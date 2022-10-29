ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manville, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Complete field hockey state tournament preview, 2022

The 2022 state tournament begins this afternoon. We’ve been helping you get ready for the mad dash to Bordentown over the past couple of days and want to give you a one-stop shop for everything just in case you missed something. Here are all the links to help you...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Girls Tennis: Shawnee sweeps singles, doubles at the SJIC

The South Jersey Interscholastic Championships started on time, but the ending was delayed a bit due to rain. The tournament wrapped up on Sunday at Haddonfield’s Centennial Courts. Shawnee took first place at both singles and doubles. Samantha Tepes, a senior, went out with a bang as she defeated...
HADDONFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Football: No. 15 Caldwell shuts down High Point in North 2, Group 2

Harry Boland brought three touchdowns while Luke Kurzum added three more as top-seeded Caldwell defeated eighth-seeded High Point, 41-0, in the quarterfinal of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 2, Group 2 state playoffs in West Caldwell. Caldwell (9-0) will host fourth-seeded Ramsey in the semifinal round next Friday. Caldwell...
WEST CALDWELL, NJ
NJ.com

No. 2 Ocean Township is no match for No. 7 Burlington Township without QB Douglas in SJ3

The second season brings with it second chances. Burlington Township made the most of its opportunity Friday night. The Falcons, behind a bulldozing performance from its offensive line, received 148 yards from senior running back Naquan Jones as part of a 226-yard rushing attack. Burlington Township steamrolled Ocean Township, 34-7, in a South Jersey Group 3 football quarterfinal in Oakhurst.
BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Asbury Park continues resurgence, defeats Pitman in SJG1 opener (Photos)

Jashawn Carter and Jai’sun Brown can remember the tears they and their teammates had when they Asbury Park’s season was going to be cancelled eight weeks ago. “The day of our first game they came to us and we met here early and they said you’re not going to have a season,” said Brown a senior four-year starter at quarterback. “When I found out we weren’t going to have a season, I was crying about it.”
ASBURY PARK, NJ
NJ.com

‘I’m going to go drink some beers’: Eagles pivot quickly to Texans after pounding Steelers

PHILADELPHIA – Six Eagles sipped fruit smoothies as they pedaled stationary bicycles, wore straps around their legs and had their blood flow monitored in the middle of the locker room at Lincoln Financial Field. Five more players laid face down on massage tables as therapists kneaded their backs. It was 15 minutes after they completed a 35-13 pounding of the Steelers to improve to 7-0 on Sunday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Rutgers shocker: RB Sam Brown suffers season-ending injury

A week after running back Sam Brown invigorated a struggling Rutgers offense and helped snap a three-game losing streak, the freshman’s season came to a shocking end when a foot injury he suffered in a win against Indiana turned out to be more serious than first believed, a person with knowledge of the situation told NJ Advance Media.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
227K+
Followers
131K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy