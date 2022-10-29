Read full article on original website
Federal lawsuit filed against City of Spokane to prevent Camp Hope clearing
SPOKANE, Wash. — A federal lawsuit has been filed against the City of Spokane for people living in Camp Hope. The filed lawsuit is an attempt to prevent Camp Hope from being cleared. The plaintiffs in the lawsuit are Christopher Senn, Jason Bewley and Jered Fullen, all of which are people who live at Camp Hope. Disability Rights Washington and...
D.A. begins process of appealing mass case dismissals
The first appellate action to challenge a wave of dismissals by Riverside County Superior Court judges trying to slice through a backlog that accumulated during the COVID lockdowns is underway, the county’s top prosecutor announced today.
DOJ weighs in on ballot drop box intimidation lawsuit
The Department of Justice has given a glimpse of its legal opinion on a case seeking a temporary restraining order in federal court against a group that is surveilling drop boxes across the state. Two separate lawsuits have been filed aiming to stop extremist groups from surveilling drop boxes in Maricopa and Yavapai counties. The […] The post DOJ weighs in on ballot drop box intimidation lawsuit appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Chronicle
State Sen. Jim McCune Pledges to Fight Proposed Expansion Airport
In an Oct. 27 news release, state Sen. Jim McCune, R-Graham, announced he intends to fight the Commercial Aviation Coordination Commission’s (CACC) proposal to construct an airport at one of three locations being considered in Pierce or Thurston counties in the state Senate. The expansion is aimed at easing...
KREM2
Spokane, WA
