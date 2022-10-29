Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
gustavus.edu
Strong Defensive Effort Results in 28-9 Football Victory
SAINT PETER, Minn. – The Gustavus defense collected three interceptions and held Carleton to a season-low 228 total yards of offense, resulting in a 28-9 victory Saturday afternoon at Hollingsworth Field. The Gusties increase their winning streak to 25 games over Carleton dating back to 1997, while improving to 5-3 overall, 4-2 in the MIAC, and 2-1 in the Northwoods Division.
Despite Cougar Sightings, Minnesota DNR Says They Are Not Breeding In Minnesota
I recently saw shared on Facebook a trail camera picture that showed what looked like a mountain lion. A hunter in North Central Minnesota shared it to a private group. According to the Minnesota DNR, mountain lions (or cougars), migrate to Minnesota from North and South Dakota. The Minnesota Department...
Twin Cities meteorologist returns to Jeopardy! for Tournament of Champions
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 on June 14, 2022. Question: The Minnesota National Weather Service meteorologist returning to Jeopardy! for the Tournament of Champions. Answer: Eric Ahasic!. After winning six games in a row and bagging more than $160,000 during...
wizmnews.com
Governor candidate Jensen and running mate Birk barnstorm Minnesota, including Rochester stop
The top two candidates on Minnesota’s Republican ticket made a one-day fly-around in the Gopher State this weekend. Scott Jensen, running for governor, and running mate Matt Birk flew to several Minnesota cities with their wives on Saturday, finishing up their trip in Rochester. Jensen told reporters there that making several stops in a single day was “energizing.”
Minnesota Fish & Wildlife Issue Warning Ahead Of Hibernation Season
Here's something I certainly have never thought of before! Minnesota Fish & Wildlife just issued a warning to Minnesota motorists about black bears. It's not just deer you have to look out for this time of the year. There have been some strange animal related stories in the headlines lately....
Best Places in Minnesota to Buy Chocolate
Today is National Chocolate Day and as someone who literally lives for chocolate, I wanted to share about the best places to buy chocolate in Minnesota! This includes stores in Minnesota that make their own chocolate, and best places for the most delicious chocolate treats, which are in no particular order.
Two Minnesota Motorcyclists killed in Saturday crashes
UPDATE — 10/30/2022, 6:08 P.M. FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) –The names of the individuals killed in this weekend’s crashes have been released by the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP). The man who lost control of his motorcycle and struck a curb on the 3500 Block of Westrac Drive in Fargo has been identified as 38-year-old Andrew […]
Bet You Don’t Know The Name Of Minnesota’s Largest Lake?
Do you know the name of the Largest Lake in Minnesota that is totally inside the state's borders?. Minnesota has thousands of lakes. Some are just puddles while others are massive bodies of water. It's true that Lake Superior and Lake of the Woods are the biggest bodies of water...
What happened in the final debate between Tim Walz and Scott Jensen?
The final debate between Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen is over, and we listened in so you didn't have to. Here's a look at some of the key issues that came up during the debate, which was hosted by MPR News at the Fitzgerald Theatre:. Contrasting views...
Minnesota State Patrol adding support ahead of weekend
ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota State Patrol announced that there will be extra staffing and security added ahead of the upcoming busy weekend. With various Halloween events going on in addition to Vikings, Timberwolves, and University of Minnesota football home games, additional staffing will be assigned to the metro area. An increased state trooper presence will also be in place in order to "combat dangerous driving, street racing and other calls for assistance," according to a press release.
New faces joining FOX 9, KSTP teams in Twin Cities
KSTP and FOX 9 are adding a meteorologist and a photographer to their respective teams. Chris Reece, a meteorologist from Texas and Kentucky, is joining KSTP and Willow Locke, a photographer from New Mexico, is heading to FOX 9. Both new employees made their announcements on Twitter. Reece will join...
Sioux City Journal
Former Waukon woman receives jail, probation after Minnesota raffle swindling plea
WAUKON — A former Waukon woman has been sentenced to jail and probation for organizing an unapproved charity raffle in Minnesota. On Monday, Mindy Jo Jones, 42, also known as Mindy Riley, was sentenced to up to 21 months in prison suspended to 120 days in the Fillmore County Jail with work release and five years of supervised probation. If she successfully completes probation, she will not have to serve the prison time.
lptv.org
Five Bemidji Area Leaders Recognized at Women United Tribute Awards
Behind every great project is a great woman – or, in this case, five great women. Bemidji area leaders were recognized yesterday for their contributions to the community at the 6th annual Women United Tribute Awards. Recognized as emerging or current leaders in the Bemidji area, these five recipients...
boreal.org
Uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations and a surge in RSV cases in Minnesota
Twin Cities Metro had the fewest available beds by percentage. Elisabeth Gawthrop | APM Research Lab. A week ago, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky tested positive for COVID-19, just a month after getting the updated, bivalent booster shot. Her symptoms were reportedly mild, but it prompted us to look at the latest vaccine breakthrough data from the Minnesota Department of Health.
WTIP
Minnesota poll numbers continue to swing as midterms near
Rising prices for gas and groceries, abortion rights and violent crime are the top issues for Minnesota voters who responded to the latest MinnPost/Embold Research poll. Greta Kaul is an associate editor at MinnPost. She spoke with WTIP’s Joe Friedrichs in late October about the poll results and what they mean, and don’t mean, for Minnesota voters.
mprnews.org
Landmark power plant in western Minnesota to be imploded
A long-shuttered power plant in western Minnesota will be imploded Thursday, ending nearly a century as a landmark in the region. The Minnesota Valley Generating Plant in Granite Falls dates back to the 1930s, and for decades it provided power for a wide swath of the state as well as serving as an symbol of the city.
Minnesota weather: More powerful, storm-oriented jet stream next week?
The jet stream gets more interesting next week. We at least see a more powerful, a more stormy-oriented jet stream late next week. But remember, we saw that last weekend and it didn't amount to much. We're definitely in that wait-and-see, believe it when you see it mode. But another storm system potentially shaping up for late next week.
As Range mine’s ore runs low, election year drama runs high
Hibbing Taconite is either going to close in early 2024 or stay open for decades. It depends on who’s telling the truth — and the role politics played in a botched story about 740 jobs being lost as Minnesota’s second largest mine runs out of iron ore. It all begins midday Thursday with this breaking news […] The post As Range mine’s ore runs low, election year drama runs high appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Poverty in Minnesota: A call to action
The pandemic has caused significant hardships for families and individuals across the country. Over the past few years, thousands of Minnesotans were forced by pandemic-induced job loss or the death of a principal wage earner to seek assistance to feed their families, care for older family members or pay for child care. The pandemic forced many individuals to access federal assistance for the first time ever simply to make ends meet. For others, it drastically deepened their reliance on critical federal support. Community Action agencies and other social service providers across the state struggled to meet the high demand while dealing with sudden staff shortages, vaccine mandates, and the impact of the pandemic on their own families. While things have seemed to return to an uneasy normal, the resilience of the social safety net to respond to the next crisis has been stress-tested to the near breaking point.
Comments / 0