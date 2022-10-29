Read full article on original website
Former NBA greats Kevin Garnett And Paul Pierce Say Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo Need More Consistency
The ex-Celtics tandem say the Heat need provide help for Jimmy Butler
FOX Sports
LeVert leads Cleveland against New York after 41-point game
New York Knicks (3-2, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (4-1, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland hosts the New York Knicks after Caris LeVert scored 41 points in the Cleveland Cavaliers' 132-123 overtime victory against the Boston Celtics. Cleveland finished 44-38 overall and 27-25 in...
Brown scores 24, Beal struggles as Celtics roll 112-94
Jaylen Brown scored 24 points and the Boston Celtics took advantage of cold shooting by Bradley Beal, routing the Washington Wizards 112-94
Ja Morant's Status For Grizzlies-Jazz Game
Ja Morant is doubtful for Saturday's game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Utah Jazz.
Yardbarker
Lakers defeat Nuggets to capture first win of season
LeBron James scored 26 points, Anthony Davis added 23 to go along with 15 rebounds and the host Los Angeles Lakers beat the Denver Nuggets 121-110 on Sunday night for their first win of the season. Lonnie Walker IV scored 18 points, as did reserve Russell Westbrook, who also had...
Rockets And Clippers Injury Reports
The Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers have announced their injury reports for Monday's game.
numberfire.com
Jazz starting Collin Sexton for resting Mike Conley on Saturday
Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Memphis Grizzlies. Sexton will make his first start this season after Mike Conley was rested on Saturday night. In 27.9 expected minutes, our models project Sexton to score 24.1 FanDuel points. Sexton's projection includes 14.7 points, 3.6 rebounds,...
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Scores team-high 22 points
McCollum posted 22 points (9-19 FG, 4-8 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Sunday's 112-91 victory over the Clippers. Even though Zion Williamson grabbed all the headlines due to his near triple-double during his return to action, McCollum was the one who led the team in scoring while draining a season-high four treys. The All-Star guard bounced back from a poor shooting display against the Suns, and he's now scored at least 20 points in four of his first six contests.
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Goes to locker room Friday
Ayton went to the locker room in the first quarter of Friday's game against the Pelicans due to a left ankle injury, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. Ayton played eight minutes to begin Friday's matchup but wasn't on the court to begin the second quarter. If he's unable to return to the game, Jock Landale, Bismack Biyombo and Torrey Craig should see increased run for the Suns.
Yardbarker
Spurs Stun DeMar DeRozan's Bulls in Win Behind Keldon Johnson's Season-High 33 Points
The San Antonio Spurs improve to 4-2 on the season after defeating the Chicago Bulls, with 129-124 being the final score. The Spurs came out of the gate hot in this game — taking a 19-5 lead at the 8:06 mark of the first quarter after converting five makes from beyond the arc within the span. It didn't take long for the Bulls to rally back. A strong second-quarter performance for Chicago put them in a position to lead 56-47 with 5:28 remaining before halftime.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Underperforms in loss
Jokic amassed 12 points (3-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal in 25 minutes during Friday's 117-101 victory over the Jazz. Although Jokic notched the double--double, his scoring output was atypical. He also only saw 25 minutes, which was his lowest total of the season. Nevertheless, Jokic is one of the best fantasy producers in the league and a must-start whenever he plays.
This Pelicans-Timberwolves Trade Features Karl-Anthony Towns
Without fail, there are always a few NBA teams who appear to be on the verge of collapse. This summer, the Brooklyn Nets, and Phoenix Suns generated lots of headlines, but none of them were good. These are two talented teams in the mix for the NBA championship. Yet, somehow, it consistently felt like the sky could fall for either organization on a regular basis.
CBS Sports
76ers' Joel Embiid: Drains game-winning shot
Embiid notched 25 points (9-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-9 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Saturday's 114-109 win over the Bulls. Embiid returned from a one-game absence and was the difference maker for the Sixers in this victory, as he left his mark on both ends of the court while also draining the game-winning shot with only 18 seconds left in the contest. Embiid has now scored at least 25 points in each of his last four outings.
CBS Sports
Capitals' John Carlson: Injured in Saturday's game
Carlson (lower body) is doubtful to return to Saturday's game versus the Predators. Carlson was injured in the first period of the contest. While he hasn't been fully ruled out, the doubtful tag suggests it's unlikely he'll finish the game. More information on his status should be available prior to Monday's game versus the Hurricanes.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Rudy Gay: Won't play Saturday
Gay (Covid-19 protocols) won't suit up for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports. Gay entered the protocols Thursday, so it's not too surprising that he'll miss a second straight game Saturday after sitting out Friday's tilt. The veteran's next chance to rejoin the action surfaces Monday in a rematch with Memphis.
Yardbarker
Cavs Update Darius Garland’s Status For Sunday’s Game
The Cleveland Cavaliers are off to a fantastic start this season, as they’re 4-1 through five games. To make matters even more impressive, all of the Cavs’ wins this season have come without Darius Garland. The one-time All-Star suffered an eye injury in Cleveland’s season opener, and he...
CBS Sports
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Scores 23 points in win
Tatum amassed 23 points (8-15 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Sunday's 112-94 win over the Wizards. Tatum scored 18 of his 23 points in the first half as the Celtics took an 11-point lead into halftime. Boston dominated Washington in the third quarter and Tatum played just nine second-half minutes. The 24-year-old is off to an impressive start, averaging 30.8 points per game and making 55.7 percent of his field-goal attempts, 40.8 percent from beyond the arc and 90.2 percent from the free throw line.
Yardbarker
Mikal Bridges nets 27 as Suns dump ailing Pelicans
Mikal Bridges scored 27 points on 10-of-13 shooting to lead the host Phoenix Suns to a 124-111 victory over the injury-depleted New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night. Devin Booker and Cameron Johnson added 16 points apiece and Torrey Craig had 13 on 6-of-6 shooting off the bench as the Suns won their third straight game.
Yardbarker
Suns Vs. Pelicans – Halftime Recap
The Phoenix Suns host the New Orleans Pelicans at home on Friday. Phoenix is coming off a statement win against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. The Suns are favored against the Pelicans, and with New Orleans being shorthanded, those odds have increased. Still, the Suns lead the Pelicans 57-52...
CBS Sports
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Leads team with double-double
Markkanen supplied 17 points (7-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt), 10 rebounds and one assist over 26 minutes during Friday's 117-101 loss to Denver. The Jazz were never really in contention in this game, but Markkanen posted a solid line to continue his surprising role as a top producer in Utah's offense. He has started every game this season and is posting career-high averages in every major category, with 21.4 points, 9.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists over seven games.
