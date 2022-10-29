ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Columbus Dispatch

Central Ohio high school sports postseason coverage, Oct. 28-30

ThisWeek sportswriters had a busy weekend, covering the first round of the high school football playoffs, the regional championships in cross country and field hockey, district finals in boys soccer, girls soccer and girls volleyball and the state championships in boys and girls water polo. Cross country Hilliard Davidson runners earn pair of titles...
OHIO STATE
Democrat and Chronicle

Field hockey: Pittsford Sutherland defeats crosstown rival with late goal for Section V title

The see-saw that Section V's Class B Field Hockey Championship slides on is tilted toward the Pittsford Sutherland Knights. Sutherland loosened Pittsford Mendon's hold on the sectional title during Saturday's final, when the Knights defeated the 2021 Section V champion 2-1 at Brighton High. Harper Weisbeck unlocked a tie score with 3:37 remaining in the fourth quarter to move the Knights toward a second win over Pittsford Mendon in three meetings this season.
TOWN OF PITTSFORD, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy