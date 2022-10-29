Orange Park Fl- It was named the district of death by many, as District 4S-3 housed the toughest opponents in all of North Florida. Buchholz (7-1), Creekside (7-2), and Fleming Island (4-4) all possessed winning records and impressive wins on the season. For Bartram Trail, they sat undefeated at 8-0, and undefeated in the district with only Oakleaf (4-5) standing in their way. Oakleaf had already played Creekside and Buchholz tough while upsetting Fleming Island earlier in the season. They looked to do the same to Bartram, but the Bears had other plans.

