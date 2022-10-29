Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seeking New Friends: What Do You Do When You Become Bored With The People In Your Life?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania witness says orb UFOs near ground appear oftenRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Shooting outside Pittsburgh funeral injures at least 6Deccan HeraldPittsburgh, PA
Hempfield Area HS to Raise Money for Pediatric Cancer ResearchAlex's Lemonade StandWestmoreland County, PA
Pennsylvania Elections: 2022Dayana SabatinPennsylvania State
Related
Penguins Recall O’Connor, Send Caggiula to Wilkes-Barre
CRANBERRY — The Pittsburgh Penguins, mired in a four-game losing streak, tweaked their roster Monday. They have recalled forward Drew O’Connor from their farm team in Wilkes-Barre and sent forward Drake Caggiula there. O’Connor, 24, was one of the first players on the ice for the Penguins’ noon...
Dan’s Daily: Penguins Leadership, Big Trouble in Little Toronto
They have similar stories with four straight losses in a different time zone, but probably much different results. The Pittsburgh Penguins are home to practice on Monday after a disastrous road trip out west. There may be some lineup tinkering. The Toronto Maple Leafs are back home after a disastrous road trip out west, and heads may roll from the GM through the coach. Fortunately, the Toronto media is a quiet bunch prone to underreactions and not putting everyone on the NHL trade block. However, the Montreal Canadiens and Philadelphia Flyers make logical trade partners, too.
(UPDATED) Penguins Practice: Letang Sick, Carter Out with Lower Body Injury
CRANBERRY — The Pittsburgh Penguins are carrying the emotional toll of a four-game losing streak after back-to-back losses to the Vancouver Canucks, and Seattle Kraken followed back-to-back losses to the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames last week. Monday, the Penguins returned to the UPMC Lemieux Facility for practice, but without a couple of key players.
The Ice Guys – Monday, October 31
The Ice Guys NHL Hockey betting show presented by National Hockey Now for Monday, October 31 as Ian Cameron and Alex B. Smith preview and analyze the Monday NHL card from a betting perspective. Subscribe on your favorite platform. NHL Betting Card – Monday, October 31. Washington Capitals vs....
Penguins Notebook: New Skates, Net Fronts, & Messed Up Body Clocks
CRANBERRY — Want to make a hockey player smile? Deliver a box containing new skates. The Pittsburgh Penguins had a few smiles on Monday. At least the Bauer guys did. Boxes containing new Bauer skates sat in front of a few locker stalls. Rickard Rakell joked that he’d take...
O’Connor Hitting His Stride at Right Time
CRANBERRY — Drew O’Connor got word Sunday evening that the Pittsburgh Penguins had a spot for him on their major-league roster. Jeff Carter had suffered an unspecified lower-body injury during their 3-1 loss in Seattle Saturday, and Teddy Blueger isn’t eligible to leave the Long-Term Injured List until Saturday, so the Penguins had an opening between Danton Heinen and Kasperi Kapanen on their third line.
Pittsburgh Hockey Now
The Ice Guys NHL Hockey betting show presented by National Hockey Now for Friday, October 31 as Ian Cameron, Alex B. Smith and special guest Nicholas Martin (Twitter: @NickM_hockey) preview and analyze the Friday NHL card from a betting perspective. Subscribe on your favorite platform. NHL Betting Card – Monday,...
Dan’s Daily: Penguins Shellshocked, Huberdeau Takes a Poo
SEATTLE — Greetings from my new least favorite NHL city. The Pittsburgh Penguins sat in their locker stalls, still partially dressed in their gear, staring straight ahead. They sat stoically, waiting for the four media members, PHN included, to begin picking at what was wrong after they lost their fourth straight game. Around the NHL, Jim Rutherford told the Vancouver Canucks that he would start putting players on the NHL trade block if they didn’t start winning. Shane Wright could be sent back to juniors. The Bruins and David Pastrnak are a ways apart on a new deal.
Maybe? Jake Guentzel & Jason Zucker Game Time Decisions
SEATTLE — After a more than week-long absence after he was hit by teammate Kris Letang’a shot last Thursday, Pittsburgh Penguins winger Jake Guentzel could return to the lineup Saturday against the Seattle Kraken. Jason Zucker, who skated in a non-contact jersey on Friday, is also a game-time...
Penguins Sputter to 4th Straight Loss; Letang Struggles in 3-1 Loss to Kraken
SEATTLE — The Seattle Kraken scored four goals in the second period. Through the magic of replay and the Pittsburgh Penguins’ deft spots, only two of the goals counted. The Penguins briefly controlled the second period and claimed a 1-0 lead when Jake Guentzel (2) stole a pass at the defensive blue line and raced the length of the ice to finish a two-on-one.
‘Everything Going So Fast,’ Poulin Launches into NHL; What He Needs to Work On (+)
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Sam Poulin was not nervous. He got nervous in juniors. Nerves in the AHL. Mysteriously, the second-generation NHL’er from Montreal didn’t have nerves before his first NHL game Tuesday night against the Calgary Flames. It was a special game he’ll never forget. But...
Penguins Takeaways: ‘Our Job to Fix It,’ Disheveled Pens Lacking Heart
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — It was not the game anyone expected. The Pittsburgh Penguins lost their last two to Western Conference contenders and have been disorganized or sloppy in those losses to the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames. But surely a couple of days to regroup and facing the one-win Vancouver Canucks would cure what ailed the Penguins.
Yardbarker
Canucks Warned Players There Could Be Roster Changes
During the 32 Thoughts segment on Hockey Night in Canada, Elliotte Friedman noted that the Vancouver Canucks are feeling a bit better about their lousy start after two straight wins, but not all is safe on the roster. The NHL insider notes that management has let the players know that if changes come, it won’t just be coaches who go.
markerzone.com
CANUCKS REPORTEDLY HOLDING BIG PRESS CONFERENCE ON MONDAY
On Sunday evening, the Vancouver Canucks announced that they will be holding a major news press conference on Monday afternoon, but didn't specify as to what it was for. Given Vancouver's poor start to the 2022-23 season, could it be a personnel change? Or could it be something more positive, such as a contract extension for pending unrestricted free agent forward Bo Horvat?
Pgh Hockey Now
Pittsburgh, PA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
221K+
Views
ABOUT
Premier coverage of the Pittsburgh Penguins and the NHL from experienced reporters.http://www.pittsburghhockeynow.com
Comments / 0