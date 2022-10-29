Read full article on original website
Brown scores 24, Beal struggles as Celtics roll 112-94
Jaylen Brown scored 24 points and the Boston Celtics took advantage of cold shooting by Bradley Beal, routing the Washington Wizards 112-94
How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Loss to the Timberwolves?
A look at how close LeBron James is to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's NBA scoring record after the Lakers' matchup against the Timberwolves. The post How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Loss to the Timberwolves? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Scores team-high 22 points
McCollum posted 22 points (9-19 FG, 4-8 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Sunday's 112-91 victory over the Clippers. Even though Zion Williamson grabbed all the headlines due to his near triple-double during his return to action, McCollum was the one who led the team in scoring while draining a season-high four treys. The All-Star guard bounced back from a poor shooting display against the Suns, and he's now scored at least 20 points in four of his first six contests.
Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum wants to open a school in St. Louis
By now, most fans of the Boston Celtics know plenty about the interest of star Celtics shooting guard Jaylen Brown in promoting education in his community. But fewer know the Georgia native shares this interest with his fellow star wing Jayson Tatum, who recently shared that he also wants to help his fellow St. Louis natives get a better education.
Rockets And Clippers Injury Reports
The Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers have announced their injury reports for Monday's game.
Jayson Tatum Says He Would Love To Play With Bradley Beal
Jayson Tatum picked Bradley Beal as the one player he would want to play with in the long term.
NBC Sports
Forsberg: Have Celtics finally solved their bench issues?
The Boston Celtics have fallen into some bad habits early in the 2022-23 season and their defense hasn’t played anywhere near its potential. But maybe the biggest sign of optimism through the first two weeks has been the production of a previously inconsistent bench. The Celtics generated a season-high...
CBS Sports
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Scores lone goal in return
Guentzel scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Kraken. Guentzel stole the puck and scored on a breakaway in the second period. That was the only puck the Penguins could put past Martin Jones as they took a fourth straight loss to conclude a five-game road trip. This was Guentzel's first appearance on the trip after he sustained an upper-body injury versus the Kings on Oct. 20. The star winger has four goals, two assists, 21 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through five outings overall.
Yardbarker
NBA roundup: LeBron James, Anthony Davis lead Lakers to first win
LeBron James scored 26 points, Anthony Davis added 23 to go with 15 rebounds and the host Los Angeles Lakers beat the Denver Nuggets 121-110 on Sunday night for their first win in six games this season. Lonnie Walker IV scored 18 points, as did reserve Russell Westbrook, who also...
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Goes to locker room Friday
Ayton went to the locker room in the first quarter of Friday's game against the Pelicans due to a left ankle injury, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. Ayton played eight minutes to begin Friday's matchup but wasn't on the court to begin the second quarter. If he's unable to return to the game, Jock Landale, Bismack Biyombo and Torrey Craig should see increased run for the Suns.
CBS Sports
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Hot start in win
Brown totaled 24 points (7-18 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists over 30 minutes during Sunday's 112-94 victory over Washington. Brown made his first four shots Sunday and scored 16 of his 24 points in the first quarter. He struggled from the floor after the strong start, making just three of his final 14 tries. It was his first double-double of the season and the 10 rebounds brought his season average up to 6.7. With the Celtics blowing out the Wizards, he was able to sit most of the fourth quarter and played less than 34 minutes for the first time this year.
CBS Sports
76ers' Joel Embiid: Drains game-winning shot
Embiid notched 25 points (9-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-9 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Saturday's 114-109 win over the Bulls. Embiid returned from a one-game absence and was the difference maker for the Sixers in this victory, as he left his mark on both ends of the court while also draining the game-winning shot with only 18 seconds left in the contest. Embiid has now scored at least 25 points in each of his last four outings.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Justin Jefferson: Solid numbers in Week 8 win
Jefferson brought in six of eight targets for 98 yards in the Vikings' 34-26 win over the Cardinals on Sunday. Jefferson co-led the Vikings in receptions and paced the team in both yardage and targets, but he had an almost quiet performance by his lofty standards against a Cardinals defense that's proven adept at slowing down top receivers all season. The third-year star saw his three-game streak of 100-yard performances snapped in the process, albeit barely, but he'll have a solid opportunity to get back over the century mark against a Commanders defense that's given up plenty of chunk plays through the air this season.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Rudy Gay: Won't play Saturday
Gay (Covid-19 protocols) won't suit up for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports. Gay entered the protocols Thursday, so it's not too surprising that he'll miss a second straight game Saturday after sitting out Friday's tilt. The veteran's next chance to rejoin the action surfaces Monday in a rematch with Memphis.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Chase Edmonds: Unimpressive with four carries
Edmonds carried the ball four times for 14 yard during Sunday's 31-27 win over Detroit. Edmonds has now logged less than 4.0 yards per carry in seven of eight appearances this season, while Raheem Mostert (80 all-purpose yards versus the Lions) has emerged as the clear No. 1 option in Miami's backfield. Until such time as Edmonds shows some of the efficiency and versatility he flashed during his tenure with the Cardinals, his only fantasy value is as a backup option in case Mostert were to miss time.
NBA
Keys to the Game: Celtics 112, Wizards 94
Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum had what was possibly their most impressive, combined start of their six-year partnership Sunday night, simultaneously erupting out of the gate against the Washington Wizards and setting the tone for a blowout Celtics win at TD Garden. Both star wings reached double-digits in the scoring...
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Jordyn Brooks: Underwhelming performance
Brooks posted five solo tackles in the 27-13 win over the Giants on Sunday. Brooks posted his lowest tackle total since Week 7 of the 2021 season. There's no reason to worry about Brooks' rest-of-season outlook, however, because he's still playing every defensive snap. The 2020 first-round pick has averaged 9.75 tackles per game this season, so he'll be a must-start option in Week 9 against the Cardinals.
Darius Garland's Injury Status For Knicks-Cavs Game
Darius Garland has been ruled out for Sunday's game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks.
CBS Sports
Suns' Devin Booker: Poor outing against Pelicans
Booker ended Friday's 124-111 victory over the Pelicans with 16 points (6-14 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and four assists over 33 minutes. Booker was coming off three straight games with at least 30 points, but he was unable to maintain the same consistency and delivered his worst outing of the campaign. There's nothing to see here outside of the fact that his was just a bad outing, and Booker's fantasy upside shouldn't see any changes going forward.
CBS Sports
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Keeps on helping
Barzal was credited with two assists during a 6-2 victory over the Hurricanes on Friday. Barzal, who has five helpers during his past three appearances, continued his season-long assist assault. All nine of the 25-year-old center's points this season have come via an assist. Barzal, who added three shots, two hits, and a plus-2 rating against the Hurricanes, was credited with helpers on Oliver Wahlstrom's first-period goal and Josh Bailey's milestone marker, connecting on the game-winner during his 1,000th career game.
