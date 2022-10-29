Read full article on original website
Meet the Section III boys volleyball aces champions
Meet the Section III regular-season boys volleyball aces champions. These are the leading aces from stats reported to syracuse.com by Section III coaches.
Central Ohio high school sports postseason coverage, Oct. 28-30
ThisWeek sportswriters had a busy weekend, covering the first round of the high school football playoffs, the regional championships in cross country and field hockey, district finals in boys soccer, girls soccer and girls volleyball and the state championships in boys and girls water polo. Cross country Hilliard Davidson runners earn pair of titles...
C-NS, Liverpool girls soccer both ousted in sectional semifinals
CENTRAL NEW YORK – Both at home and on the road, the Cicero-North Syracuse and Liverpool girls soccer teams dreamed about getting to play for the Section III Class AA championship, perhaps against one anohter. Neither side got there, though, as they were defeated in their respective semifinals Wednesday...
Skaneateles, Ludden, Marcellus football swept out of sectionals
CENTRAL NEW YORK – In three separate locations Friday night, a trio of area high school football teams entered the fray of the Section III Class C playoffs, hoping to at least survive until the semifinal round – but none of them did so. Skaneateles entered with momentum...
Cincinnatus caps undefeated season, wins Class D girls soccer sectional title over Poland (video)
Cortland — Section III’s leading goal scorer Kyla Sustad scored two goals that helped lead the Cincinnatus girls soccer team to a 3-2 victory over Poland in the Class D championship game on Friday at SUNY Cortland.
Section III field hockey final rankings: 4 sectional champions crowned
Syracuse, N.Y. — We’ve asked area media professionals who cover high school sports to participate in a weekly field hockey poll. We reward five points for a first-place vote, four points for a second-place vote, etc. Four sectional champions were crowned Sunday, so this will be the final...
Cicero-North Syracuse defeats Rome Free Academy in Class A field hockey section final
Top-seeded Cicero-North Syracuse defeated second-seeded Rome Free Academy 3-2 in the Class A sectional finals at Vernon-Verona-Sherill High School. After a scoreless first quarter, RFA’s Alexa Thompson got her team on the board first with a goal of an assist from Isabel McMahon with 13:56 left in the second.
Schuylerville rolls to Class C semis
Section 2 Class C playoff football action got underway on Friday night. The defending Class C champions, Schuylerville, hosted Ichabod Crane.
New Hartford remains perfect with Section III Class A girls soccer championship win (40 photos, video)
Cortland, N.Y. — The New Hartford girls soccer team extended its unbeaten streak to 56 games with a 2-1 win over top-seeded East Syracuse Minoa in the Section III Class A championship Friday night.
Field hockey: Pittsford Sutherland defeats crosstown rival with late goal for Section V title
The see-saw that Section V's Class B Field Hockey Championship slides on is tilted toward the Pittsford Sutherland Knights. Sutherland loosened Pittsford Mendon's hold on the sectional title during Saturday's final, when the Knights defeated the 2021 Section V champion 2-1 at Brighton High. Harper Weisbeck unlocked a tie score with 3:37 remaining in the fourth quarter to move the Knights toward a second win over Pittsford Mendon in three meetings this season.
Sauquoit Valley defends its Class C sectional title with a shutout of Watertown IHC (video)
Cortland — The Sauquoit Valley girls soccer team successfully defended its Section III Class C championship title with a 5-0 victory over Watertown IHC on Friday at SUNY Cortland.
