarah Abruptly Left the Beach

Sarah Hamrick is speaking out. On Monday night's episode of Bachelor in Paradise, host Jesse Palmer revealed that Sarah had left the beach due to a family emergency, something she addressed on social media after the show aired. The reality star revealed that her grandmother passed away. "Opening myself up...
'The View' Features Will Smith-Inspired 'Oscars Slap' Kids Costume in Halloween Segment

On The View's Halloween episode, the show drew attention to the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars in a way nobody saw coming. In a special segment titled "Boo Are You Wearing?," which highlighted costumes for kids surrounding hot topics in the news, wardrobe supervisor Ashley Alderfer Kaufman introduced one child in a gold bodysuit dressed as an Oscar statue with a red handprint on their face.
'Disenchanted' Trailer: Amy Adams Turns Into a Wicked Stepmother

Amy Adams is taking a turn on the dark side in the new trailer for Disenchanted!. Disney shared the first full trailer to the anticipated sequel on Tuesday, which shows how Giselle (Adams), Robert (Patrick Dempsey) and their happy family end up on the wrong side of the storybook and fighting against a dark curse.
'The Penguin' Adds Cristin Milioti to 'Batman' Spinoff Starring Colin Farrell

Cristin Milioti has been cast opposite Colin Farrell in the upcoming HBO Max limited spinoff series about the Penguin, ET has confirmed. The Made for Love and Palm Springs star is set to play Sofia Falcone, the daughter of Carmine Falcone, who was played by John Turturro in The Batman.
'Severance' Adds Alia Shawkat, Gwendoline Christie, Merritt Wever and More to Season 2

Praise Kier! Severance has added eight new cast members as the Apple TV+ series starts production on season 2. Among those joining the expanded ensemble are Alia Shawkat, Gwendoline Christie and Merritt Wever. Rounding out the new additions are Christopher Guest regular Bob Balaban, Beauty and the Beast voice star...
'The Winchesters' Sneak Peek: John Flashes Back to a Painful Memory (Exclusive)

John, Mary and their friends are back on the hunt in the latest episode of The Winchesters. In Tuesday's hour, titled "Masters of War," the Monster Club find themselves at the center of a case when the details of a veteran's death don't add up. As John (Drake Rodger), Mary (Meg Donnelly), Carlos (Jojo Fleites) and Latika (Nida Khurshid) start to investigate the suspicious circumstances surrounding the soldier's death, they find themselves with more than they bargained for. Of course, it's the Supernatural universe!

