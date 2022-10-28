Read full article on original website
ng-sportingnews.com
Manningcast guest list Week 8: Here's who will join Peyton, Eli Manning on 'Monday Night Football'
Football fans, rejoice! The Manningcast is back for a second consecutive week, and the Manning brothers will get to call an intriguing divisional matchup on Halloween. The Bengals and Browns are facing off in a matchup of divisional teams who are seemingly heading in opposite directions. Cincinnati has improved to 4-3 after an 0-2 start to the season while the Browns have lost four straight after a 2-1 start.
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy RB Rankings Week 9: Who to start, sit at running back in fantasy football
The weeks have been flying by, injuries have been rampant, and another bye-pocalypse is upon us. With six teams scheduled off this week, it's safe to say that the running back pool has never been shallower this season. But in a way, doesn't this make fantasy football more exciting? Every last team is affected by injuries or byes, so each owner must make critical start-or-sit decisions. Our Week 9 fantasy RB rankings for standard leagues will help you make the right ones and capture a huge "W" at this crucial stage of the season.
ng-sportingnews.com
Alvin Kamara contract details: Why Saints are unlikely to deal star RB at trade deadline
Saints running back Alvin Kamara has emerged as one of the most coveted names at this year's trade deadline. Since being drafted in 2017, Kamara has emerged as one of the eminent dual-threat backs in the NFL. He's as good in the passing game as he is between the tackles, and he would be a strong addition to any competitor this season.
NFL coach Adam Zimmer dies — dead at 38
Longtime NFL coach Adam Zimmer, the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has died. Zimmer’s sister, Corri, shared the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday that Adam has died “unexpectedly.” He was 38. No cause of death has been revealed. “I can’t believe...
ng-sportingnews.com
Will the Browns trade Kareem Hunt? Rumors of new price tag set ahead of NFL trade deadline
The Browns are reportedly planning to move on from running back Kareem Hunt ahead of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline. Such a move will probably come down to the wire; Cleveland beat division rival Cincinnati on "Monday Night Football," and Hunt carried the ball 11 times for 42 yards in the win.
ng-sportingnews.com
Myles Garrett's 'Stranger Things' yard and costume, explained: Why Browns EDGE goes all out for Halloween
There aren't many players in the NFL scarier than Myles Garrett. The Browns edge-rusher has been one of the most fierce pass-rushers in the league since he was drafted first overall in 2017, with only three players in the NFL having more sacks than him in those six seasons. So...
ng-sportingnews.com
Will Broncos trade Bradley Chubb? Pass-rusher rumored to command first-round value at NFL trade deadline
The Dolphins and Jets are once again the top contenders for a prime target ahead of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline. This time, the player in question is on the defensive side of the ball: Broncos pass-rusher Bradley Chubb, a player for whom Denver has reportedly garnered significant trade interest. Chubb...
ng-sportingnews.com
What time is the NFL game tonight? TV schedule, channel for Bengals vs. Browns in Week 8
The Browns (2-5) won't be able to save their season with a Week 8 win, but they could bury themselves in an inescapable hole with another loss. Cleveland currently has an 8 percent chance of making the playoffs, according to FiveThirtyEight. It is sitting at the bottom of the AFC North with Pittsburgh heading into a pivotal "Monday Night Football" battle against Cincinnati (4-3).
ng-sportingnews.com
Bengals vs. Browns live streams: How to watch NFL 'Monday Night Football' game online without cable
Another week, another divisional rivalry on "Monday Night Football." The final prime-time offering of Week 8 marks the fifth time a division game has taken the Monday night spotlight this season. This week, it's the Battle of Ohio as the defending AFC champion Bengals head to Cleveland to face the...
