ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Penguins Leadership, Big Trouble in Little Toronto

They have similar stories with four straight losses in a different time zone, but probably much different results. The Pittsburgh Penguins are home to practice on Monday after a disastrous road trip out west. There may be some lineup tinkering. The Toronto Maple Leafs are back home after a disastrous road trip out west, and heads may roll from the GM through the coach. Fortunately, the Toronto media is a quiet bunch prone to underreactions and not putting everyone on the NHL trade block. However, the Montreal Canadiens and Philadelphia Flyers make logical trade partners, too.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

The Ice Guys – Monday, October 31

The Ice Guys NHL Hockey betting show presented by National Hockey Now for Monday, October 31 as Ian Cameron and Alex B. Smith preview and analyze the Monday NHL card from a betting perspective. Subscribe on your favorite platform. NHL Betting Card – Monday, October 31. Washington Capitals vs....
WASHINGTON STATE
Pgh Hockey Now

O’Connor Hitting His Stride at Right Time

CRANBERRY — Drew O’Connor got word Sunday evening that the Pittsburgh Penguins had a spot for him on their major-league roster. Jeff Carter had suffered an unspecified lower-body injury during their 3-1 loss in Seattle Saturday, and Teddy Blueger isn’t eligible to leave the Long-Term Injured List until Saturday, so the Penguins had an opening between Danton Heinen and Kasperi Kapanen on their third line.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

Pittsburgh Hockey Now

The Ice Guys NHL Hockey betting show presented by National Hockey Now for Friday, October 31 as Ian Cameron, Alex B. Smith and special guest Nicholas Martin (Twitter: @NickM_hockey) preview and analyze the Friday NHL card from a betting perspective. Subscribe on your favorite platform. NHL Betting Card – Monday,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Penguins Shellshocked, Huberdeau Takes a Poo

SEATTLE — Greetings from my new least favorite NHL city. The Pittsburgh Penguins sat in their locker stalls, still partially dressed in their gear, staring straight ahead. They sat stoically, waiting for the four media members, PHN included, to begin picking at what was wrong after they lost their fourth straight game. Around the NHL, Jim Rutherford told the Vancouver Canucks that he would start putting players on the NHL trade block if they didn’t start winning. Shane Wright could be sent back to juniors. The Bruins and David Pastrnak are a ways apart on a new deal.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Canucks Warned Players There Could Be Roster Changes

During the 32 Thoughts segment on Hockey Night in Canada, Elliotte Friedman noted that the Vancouver Canucks are feeling a bit better about their lousy start after two straight wins, but not all is safe on the roster. The NHL insider notes that management has let the players know that if changes come, it won’t just be coaches who go.
markerzone.com

CANUCKS REPORTEDLY HOLDING BIG PRESS CONFERENCE ON MONDAY

On Sunday evening, the Vancouver Canucks announced that they will be holding a major news press conference on Monday afternoon, but didn't specify as to what it was for. Given Vancouver's poor start to the 2022-23 season, could it be a personnel change? Or could it be something more positive, such as a contract extension for pending unrestricted free agent forward Bo Horvat?
Pgh Hockey Now

Pgh Hockey Now

Pittsburgh, PA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
221K+
Views
ABOUT

Premier coverage of the Pittsburgh Penguins and the NHL from experienced reporters.

 http://www.pittsburghhockeynow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy