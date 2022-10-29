ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Bartram Downs Oakleaf 55-20, Goes Undefeated In District Of Death

Orange Park Fl- It was named the district of death by many, as District 4S-3 housed the toughest opponents in all of North Florida. Buchholz (7-1), Creekside (7-2), and Fleming Island (4-4) all possessed winning records and impressive wins on the season. For Bartram Trail, they sat undefeated at 8-0, and undefeated in the district with only Oakleaf (4-5) standing in their way. Oakleaf had already played Creekside and Buchholz tough while upsetting Fleming Island earlier in the season. They looked to do the same to Bartram, but the Bears had other plans.
ORANGE PARK, FL
Anthony Salazar

Middleburg dominates rival Orange Park Raiders, 35-14

The Middleburg Broncos dominated their senior night against the in-county rival Orange Park Raiders on Friday, 35-14. The Broncos were riding high from the first drive of the game. Middleburg won the toss and elected to receive. Running back TJ Lane would score the first touchdown of the game on a 58-yard run. Middleburg would also get the 2-point conversion off another run from Lane to put the Broncos up, 8-0.
MIDDLEBURG, FL
Businesses reap economic gains from Georgia-Florida festivities, game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tens of thousands of Florida Gator and Georgia Bulldog fans from near and far filled the stands of the TIAA Bank Field Saturday afternoon to watch this year’s much anticipated Georgia-Florida matchup, resulting in a major boost for the Jacksonville economy. Football fans started making...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Does Florida have a chance to upset Georgia? Tim Tebow explains key or Gators

Georgia is a heavy favorite entering Saturday’s game against rival Florida. Most sports books have the Bulldogs a 23.5-point favorite over the Gators. So, does Florida have a chance to do the unthinkable Saturday in Jacksonville? Former Gators start quarterback Tim Tebow thinks so, and he explained Saturday morning on SportsCenter the biggest key to the game for Florida.
GAINESVILLE, FL
UF responds to antisemitic message after Florida-Georgia game

An antisemitic message was projected onto the exterior of TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, after the Georgia-Florida game Saturday. It was in reference to the recent antisemitic comments made by Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. Ye made antisemitic remarks repeatedly blaming “Jewish media” and “Jewish Zionist” for multiple...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Median single-family home price falls in Northeast Florida

The price spikes in single-family homes earlier this year have settled into mild fluctuations at the close of the third quarter, according to market research provided by the Northeast Florida Association of Realtors. The median price of a single-family home fell 2.6% in September to $380,000 in the Northeast Florida...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
$1B Powerball jackpot up for grabs Monday night

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – People showed up at convenience stores, groceries and gas stations around the country to snatch up lottery tickets for a chance at Monday night’s massive $1 billion Powerball jackpot. The jackpot soared after no one matched all six numbers in Saturday night’s drawing. It’s the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Laura Rutledge's daughter, Reese, picks winner in Florida-Georgia game

One of the biggest rivalries in college football will take place on Saturday when Georgia and Florida play in Jacksonville. ESPN host Laura Rutledge called on her daughter, Reese, to make a pick for this week’s game between Georgia and Florida. Last week, Rutledge’s daughter was recorded making a selection for last week’s LSU-Ole Miss game.
ATHENS, GA
Jacksonville leaders condemn antisemitic displays

"There is absolutely no room for this sort of hate in Northeast Florida." Jacksonville’s Georgia-Florida weekend was marred by high-profile displays of antisemitism and local leaders are expressing their outrage. “The kind of anti-Semitic hate speech being circulated online purportedly from the Florida-Georgia game is despicable and extremely disappointing....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
One dead in shooting on Golfbrook Drive on Jacksonville's Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in his late teens or early 20s is dead after a shooting on Jacksonville's Northside Saturday night, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said. The shooting happened on the 5300 block of Golfbrook Drive around 7:30 p.m. Police responded to reports of a man shot, and the victim was taken to the hospital by the Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Department.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
JFRD: 4 injured, 3 in serious condition after morning crash on Jacksonville’s Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department confirmed that it responded to a multiple vehicle crash early Monday that closed West Beaver Street. Capt. Eric Prosswimmer, spokesperson for JFRD, told Action News Jax that the incident occurred at Beaver Street and Oscar Road and was a result of two separate crashes. However, it is believed each had to do with the fog causing low visibility.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Town homes fill budget niche in Northeast Florida

The dream of purchasing a first home conjures thoughts of a detached home with a fenced yard, two-car garage and maybe a covered patio. Prospective homebuyers today are waking up to the reality of inflation and rising interest rates. Those previously qualified may have to navigate the qualifying process again...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