Steelers trading Claypool to Bears for 2nd Round pick
According to a report, Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool is heading to Chicago. ESPN NFL Insider Field Yates reports that the Bears are getting Claypool and ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Steelers will get a second-round pick.
ng-sportingnews.com
Bengals vs. Browns final score, results: Amari Cooper, Cleveland dominate Joe Burrow, Cincinnati to snap losing streak
It was orange vs. orange on Halloween night, but only one of the orange teams can be proud of its performance in Monday's game. The Browns steamrolled the Bengals, overcoming a slow offensive start and piling on the points in the second half. With Ja'Marr Chase out commission, Cincinnati didn't score until the fourth quarter and trailed by as much as 26.
ng-sportingnews.com
Why is Broncos vs. Jaguars only on ESPN+? NFL London game is ESPN's first streaming exclusive
During a year in which there have been drastic changes to the NFL broadcast landscape, fans will have one more major adjustment to make during Week 8 of the 2022 season. While ESPN has been the home of "Monday Night Football" since 2006, ESPN+ will be the exclusive Week 8 home of Sunday morning football — the third and final game of the NFL's 2022 London games, that is. On Sunday, Oct. 30, the Broncos and Jaguars will meet at Wembley Stadium in London for a game that is the first of its kind with respect to coverage.
ng-sportingnews.com
Myles Garrett arrives as Vecna from 'Stranger Things' ahead of Browns' 'Monday Night Football' Halloween game vs. Bengals
Myles Garrett is really going all-in on "Stranger Things" for Halloween this year. The feared Browns defensive end was walking through the tunnels at FirstEnergy Stadium ahead of Cleveland's "Monday Night Football" clash with the Bengals dressed as the show's season four villain Vecna. Vecna, for those who aren't big...
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL trade deadline tracker: Latest rumors, news, updates on T.J. Hockenson, Kareem Hunt & more at 2022 deadline
The 2022 NFL trade deadline has already bucked the trend of being a rather uneventful in-season milestone for the league. There have already been seven trades during the 2022 NFL season, and six of them were agreed upon during the two weeks ahead of the trade deadline. The most notable player to switch teams was Christian McCaffrey, who was traded from the Panthers to the 49ers on Oct. 20.
ng-sportingnews.com
Cooper Kupp injury update: Sean McVay 'kicking himself' after Rams WR suffers ankle injury late in loss vs. 49ers
The Rams lost to the 49ers 31-14 in Week 8 to fall to 3-4 on the season. If that wasn't bad enough, one of their best players may have suffered an injury late in the contest. Wide receiver Cooper Kupp left the field with just over a minute left to play after suffering an apparent leg injury.
ng-sportingnews.com
Monday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 8 Bengals-Browns single-game tournaments
The Bengals and Browns will face off against each other to wrap up Week 8 on Monday Night Football. The Bengals are three-point favorites in this matchup despite not having star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (hip). The total for Monday night is set at 45 points, according to Caesars Sportsbook. Even though Chase will not be available for this prime-time contest, there's still a good core of talented players (Nick Chubb, Joe Mixon, Tee Higgins, Joe Burrow, and Amari Cooper) who DFS players will put in their FanDuel single-game lineups.
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL odds, lines, point spreads: Updated Week 9 betting information for picking every game
Last week provided fans and bettors plenty of excitement despite a slate of games that didn't look great on paper. Three more underdogs won outright (Broncos, Saints, and Commanders), but the potential is there for more favorites to get upended in Week 9. We don't expect that at the start...
ng-sportingnews.com
DraftKings Picks Week 9: Best NFL DFS lineup advice for daily fantasy football tournaments
Despite six teams being on bye this week, the Week 9 NFL DFS main slate features some nice matchups for daily fantasy players to target. We're attacking some of those favorable spots in our Week 9 DraftKings lineup, but we also have a couple of contrarian plays that should hopefully give our lineup some much-needed differentiation.
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL Week 8 coverage map: TV schedule for CBS, Fox regional broadcasts
It's another light NFL Sunday slate, as there is yet another London game that will take some action away from the main afternoon windows. The Broncos and the Jaguars are crossing the pond to play at Wembley Stadium in Week 8. That extra stand-alone game will lighten the NFL Sunday load a bit; so, too, will the bye-week absences of the Chargers and the Chiefs.
