ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, GA

Woodward Academy wins "tough one" for region title

By Daminon Lewis
92.9 The Game
92.9 The Game
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sXXUH_0ir0gB8k00

As the regular season of the Georgia High School Association football season nears, teams all throughout the state found themselves competing for region championships including the Woodward Academy War Eagles as they faced the Mundy’s Mill Tigers on Friday. A win for the War Eagles would crown them outright region champs, however, if Mundy’s Mill could pick up the win, they would force a three way tie for first with one week remaining.

The Tigers came out and set the tone defensively almost immediately sacking Woodward quarterback Jalen Woods on the War Eagles opening drive and then on the same drive, Woods would be intercepted by Mundy’s Mill defensive back Antonio Hardrick. On the ensuing Tigers’ possession, they would end the drive with a field goal to take a 3-0 lead late in the first quarter.
The War Eagles would get on the scoreboard with a field goal of their own in the second quarter, tying the game 3-3.

As the second quarter continued, both defenses would hold their own, but the Tigers would get another interception as Hardrick would pick off Woods for a second time, returning the ball to the War Eagles’ one yard line, setting up a first and goal. And on the ensuing possession, Mundy’s Mill’s Trashaun Burnett would score on a rushing touchdown, giving the Tigers a 10-3 lead.

In the third quarter, the Woodward defense would make a big play of their own with the Tigers back up deep in their in their own territory, the War Eagles would sack Mundy’s Mill quarterback, Donovon Morton, in the end zone for a safety and trail 10-5 in the third quarter. In the fourth quarter, after a Tigers quarterback change, Woodward would take their first lead of the night after putting together a successful drive that would result in a Myles Graham touchdown run.

The War Eagles would go up 11-10 after the failed extra point attempt and go on to win by the same score, capturing their second consecutive region title. “Well I’m proud of the fact that we’re region champs. You know, this game was a tough one,” Woodward Academy head coach, John Hunt said after the game. Hunt would then credit Mundy’s Mill and the toughness they came into the game with as they were very much alive for the region title.

“Mundy’s Mill is an incredibly improved team from last year. Well coached, Earthwind has done a fantastic job over there and we knew we’d get their best and we got every ounce of it,” Hunt said of the War Eagles’ battle with the Tigers on Friday. “But somehow we kept fighting, making plays and was able to ink out that win,” Hunt said. And while the War Eagles were able to pick up the victory, Hunt made it clear that his team did not have their best performance of the year.

“Obviously we didn’t execute very well,” Hunt said as he once again credited Mundy’s Mill for how they played and admitted that his team’s play in the first half was “embarrassing” with some of the mistakes they made. However, Hunt stated that the way the War Eagles’ defense has been playing was “motivating” and that he and his staff will continue to push to get their offense “up to their level” referring to the play of the Woodward defense, as they prepare for the state championship playoffs.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
northgwinnettvoice.com

Buford defeats East Coweta for Class 7A state championship title

Buford’s varsity softball team defeated East Coweta 9-1 to take home the GHSA Class AAAAAAA State Championship title on Saturday, Oct. 29 in Columbus. This is Buford’s first state title in Class AAAAAAA and the program’s 11th overall state title. Senior Olivia Duncan (13-1) pitched her 10th...
BUFORD, GA
92.9 The Game

Marcus Mariota Proving That Quicker is Better

In the Atlanta Falcons 2022 season, Marcus Mariota is showing that he’s much more effective as an NFL QB when he’s getting the ball out of his hands in about 2 seconds. He’s got a higher completion percentage and more TDs the fast he throws.
ATLANTA, GA
The Citizen Online

Blue Angels coming to air show at Falcon Field Nov. 5-6

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will headline the 2022 Atlanta Air Show, scheduled for November 5-6 at Falcon Field in Peachtree City, Georgia. The show will also feature an A-10 Thunderbolt II Demo, the Navy Seals Leap Frogs, an Attack Helicopter Demo, the Full Throttle Formation Team, an F4U Corsair Demo, as well as aerobatic pilots Kent Pietsch, Buck Roetman, and Greg Koontz.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Lucky fisherman reels in biggest catfish in lake history, reports say

LAGRANGE, Ga. - One lucky fisherman may have caught the biggest blue catfish known in West Point Lake, according to the LaGrange Daily News. Jerrimie Tolbert of Carrollton somehow managed to reel in a massive 61-pound blue catfish during a friendly camping trip on Oct. 22. The publication reported that...
CARROLLTON, GA
northgwinnettvoice.com

Buford City Schools’ Student Spotlight: Anna Williams

“I write like it’s going out of style and it’s probably my favorite thing to do,” says Buford High School senior Anna Williams, whose published work appears in the 10th anniversary edition of the book “Good Enough is the New Perfect” by Becky Beaupre Gillespie and Hollee Schwartz Temple.
BUFORD, GA
cohaitungchi.com

9 of the Most Amazing Things to Do in Atlanta at Night

From concerts to action-packed sporting events to a sleepover at the aquarium, the list goes on for things to do in Atlanta at night. Here are 9 ideas for your itinerary. Topgolf is a sprawling entertainment venue that includes a high-tech driving range that offers different styles of games that can be played solo or with up to 6 people. There’s also a full-service restaurant, bars, pool tables, over 200 televisions, free Wi-Fi, and a rooftop terrace with a fire pit.
ATLANTA, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Jackson woman’s banana pudding recipe wins in national contest

Jackson resident Tina Greenwood Frye’s banana pudding recipe recently won fourth place in the National Banana Pudding Cookoff held Oct. 7-8 in Centerville, Tenn. Cooks from across the U.S. submit their recipes and only 10 finalists are chosen. Frye’s chocolate honey hazelnut banana pudding made the cut.
JACKSON, GA
QSR magazine

gusto! Opens Fourth Drive-Thru in Buford

Atlanta-born brand gusto! continues its expansion across Georgia with the opening of its newest restaurant in Buford on Nov. 15. Located at the recently developed The Exchange at Gwinnett, gusto! Buford marks the brand’s 11th location and fourth drive-thru lane, furthering its mission to disrupt the fast food landscape and bring healthful bowls & wraps to one of the fastest growing communities in metro Atlanta.
BUFORD, GA
travellens.co

17 Best Things to Do in Coweta County, GA

Coweta County in Georgia is a vibrant community located south of Atlanta. It is one of the top counties in the United States, ranked fourth in the 2017 Best Counties to Live in a U.S. News & World Report study. It's a great place to visit for its charming small-town...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
92.9 The Game

92.9 The Game

Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Atlanta, including the Braves, Hawks, Falcons and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/929thegame

Comments / 0

Community Policy