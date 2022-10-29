ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall County, KY

yoursportsedge.com

Glover Leads Blazers to the Line at State Cross Country (w/PHOTOS)

University Heights sophomore Cole Glover followed a 3rd-place run at last week’s Region 1 meet with a top-50 showing at Saturday’s Class A State Cross Country Championship. Glover turned in a 17:58 on the course at Bourbon County Park, improving three spots on his finish as a freshman....
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
yoursportsedge.com

BACK TO BACK – Heritage Christian Concludes KCAA Run With State Title

As Heritage Christian Academy makes its farewell tour through the Kentucky Christian Athletic Association during the 2022-23 school year, the Warriors continue to bring hardware back to Hopkinsville. The HCA volleyball team survived a tough semifinal matchup Saturday and cruised to the championship win that night to win the school’s...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Austin Cavanaugh 11th to Pace Trigg Boys at State XC (w/PHOTOS)

Trigg County senior Austin Cavanaugh narrowly missed his fourth straight top-10 finish at the KHSAA 2A State Cross Country Championship on Friday, crossing the line in 11th at the Bourbon County Cross Country Park. Austin ran a 16:48, 25 seconds slower than his time to win his third straight Region...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Falcon Boys’ XC Closes Season at 1A State Championship (w/PHOTOS)

The Fort Campbell boys wrapped up the cross country season on Saturday at the KHSAA 1A State Championship, led by a 25th-place finish by William Lubas. Lubas, the Region 1 runner-up, ran a 17:17 on Saturday at the Bourbon County Cross Country Park. St. Henry’s Dixon Ryan won the title with a time of 16:03.
FORT CAMPBELL, KY
whopam.com

CCHS, Trigg bands finish third at state

Christian County’s Colonel Marching Band advanced to the KMEA State Finals in Richmond Saturday and finished third in Class 4A. The Colonels were second in music performance and third in visual performance and general effect. Bourbon County won the 4A state championship and Anderson County was the runner-up. Hopkinsville’s...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

PHOTOS – Caldwell County Senior Night

Caldwell County High School honored its senior football players, managers, cheerleaders, golfers and band members prior to Friday night’s home game against Trigg County. YSE was there and has photos of all of the Caldwell seniors. Caldwell County Senior Night.
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Colonel Football Up and Down Off the Field

You may have noticed a few things over the past week or two going on with Christian County football. Head Coach Blake Ladson was mysteriously absent from last Friday’s game and will, having not been at practice this week, also be absent from this Friday’s game. Also, the...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky Basketball Player Preview: Adou Thiero

The Kentucky Wildcats are going to have such an athletic, long, and talented team taking the floor in 2022-23. One area that the Cats are loaded at is in the backcourt as they returned talent and brought in some of the best freshmen and transfers in the country. One of...
LEXINGTON, KY
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kentucky fans show off Wildcats-themed paint job on Tennessee's Rock

Tennessee fans won’t like what some Kentucky fans did to the iconic Rock on Saturday morning. The Wildcats are in Knoxville to take on the No. 3 Volunteers and are looking to derail the Vols’ undefeated season. While Tennessee has had a massive advantage in the overall series, Kentucky will be trying to pick up a 2nd win over the Vols in 3 years.
KNOXVILLE, TN
fox56news.com

Curbside Bar hit by truck and trailer following wreck in street

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington wreck took an unexpected turn on Saturday. Jackie Mullins, a bartender at Curbside Bar, told FOX 56 that around 3 p.m., a car ran a red light, leading to the car clipping a truck and trailer traveling with six horses. The ensuing collision caused the truck and trailer to crash into Curbside Bar.
LEXINGTON, KY
wevv.com

Hopkins County Schools are faced with bus driver shortage

Hopkins County is like a lot of districts across the county as they are faced with staff shortage of bus drivers. Hopkins County Schools district faces bus driver shortage. The Hopkins County Schools district is facing a bus driver shortage that has impacted students getting to and from school.
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Man Charged After Christian County High-Speed Pursuit

A pursuit that started on Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County ended on Kentucky 117 Friday morning. Kentucky State Police say they attempted to stop a car for speeding and the driver 27-year-old Jhanti Gold of Clarksville fled at speeds of over 100 mph before turning onto Interstate 24 westbound. The...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Woman dies from injuries sustained in car crash Friday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A woman has died from injuries she sustained in a car crash in Lexington on Friday. The Fayette County Coroner says Jo Etta Allen of Paris was involved in a crash with another car on Winchester Road and North Cleveland Road Friday, October 28th. The...
LEXINGTON, KY
whvoradio.com

Hopkinsville Woman Injured In Sunday Interstate 24 Crash

A Hopkinsville woman was injured in a wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County Sunday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a truck driven by Jason Caywood, of Illinois, was westbound attempting to pass a car driven by Kevin Kirby, of Hopkinsville, when Caywood’s trailer hit the back of the car.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

