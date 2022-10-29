Read full article on original website
Pop Star Adele Plans Break From Music SoonNews Breaking LIVE
New Orleans Saints Dennis Allen gets revenge with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders; Kamara breaks out with 3 TouchdownsJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
Tupac Shakur: The Mysterious Death of a Hip-Hop LegendLord GaneshLas Vegas, NV
Boy Found in a Vegas-Themed Suitcase in April Has Been Identified - Mother Wanted on Charges of MurderA.W. NavesAtlanta, GA
Las Vegas: Detective accused of Domestic Violence Grabbed Neck of his Girlfriend and Kicked in DoorShameel ShamsLas Vegas, NV
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas couple gets creative with women’s safety device
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Las Vegas couple have launched a device to help women feel a sense of security when they are out and about. In a city where the nightlife never ends, and there’s a constant influx of tourists visiting, the risk of danger is always present, prompting one couple to get creative with safety.
theeastcountygazette.com
Las Vegas: Police Share New Video Of A Drive-By Shooting At Halloween Party
The 22-year-old victim of a drive-by gunshot outside a Halloween house party last year was killed, and Las Vegas police have released a new video of the incident. As shots are fired at the front of the house, partygoers can be seen hiding in the video that was posted on Thursday. The vehicle can also be seen leaving while traveling south on Beesley Drive, close to Stewart and Nellis.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police search for missing endangered woman
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police are searching for a missing endangered woman who may be in severe emotional distress. Ann Srun was last seen on Sunday. Police did not say where she was last seen. Police describe Srun as a four foot 10-inch tall woman with brown...
news3lv.com
City of North Las Vegas to host 3rd annual 'Paws in the Park' event
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The City of North Las Vegas is celebrating our furry friends this weekend. There will be a 3rd annual 'Paws in the Park' event taking place on Sunday, November 6th, from 9 a.m. to noon. You can find the event at the Aliante Nature Discovery...
Fox5 KVVU
Funeral procession winds through Las Vegas valley for LVMPD officer killed in the line of duty
It is an institution that is uniquely Vegas working to preserve the city’s history by saving its neon sign. The last weekend of October, the Neon Museum celebrates a milestone: its 10th birthday!. North Las Vegas police vow to make streets safer after deadly year on roadways. Updated: 12...
Welfare check leads to discovery of body in north Las Vegas valley
Las Vegas police are investigating the discovery of a dead body that was found by a property maintenance worker who was conducting a welfare check.
Metro makes arrests in two separate homicides
Las Vegas Metro Police have made arrests in two separate murder cases from last week. One killing happened at a southwest valley home, the other behind an east-side convenience store.
news3lv.com
Sunset Park'd food truck festival returns to Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Sunset Park'd, the food truck festival, is returning to Las Vegas this weekend. Clark County Parks and Recreation says the event will take place from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, at Sunset Park. Some of the valley's best food trucks will be...
news3lv.com
Shooting under investigation outside apartment complex near UNLV
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities responded to a shooting outside an apartment complex near the UNLV campus Monday morning. Police could be seen at The Degree on Maryland Parkway south of Flamingo Road. Video captured showed officers chasing after several people who were running from the area. Details on...
news3lv.com
The Parlour serves up fast-casual breakfast in downtown Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new, bougie fast-casual breakfast spot is celebrating Halloween with some spooky sips and terrifying treats. Alec Nunez from The Parlour in downtown Las Vegas joined us to share their tastes for the holiday!
Police: Money dispute leads to deadly shooting in east Las Vegas valley
Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly shooting that stemmed from a money dispute late Friday night, according to LVMPD.
news3lv.com
Stretch for Change Foundation feeds Las Vegas community
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Locals gathered near Casino Center and the Bonneville Transit Center to feed more than 50 people throughout the community. The Stretch for Change Foundation welcomed Las Vegans to "Love to the Streetz" on Sunday. The organization's mission is to give back to the community every...
8newsnow.com
2-car collision leaves man, 74, dead in southwest Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The 74-year-old man who was killed in a southwest Las Vegas valley crash has been identified as Gary Wayne Garrison by the Clark County coroner. On Saturday around 1:37 p.m., police responded to a fatal crash at the intersection of South Rainbow Boulevard and West Windmill Lane.
kyma.com
Las Vegas woman invents “date rape” lipstick
(CNN) - In Las Vegas, a woman has created a new cosmetic she hopes will help women in a domestic violence situation, or save them from being victims of a date rape drug. “Abusers are smart, and a lot of them are career criminals. They literally are in relationships in order to control and violate," said Joy Hoover, creator of the "date rape" lipstick.
Suspect arrested after deadly stabbing behind Las Vegas indoor swap meet
Sheriff: Man charged with murder of missing Arizona man; 2nd suspect connected to Las Vegas woman’s murder
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Detectives have charged a man in the death of an Arizona man who was reported missing by his family in August. Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Detectives said they charged Michael Blaine Turner Jr., 31, of Golden Valley, Arizona with homicide in connection with the death of Joshua William-James Blake, 42. Detectives […]
Thousands flood Lotto Store in Primm to try luck for $825 Million
Thousands of Nevadans flood Primm's Lotto Store in hopes to win $825 million in the lottery. This is the second largest amount in Powerball history.
Man arrested for killing woman whose child reported shooting
hmil Swafford, 43, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center just one day after the 46-year-old woman was found dead from apparent gunshot wounds in the 5800 block of Spectacular Bid Street, near Buffalo Drive and Russell Road.
Americajr.com
GALLERY: Setting up for the 2022 SEMA Show in Las Vegas
AmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo was LIVE at the Las Vegas Convention Center where crews were busy setting up for the 2022 SEMA Show. There is no other trade show where you can see thousands of product innovations from new and iconic exhibitors, experience the latest product and custom vehicle trends, get access to 70+ free professional skill-enhancing education sessions and make career-changing connections with peers, leaders, and celebrities at the industry’s most anticipated in-person networking event. *NOTE: The SEMA Show is a trade-only event and not open to the general public.
Trick-or-Treat: Here are some safety tips to practice this Halloween
Halloween is around the corner and with many celebrating over the weekend, RTC has shared some tips to ensure a safe and fun Halloween.
