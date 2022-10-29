ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 2

Verlo Mattress Prep Zone | Oct. 29, 2022

By Daniel Esteve
FOX 2
FOX 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g4nMk_0ir0lpgZ00

FOX 2 NEWS – Check out week 10 of the Verlo Mattress Prep Zone on Fox 2.

Jim Powers joinS Daniel Esteve for a big week of high school football, featuring the week’s top matchups, highlights, and insight from across the bi-state area!

PART 1

PART 2

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 2

Woman falls from window of Silver Dollar City train

BRANSON, Mo. — Normally, roller coasters make a lasting impression on people who visit amusement parks. For a number of people last night in Branson, it was a train — and a Joplin woman was on it. The Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train went off the tracks last night at Silver Dollar City shortly […]
BRANSON, MO
The Columbus Dispatch

Central Ohio high school sports postseason coverage, Oct. 28-30

ThisWeek sportswriters had a busy weekend, covering the first round of the high school football playoffs, the regional championships in cross country and field hockey, district finals in boys soccer, girls soccer and girls volleyball and the state championships in boys and girls water polo. Cross country Hilliard Davidson runners earn pair of titles...
OHIO STATE
FOX 2

TKO: Arenado staying right here in St. Louis

In tonight’s TKO: “The Kilcoyne Opinion” is thrilled that Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado is opting “in” to the remainder of his contract. That means “Nado” will be a Cardinals core player through the 2027 season at least.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Meet the builders of the arch this weekend

ST. LOUIS — The Gateway Arch was completed 57 years ago, on October 28, 1965. This weekend, you have the opportunity to meet the people who built one of the most recognizable monuments in the world. The “Meet the Builders” event will be taking place in the arch tram lobby next to the museum under […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Refreshed $2M Tower Grove Park creek to begin flowing Wednesday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A year-long Tower Grove Park project to restore a creek buried in 1913 will be completed Wednesday. The water will begin flowing in the creek after a grand opening event at 10 am. It will be attended by representatives of the Osage Nation, St. Louis City leaders, and people representing the […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Thai restaurant ‘The King and I’ is moving from South Grand

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Another South Grand restaurant is closing its doors. For the last 29-years The King & I have been serving Thai food to patrons at their location in south St. Louis. They just announced plans to relocate to Richmond Heights. The new location will be in former Blaze Pizza storefront on Dale […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

47K+
Followers
13K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy