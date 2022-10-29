ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Lansford man gets 15 years in drug, gun cases

A former Lansford man will spend up to 15 years in jail on drug and gun charges. Daquawn B. King, who is in the state prison at Rockview, Centre County, was charged by then Coaldale Police Officer James E. Bonner with violating drug and firearms laws on July 3, 2020.
