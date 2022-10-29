Read full article on original website
Bean leads Holloway in race for District 4 congressional seat: UNF pollDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Florida Sergeant Tweet Calling Black People One of ‘America’s Biggest Problems’ in Hot Water: Internal InvestigationBLOCK WORK MEDIAJacksonville, FL
Middleburg dominates rival Orange Park Raiders, 35-14Anthony SalazarMiddleburg, FL
Voter resource: Bean, Holloway compete for new District 4 congressional seatDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Voter resource: Garrison, Jones vie for Florida House of Representatives District 11 seatZoey FieldsClay County, FL
duvalsports.com
Bartram Downs Oakleaf 55-20, Goes Undefeated In District Of Death
Orange Park Fl- It was named the district of death by many, as District 4S-3 housed the toughest opponents in all of North Florida. Buchholz (7-1), Creekside (7-2), and Fleming Island (4-4) all possessed winning records and impressive wins on the season. For Bartram Trail, they sat undefeated at 8-0, and undefeated in the district with only Oakleaf (4-5) standing in their way. Oakleaf had already played Creekside and Buchholz tough while upsetting Fleming Island earlier in the season. They looked to do the same to Bartram, but the Bears had other plans.
First Coast News
Trinity Christian star RB and Florida commit Treyaun Webb looks to lead Conquerors to 10th state championship
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Trinity Christian Conquerors are 8-0 and eyeing their 10th state championship. And if Treyaun Webb has anything to say about it…they'll be adding to their trophy case in December. But it hasn't always been easy for Webb on the football field. "Dealt with an...
Middleburg dominates rival Orange Park Raiders, 35-14
The Middleburg Broncos dominated their senior night against the in-county rival Orange Park Raiders on Friday, 35-14. The Broncos were riding high from the first drive of the game. Middleburg won the toss and elected to receive. Running back TJ Lane would score the first touchdown of the game on a 58-yard run. Middleburg would also get the 2-point conversion off another run from Lane to put the Broncos up, 8-0.
Antisemitic messages found outside UGA football game in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Tweets and videos show antisemitic messages that were spotted in Jacksonville outside of TIAA Bank Field, where the University of Georgia defeated the University of Florida on Saturday. In tweets and videos obtained by Channel 2 sister station Action News Jax, hateful messages are shown projected...
News4Jax.com
Businesses reap economic gains from Georgia-Florida festivities, game
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tens of thousands of Florida Gator and Georgia Bulldog fans from near and far filled the stands of the TIAA Bank Field Saturday afternoon to watch this year’s much anticipated Georgia-Florida matchup, resulting in a major boost for the Jacksonville economy. Football fans started making...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida, Georgia issue joint statement after anti-Semitic message appears on exterior of TIAA Bank Field
Florida and Georgia have issued a statement after an anti-Semitic message appeared on the exterior of TIAA Bank Field toward the end of Saturday’s rivalry game. The message, which was not affiliated with the stadium in any way, appeared toward the end of Georgia’s win over Florida, referencing Ye’s recent anti-Semitic remarks.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Does Florida have a chance to upset Georgia? Tim Tebow explains key or Gators
Georgia is a heavy favorite entering Saturday’s game against rival Florida. Most sports books have the Bulldogs a 23.5-point favorite over the Gators. So, does Florida have a chance to do the unthinkable Saturday in Jacksonville? Former Gators start quarterback Tim Tebow thinks so, and he explained Saturday morning on SportsCenter the biggest key to the game for Florida.
wuft.org
Mayor Terrill Hill and Robbi Correa head for runoff election for Palatka mayor
The primary election for Palatka mayor was too close of a race to be decided during the primary election. Incumbent Mayor Terrill Hill and Robbi Correa will be on the ballot for the Nov. 8 general election. Both candidates will run with no party affiliation, as the Palatka City Charter...
