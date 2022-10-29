Read full article on original website
Friday Scoreboard for Alabama High School Football
Calhoun County, AL – Here is a list of Friday night’s Alabama high school football games; includes Thursday night’s results. Pleasant Valley 28, Weaver 22 (Thurs.) Cottage Hill Christian 36, St. Luke’s Episcopal 15.
Schools report, tornado count, Dooley: Down in Alabama
More signs are showing that Alabama’s schoolkids weathered the pandemic from an academic standpoint relatively well. Survey teams are out examining the damage from Saturday’s severe weather. Vince Dooley passed away on Friday. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking on...
Tornado count could rise today from Saturday storms
So far seven tornadoes have been confirmed in south Alabama after a round of severe storms on Saturday. That number could go up today. The National Weather Service in Mobile said storm surveys are expected to continue in southwest Alabama, which was hit with storm after storm on Saturday and multiple tornado warnings.
Alabama school district celebrates growing Hispanic population: ‘Amazing and beautiful’
A high school auditorium erupted with cheers as a group of older and younger students converged on the stage, melding a mix of Latin American art forms in a Carnival-style dance called “Los Chinelos.”. “He’s doing the iguana! He’s doing the iguana!” one student screamed, pointing to a classmate...
ABC 33/40 News
Youit Jones back in Alabama
The man accused of setting an abandoned house on fire in West Birmingham with a missing man inside is now back in custody in Alabama. Youit Jones is now in the Jefferson County Jail after being brought back from Oklahoma.
At least six tornadoes confirmed in south Alabama from Saturday storms
Southwest Alabama was hit by tornado warning after tornado warning on Saturday as a string of rotating storms rolled onshore from the Gulf of Mexico. The National Weather Service in Mobile sent survey teams out to investigate on Sunday and has confirmed at least six tornadoes touched down in Mobile and Baldwin counties.
wvtm13.com
Central Alabama residents anticipate $825 million Powerball jackpot
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Numbers for the $825 million Powerball jackpot were drawn on Saturday night. The winning numbers are 19, 31, 40, 46, 57. The Powerball is 23. "I could use $800 million," Birmingham resident Tiffany Escott said. "I could. That would be so awesome." Escott says she's made...
It is Miller’s Time
Anniston, AL – Saks coach Jonathan Miller scores his 100th career football coaching victory in Wildcats’ rout of Talladega By Al Muskewitz Saks football coach Jonathan Miller is the kind of guy who doesn’t like people to make a fuss over. He just wants to go about his business, win some games, have some quiet influence over […]
The Daily South
Does It Snow In Alabama?
Let it snow, let it snow—wait, is there even any chance that it might snow? If you're from Alabama, you might have spent many years wishing for a white Christmas. And while snow on Christmas day may seem like a long shot, not all hope is lost. Though many Southern states boast warmer climates—picture Charleston with its ocean breeze and palmettos, or Florida's coast with its perpetual sunshine—some areas chill off quite drastically in the wintertime, and some even get snowfall.
Opelika-Auburn News
Viral Auburn TikTok creator shares ghost stories from across Alabama
Who doesn’t like a good ghost story, especially around Halloween? If the follower count of local TikTok creator Joshua Dairen is any indication, there are plenty of people with an appetite for the paranormal. Dairen first began uploading videos about Alabama’s urban legends this past June. Since then, his page has gained over 83,000 followers, and his content has amassed over a million likes.
Strong storms, flooding possible overnight in southwest Alabama
Storms continued to move over parts of southwest Alabama late Saturday night, and a tornado watch was be in effect until midnight for Mobile and Baldwin counties. Mobile and Baldwin were the bullseye for storms on Saturday. The weather service issued multiple tornado warnings for both counties earlier on Saturday, and some damage has been reported in the region.
Village Living
Barlow named Alabama’s Superintendent of the Year
Mountain Brook Schools Superintendent Dicky Barlow was recently named the 2023 Alabama Superintendent of the Year. Barlow was named one of nine finalists for the award in September. The School Superintendents of Alabama (SSA) and Schneider Electric made the announcement on Oct. 12 where he was recognized at the School...
Andalusia Star News
Local businesses named finalists for Alabama Business of Year
Andalusia’s Town and Country Boutique and Taylor Linen Services have each been named finalists in the Alabama Small Business of the Year Awards. Finalists were selected from nominations made by local Alabama chambers of commerce. Alabama chambers had the opportunity to nominate one member small business for each award category. Awards will be presented in the following categories: emerging business (in business fewer than 5 years), small business 1-10 employees, small business 11-50 employees, or small business 51-100 employees.
rocketcitynow.com
Alabama's Amendment 3: What it means to one family
Alabama's Amendment 3: What it means to the family of murder victim Lisa Ann Millican. Amendment 3 on the ballot this year has a story that dates back long before 2022. The story starts forty years ago in Dekalb County's Little River Canyon at Lynn Overlook, with a girl by the name of Lisa Ann Millican and ends with her family, who we began speaking with back in 2018.
Trunk or Trick? How Halloween traditions are changing in Alabama
Jackie Baston cannot recall attending a trunk or treat until her organization first assembled one four years ago. It has since become Calera Main Street’s biggest annual event, and Thursday’s gathering underscored its continuing popularity: More than 2,500 people showed up in a city of around 17,000 residents, to participate in a one-night trunk or treat. Sixty decorated vehicles were part of the tailgate with owners handing out candy and other goodies within the city’s downtown courtyard.
4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high quality ingredients only.
WSFA
3 vie for Alabama secretary of state seat
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama will have a new secretary of state after this midterm election. John Merrill is finishing up his second term in office, which makes him ineligible to run this year. So voters will have three candidates to choose from. The race will come down to either Libertarian candidate Matt Shelby, Democrat Pamela Laffitte, or Republican Wes Allen.
Halloween forecast: Spooky but not soggy for trick or treaters
Tonight is go time for trick or treaters, so will the weather cooperate in Alabama?. Good news: Most of Alabama is expected to be dry tonight, according to the National Weather Service. Rain chances on Monday will be low to zero, according to the forecast, though low clouds could hang...
Stolen guns, HBCU money, new Buc-ee’s: Down in Alabama
The number of firearms being stolen during vehicle break-ins in Birmingham is on the rise. Half-million-dollar checks are going to five Alabama HBCUs to preserve historic buildings. The cultural phenomenon known to highway travelers as Buc-ee’s is now less than a month from opening a North Alabama location. The...
The night many in Alabama believed the world was ending
In reality, the cloud was the result of several forest fires in the area, according to news reports at the time. However, many in the area believed it was the end of the world.
AL.com
