Manningcast guest list Week 8: Here's who will join Peyton, Eli Manning on 'Monday Night Football'

Football fans, rejoice! The Manningcast is back for a second consecutive week, and the Manning brothers will get to call an intriguing divisional matchup on Halloween. The Bengals and Browns are facing off in a matchup of divisional teams who are seemingly heading in opposite directions. Cincinnati has improved to 4-3 after an 0-2 start to the season while the Browns have lost four straight after a 2-1 start.
Fantasy RB Rankings Week 9: Who to start, sit at running back in fantasy football

The weeks have been flying by, injuries have been rampant, and another bye-pocalypse is upon us. With six teams scheduled off this week, it's safe to say that the running back pool has never been shallower this season. But in a way, doesn't this make fantasy football more exciting? Every last team is affected by injuries or byes, so each owner must make critical start-or-sit decisions. Our Week 9 fantasy RB rankings for standard leagues will help you make the right ones and capture a huge "W" at this crucial stage of the season.
NFL coach Adam Zimmer dies — dead at 38

Longtime NFL coach Adam Zimmer, the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has died. Zimmer’s sister, Corri, shared the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday that Adam has died “unexpectedly.” He was 38. No cause of death has been revealed. “I can’t believe...
What time is the NFL game tonight? TV schedule, channel for Bengals vs. Browns in Week 8

The Browns (2-5) won't be able to save their season with a Week 8 win, but they could bury themselves in an inescapable hole with another loss. Cleveland currently has an 8 percent chance of making the playoffs, according to FiveThirtyEight. It is sitting at the bottom of the AFC North with Pittsburgh heading into a pivotal "Monday Night Football" battle against Cincinnati (4-3).
Bengals vs. Browns final score, results: Amari Cooper, Cleveland dominate Joe Burrow, Cincinnati to snap losing streak

It was orange vs. orange on Halloween night, but only one of the orange teams can be proud of its performance in Monday's game. The Browns steamrolled the Bengals, overcoming a slow offensive start and piling on the points in the second half. With Ja'Marr Chase out commission, Cincinnati didn't score until the fourth quarter and trailed by as much as 26.
Why is Broncos vs. Jaguars only on ESPN+? NFL London game is ESPN's first streaming exclusive

During a year in which there have been drastic changes to the NFL broadcast landscape, fans will have one more major adjustment to make during Week 8 of the 2022 season. While ESPN has been the home of "Monday Night Football" since 2006, ESPN+ will be the exclusive Week 8 home of Sunday morning football — the third and final game of the NFL's 2022 London games, that is. On Sunday, Oct. 30, the Broncos and Jaguars will meet at Wembley Stadium in London for a game that is the first of its kind with respect to coverage.
Myles Garrett arrives as Vecna from 'Stranger Things' ahead of Browns' 'Monday Night Football' Halloween game vs. Bengals

Myles Garrett is really going all-in on "Stranger Things" for Halloween this year. The feared Browns defensive end was walking through the tunnels at FirstEnergy Stadium ahead of Cleveland's "Monday Night Football" clash with the Bengals dressed as the show's season four villain Vecna. Vecna, for those who aren't big...
NFL trade deadline tracker: Latest rumors, news, updates on T.J. Hockenson, Kareem Hunt & more at 2022 deadline

The 2022 NFL trade deadline has already bucked the trend of being a rather uneventful in-season milestone for the league. There have already been seven trades during the 2022 NFL season, and six of them were agreed upon during the two weeks ahead of the trade deadline. The most notable player to switch teams was Christian McCaffrey, who was traded from the Panthers to the 49ers on Oct. 20.
Monday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 8 Bengals-Browns single-game tournaments

The Bengals and Browns will face off against each other to wrap up Week 8 on Monday Night Football. The Bengals are three-point favorites in this matchup despite not having star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (hip). The total for Monday night is set at 45 points, according to Caesars Sportsbook. Even though Chase will not be available for this prime-time contest, there's still a good core of talented players (Nick Chubb, Joe Mixon, Tee Higgins, Joe Burrow, and Amari Cooper) who DFS players will put in their FanDuel single-game lineups.
NFL Week 8 coverage map: TV schedule for CBS, Fox regional broadcasts

It's another light NFL Sunday slate, as there is yet another London game that will take some action away from the main afternoon windows. The Broncos and the Jaguars are crossing the pond to play at Wembley Stadium in Week 8. That extra stand-alone game will lighten the NFL Sunday load a bit; so, too, will the bye-week absences of the Chargers and the Chiefs.