Independent Florida Alligator
UF responds to antisemitic message after Florida-Georgia game
An antisemitic message was projected onto the exterior of TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, after the Georgia-Florida game Saturday. It was in reference to the recent antisemitic comments made by Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. Ye made antisemitic remarks repeatedly blaming “Jewish media” and “Jewish Zionist” for multiple...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Median single-family home price falls in Northeast Florida
The price spikes in single-family homes earlier this year have settled into mild fluctuations at the close of the third quarter, according to market research provided by the Northeast Florida Association of Realtors. The median price of a single-family home fell 2.6% in September to $380,000 in the Northeast Florida...
News4Jax.com
$1B Powerball jackpot up for grabs Monday night
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – People showed up at convenience stores, groceries and gas stations around the country to snatch up lottery tickets for a chance at Monday night’s massive $1 billion Powerball jackpot. The jackpot soared after no one matched all six numbers in Saturday night’s drawing. It’s the...
News4Jax.com
RULES: Yo, Ardrian! Be a VIP at the Jax Symphony’s ‘Rocky in Concert’
Enter the boxing ring and take a jab at the World Heavyweight Championship with the original Rocky. A News4JAX Insider can win 4 VIP tickets in Section Row / Box K, seat 11 – 14 to see Rocky in Concert!. Watch as the boxer goes from rags to riches...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Laura Rutledge's daughter, Reese, picks winner in Florida-Georgia game
One of the biggest rivalries in college football will take place on Saturday when Georgia and Florida play in Jacksonville. ESPN host Laura Rutledge called on her daughter, Reese, to make a pick for this week’s game between Georgia and Florida. Last week, Rutledge’s daughter was recorded making a selection for last week’s LSU-Ole Miss game.
Anti-Semitic signs show up around Jacksonville: Local leaders condemning these actions
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Action News Jax is learning more about antisemitic messages spotted around Jacksonville this weekend. The tweets and videos below show one of the hateful messages that was projected onto TIAA Bank Field during the Georgia-Florida game on Saturday. The projection says, “Kanye is right about the Jews.”
floridapolitics.com
Jacksonville leaders condemn antisemitic displays
"There is absolutely no room for this sort of hate in Northeast Florida." Jacksonville’s Georgia-Florida weekend was marred by high-profile displays of antisemitism and local leaders are expressing their outrage. “The kind of anti-Semitic hate speech being circulated online purportedly from the Florida-Georgia game is despicable and extremely disappointing....
‘Becoming Collegiate Academy’ Is First HBCU-Inspired Elementary School In Florida
The city of Jacksonville, Florida, made room for a new learning center inspired by historically Black colleges and universities. The elementary school, Becoming Collegiate Academy, is located in Gateway Town Center and hails the prestigious HBCUs with flags that decorate the entrance. As previously reported in BLACK ENTERPRISE, Cameron Frazier,...
First Coast News
One dead in shooting on Golfbrook Drive on Jacksonville's Northside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in his late teens or early 20s is dead after a shooting on Jacksonville's Northside Saturday night, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said. The shooting happened on the 5300 block of Golfbrook Drive around 7:30 p.m. Police responded to reports of a man shot, and the victim was taken to the hospital by the Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Department.
JFRD: 4 injured, 3 in serious condition after morning crash on Jacksonville’s Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department confirmed that it responded to a multiple vehicle crash early Monday that closed West Beaver Street. Capt. Eric Prosswimmer, spokesperson for JFRD, told Action News Jax that the incident occurred at Beaver Street and Oscar Road and was a result of two separate crashes. However, it is believed each had to do with the fog causing low visibility.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Town homes fill budget niche in Northeast Florida
The dream of purchasing a first home conjures thoughts of a detached home with a fenced yard, two-car garage and maybe a covered patio. Prospective homebuyers today are waking up to the reality of inflation and rising interest rates. Those previously qualified may have to navigate the qualifying process again...
Duval County eligible for FEMA public assistance after Ian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County is now eligible for debris removal and repair or replacement of disaster-damaged public facilities in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Ian, according to a release by FEMA sent Friday. Duval County was previously only approved for emergency protective measures. For the latest information on...
