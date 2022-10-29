World Series 2022: Umpire rules Astros' Aledmys Díaz leaned into HBP in pivotal extra-inning at-bat

The Houston Astros were about to load the bases in the 10th inning of Game 1 of the 2022 World Series, but then umpire James Hoye did something unfortunate for them. His job.

The final plate appearance of the game on Friday saw a big turn of events when Astros pinch-hitter Aledmys Díaz drew what looked like a hit-by-pitch against Philadelphia Phillies reliever David Robertson. At the time, there were runners on second and third with two outs.

Díaz started walking toward first base, only for Hoye to call him back, ruling the Astros veteran had leaned into the pitch, making it a mere ball rather than an automatic base. The Houston crowd vocally disapproved.

The MLB rulebook is clear on the matter via Rule 5.05(b)(2), which states

The batter becomes a runner when ... he is touched by a pitched ball which he is not attempting to hit unless (A) The ball is in the strike zone when it touches the batter, or (B) The batter makes no attempt to avoid being touched by the ball.

Clearly, Díaz didn't just make no attempt to avoid the ball; he leaned forward and pushed his elbow out, with no risk of pain thanks to his elbow guard. Instead, Díaz was given a 3-0 count and eventually provided the final out with a groundout to Phillies third baseman Edmundo Sosa.

When asked if he was "shocked" by the umpire's call by a Houston reporter, Díaz responded "Yeah, my first reaction was going to first and then he said I was leaning. Nothing you can do about it in the moment.

The 6-5 win gives the Phillies a 1-0 lead in the best-of-7 series, with Game 2 on tap at 8:03 p.m. ET on Saturday.