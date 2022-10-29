Read full article on original website
yoursportsedge.com
Glover Leads Blazers to the Line at State Cross Country (w/PHOTOS)
University Heights sophomore Cole Glover followed a 3rd-place run at last week’s Region 1 meet with a top-50 showing at Saturday’s Class A State Cross Country Championship. Glover turned in a 17:58 on the course at Bourbon County Park, improving three spots on his finish as a freshman....
yoursportsedge.com
VIDEO – Fort Campbell’s Meg Lubas Talks 5th-Place State XC Run
Fort Campbell 8th-grader Meg Lubas shaved 50 seconds off her runner-up run at last week’s Region 1 Class A meet to finish 5th with a time of 20:10 on Saturday at the KHSAA State Championship. Afterward, Lubas said hard work in practice prepared her for a breakout performance.
yoursportsedge.com
BACK TO BACK – Heritage Christian Concludes KCAA Run With State Title
As Heritage Christian Academy makes its farewell tour through the Kentucky Christian Athletic Association during the 2022-23 school year, the Warriors continue to bring hardware back to Hopkinsville. The HCA volleyball team survived a tough semifinal matchup Saturday and cruised to the championship win that night to win the school’s...
yoursportsedge.com
Austin Cavanaugh 11th to Pace Trigg Boys at State XC (w/PHOTOS)
Trigg County senior Austin Cavanaugh narrowly missed his fourth straight top-10 finish at the KHSAA 2A State Cross Country Championship on Friday, crossing the line in 11th at the Bourbon County Cross Country Park. Austin ran a 16:48, 25 seconds slower than his time to win his third straight Region...
yoursportsedge.com
Falcon Boys’ XC Closes Season at 1A State Championship (w/PHOTOS)
The Fort Campbell boys wrapped up the cross country season on Saturday at the KHSAA 1A State Championship, led by a 25th-place finish by William Lubas. Lubas, the Region 1 runner-up, ran a 17:17 on Saturday at the Bourbon County Cross Country Park. St. Henry’s Dixon Ryan won the title with a time of 16:03.
whopam.com
CCHS, Trigg bands finish third at state
Christian County’s Colonel Marching Band advanced to the KMEA State Finals in Richmond Saturday and finished third in Class 4A. The Colonels were second in music performance and third in visual performance and general effect. Bourbon County won the 4A state championship and Anderson County was the runner-up. Hopkinsville’s...
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Caldwell County Senior Night
Caldwell County High School honored its senior football players, managers, cheerleaders, golfers and band members prior to Friday night’s home game against Trigg County. YSE was there and has photos of all of the Caldwell seniors. Caldwell County Senior Night.
Home Team Friday: Union County vs. Calloway County
MURRAY, Ky. (WPSD) Union County – 45 Calloway County – 15
whopam.com
Colonel Football Up and Down Off the Field
You may have noticed a few things over the past week or two going on with Christian County football. Head Coach Blake Ladson was mysteriously absent from last Friday’s game and will, having not been at practice this week, also be absent from this Friday’s game. Also, the...
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky beats Missouri Western State: 4 things to know, box score and postgame banter
Following a humbling loss to Tennessee on Saturday night, the Big Blue Nation needed a pick-me-up, and the Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball team provided that in their preseason exhibition against Missouri Western on Sunday night, winning 56-38. It is important to note that Defending National Player of the Year...
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky Basketball Player Preview: Adou Thiero
The Kentucky Wildcats are going to have such an athletic, long, and talented team taking the floor in 2022-23. One area that the Cats are loaded at is in the backcourt as they returned talent and brought in some of the best freshmen and transfers in the country. One of...
wkms.org
In Trigg County, an ongoing special investigation looms over the sheriff’s race
Trigg County voters in this fall’s general election will see only one name on the ballot for Trigg County sheriff: incumbent Aaron Acree — a former Kentucky State Police trooper — who was appointed to the position by Judge-Executive Hollis Alexander in 2020. But four write-in candidates...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky fans show off Wildcats-themed paint job on Tennessee's Rock
Tennessee fans won’t like what some Kentucky fans did to the iconic Rock on Saturday morning. The Wildcats are in Knoxville to take on the No. 3 Volunteers and are looking to derail the Vols’ undefeated season. While Tennessee has had a massive advantage in the overall series, Kentucky will be trying to pick up a 2nd win over the Vols in 3 years.
fox56news.com
Curbside Bar hit by truck and trailer following wreck in street
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington wreck took an unexpected turn on Saturday. Jackie Mullins, a bartender at Curbside Bar, told FOX 56 that around 3 p.m., a car ran a red light, leading to the car clipping a truck and trailer traveling with six horses. The ensuing collision caused the truck and trailer to crash into Curbside Bar.
wevv.com
Hopkins County Schools are faced with bus driver shortage
Hopkins County is like a lot of districts across the county as they are faced with staff shortage of bus drivers. Hopkins County Schools district faces bus driver shortage. The Hopkins County Schools district is facing a bus driver shortage that has impacted students getting to and from school.
atozsports.com
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops’ reaction after losing to Tennessee has to be satisfying for Vols fans
After every game the Tennessee Vols have played this season, the opposing coach has been at a complete loss in the post-game press conference. It’s been true of Billy Napier, Brian Kelly, and Nick Saban. And it was true of Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops on Saturday night after...
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged After Christian County High-Speed Pursuit
A pursuit that started on Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County ended on Kentucky 117 Friday morning. Kentucky State Police say they attempted to stop a car for speeding and the driver 27-year-old Jhanti Gold of Clarksville fled at speeds of over 100 mph before turning onto Interstate 24 westbound. The...
WTVQ
Woman dies from injuries sustained in car crash Friday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A woman has died from injuries she sustained in a car crash in Lexington on Friday. The Fayette County Coroner says Jo Etta Allen of Paris was involved in a crash with another car on Winchester Road and North Cleveland Road Friday, October 28th. The...
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Injured In Sunday Interstate 24 Crash
A Hopkinsville woman was injured in a wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County Sunday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a truck driven by Jason Caywood, of Illinois, was westbound attempting to pass a car driven by Kevin Kirby, of Hopkinsville, when Caywood’s trailer hit the back of the car.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee drops intense hype video for rivalry showdown with Kentucky: ‘The monster has awoken'
It’ll be an SEC showdown between a pair of ranked opponents when No. 3 Tennessee takes on visiting No. 19 Kentucky. For the latest edition of the rivalry, Tennessee dropped an intense hype video. In it, former Vol Trey Smith is the narrator as the Neyland Nights set is featured.
