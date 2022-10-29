Etowah QB Trace Thompson scores 6 touchdowns to lead Gadsden area top performers

Here are the top Gadsden area top performers for the final week of regular-season high school football.

Football

Friday

Cherokee County's Jacob Cornejo ran for 125 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-16 loss to Fort Payne.

Coosa Christian's John David Justice ran for two touchdowns in a 43-14 win over Victory Christian.

Coosa Christian's Eli Motes returned an interception for a touchdown vs. Victory Christian.

Etowah's Omareon Finch caught six passes for 93 yards and two touchdowns in a 42-26 win over Southside.

Etowah's Trace Thompson threw for 189 yards and five scores while adding 83 yards and a touchdown on the ground vs. Southside.

Etowah's Jameson Scissum caught four passes for 90 yards and two touchdowns vs. Southside.

Fort Payne's Kaden Debose ran for two touchdowns and 67 yards in a 35-16 win over Cherokee County.

Fort Payne's Marcus Ledford had two receptions for 91 yards and a touchdown vs. Cherokee County.

Fort Payne's Dax Varnadore went 14 for 16 for 228 passing yards and two touchdowns vs. Cherokee County.

Fyffe's Logan Anderson ran for 133 yards and two touchdowns in the 35-14 win over Sylvania.

Fyffe's Blake Dobbins threw for two touchdowns vs. Sylvania.

Gaston's Kodie Bogle returned an interception for 95 yards in a 50-6 win over Brindlee Mountain.

Gaston's Kobe Harris ran for 76 yards for two touchdowns on seven rushes vs. Brindlee Mountain.

Gaston's Josh Hester ran five times for 74 yards and two touchdowns vs. Brindlee Mountain.

Geraldine's Jaxon Colvin went 6 for 8 for 121 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-13 win over Crossville.

Geraldine's Cody Satterfield caught two passes for 65 yards and two touchdowns vs. Crossville.

Geraldine's Zane Williams ran for two touchdowns vs. Crossville.

Glencoe's Nolan Fairley ran for 194 yards and a touchdown while adding 54 passing yards and a touchdown in a 35-17 loss to West End.

Guntersville's CJ Gomera ran for 97 yards and a touchdown in a 49-7 win over Albertville.

Guntersville's Eli Morrison went 8 for 9 for 137 yards and three touchdowns vs. Albertville.

Guntersville's Evan Taylor caught four passes for 70 yards for two touchdowns vs. Albertville.

Southside's Jordan Bryan caught nine passes for 135 yards and two touchdowns vs. Etowah.

Southside's Scotty Motes caught seven passes for 100 yards vs. Etowah.

Southside's Gauge Nesmith went 22 for 36 for 318 yards and two touchdowns in a 42-26 loss to Etowah.

Susan Moore's Brody Miller caught four passes for 136 yards in a 14-12 loss to Cleveland.

West End's Kane Lawson ran for 83 yards and a touchdown on six carries in a 35-17 win over Glencoe.

Thursday

Collinsville's Keaton DeBoard accounted for 166 yards of offense (94 receiving, 72 rushing) and two touchdowns in a 27-22 win over Valley Head.

Collinsville's Gavin Lang caught a 76-yard touchdown vs. Valley Head.

Collinsville's Mason Macteer threw for 214 yards and three touchdowns on five completions vs. Valley Head.