Complete field hockey state tournament preview, 2022
The 2022 state tournament begins this afternoon. We’ve been helping you get ready for the mad dash to Bordentown over the past couple of days and want to give you a one-stop shop for everything just in case you missed something. Here are all the links to help you...
Girls Tennis: Shawnee sweeps singles, doubles at the SJIC
The South Jersey Interscholastic Championships started on time, but the ending was delayed a bit due to rain. The tournament wrapped up on Sunday at Haddonfield’s Centennial Courts. Shawnee took first place at both singles and doubles. Samantha Tepes, a senior, went out with a bang as she defeated...
Football: Weequahic defeats Hasbrouck Heights in North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 quarterfinals
It was a big day for Rashawn Marshall as he had 16 carries for 206 yards to lead second-seeded Weequahic over seventh-seeded Hasbrouck Heights 24-14 in the quarterfinals of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 playoffs in Newark. Despite falling behind 14-10, Weequahic (8-1) scored 14 unanswered...
Football: Brayden Nolan leads Newton over Becton to open North 2, Group 2 run
Brayden Nolan scored three touchdowns and gained 202 yards on 12 carries as second-seeded Newton cruised to a 49-0 victory over seventh-seeded Becton in the quarterfinal of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 2, Group 2 state playoffs in Newton. Newton (9-0) will host third-seeded Glen Rock in the semifinal...
Field Hockey: Picks for every first-round matchup in the state tournament
The state tournament is set to begin. Over 125 teams enter the day hoping to punch a ticket to Bordentown but half of them will have those hopes ended by Wednesday night.
Girls Soccer: North Jersey, Section 2, Group 2 quarterfinals recaps for Oct. 29
Arianna Allonardo and Alyssa Alfano each had a goal and an assist to lead third-seeded Hanover Park defeated sixth-seeded Parsippany Hills, 3-1, in the North Jersey, Section 2, Group 2 quarterfinals in East Hanover. Nadia Castenada added a goal for Hanover Park (14-5-2), which led 1-0 at halftime. Gia D’Alessio...
Football: No. 15 Caldwell shuts down High Point in North 2, Group 2
Harry Boland brought three touchdowns while Luke Kurzum added three more as top-seeded Caldwell defeated eighth-seeded High Point, 41-0, in the quarterfinal of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 2, Group 2 state playoffs in West Caldwell. Caldwell (9-0) will host fourth-seeded Ramsey in the semifinal round next Friday. Caldwell...
HS Boys Soccer Photos: Pompton Lakes at Glen Rock: North 1, Group 2 quarterfinals
Our high school sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage below to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives. These photos are...
Bench-clearing incident ends North Jersey high school football game before halftime
Saturday’s football game between St. Mary (Ruth.) and Harrison was stopped and canceled after a bench-clearing incident occurred during the second quarter, according to St. Mary (Ruth.) football coach and athletic director Paul Johnsen. “We were trying to honor Vinny Doffont today,” Johnsen told NJ Advance Media. “Vinny was...
Football: Defense, special teams power Paterson Eastside past Piscataway in N2G5
Elijah Carroll took the game’s opening kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown, giving fourth-seeded Paterson Eastside a lead it never relinquished as it defeated fifth-seeded Piscataway, 28-7, in the first round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 2, Group 5 playoffs at Bauerle Field in Paterson. Paterson Eastside’s...
Girls Tennis: NJIC’s Secaucus takes home Hudson County Tournament title
Twelve teams played in the Hudson County Tournament this month. The No. 8 seed, Secaucus, went on a Cinderella run to win it all as the Patriots defeated third-seeded Memorial, 3-2. At second doubles, Damaris Acomata and Hafsa Ahemed defeated Gisselle Gutierrez and Paola Rivas, 6-2, 6-2, Third singles Krrisha...
Rutgers’ Greg Schiano decides if Gavin Wimsatt will start at QB vs. Michigan
Rutgers redshirt freshman quarterback Gavin Wimsatt is healthy and will start at quarterback against No. 4 Michigan on Saturday, head coach Greg Schiano announced in his weekly press conference Monday. Schiano said Wimsatt is “doing well” and avoided an injury after taking a scary hit late in Saturday’s loss to...
Run game powers Sparta to thrilling win over Mendham in N1G3 quarterfinals
Only one thought was swirling around Sparta coach Frank Marchiano’s head in the final minutes of Sparta’s playoff game against Mendham -- find a way to close it out. Sparta raced out to a 21-point first-quarter lead and led by 24 with 2:25 left to play. But then in a flash, Mendham began clawing its way back.
Eagles’ focus on situational football during bye week helped them remain unbeaten
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles were getting set to rush Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett on a third and seven from the Eagles’ 20-yard line late in the fourth quarter of Sunday afternoon’s game at Lincoln Financial Field. As Pickett dropped back, he felt the oncoming rush, something...
No. 2 Ocean Township is no match for No. 7 Burlington Township without QB Douglas in SJ3
The second season brings with it second chances. Burlington Township made the most of its opportunity Friday night. The Falcons, behind a bulldozing performance from its offensive line, received 148 yards from senior running back Naquan Jones as part of a 226-yard rushing attack. Burlington Township steamrolled Ocean Township, 34-7, in a South Jersey Group 3 football quarterfinal in Oakhurst.
Football: Asbury Park continues resurgence, defeats Pitman in SJG1 opener (Photos)
Jashawn Carter and Jai’sun Brown can remember the tears they and their teammates had when they Asbury Park’s season was going to be cancelled eight weeks ago. “The day of our first game they came to us and we met here early and they said you’re not going to have a season,” said Brown a senior four-year starter at quarterback. “When I found out we weren’t going to have a season, I was crying about it.”
Rutgers-Minnesota film review: P.J. Fleck beats Greg Schiano at his own game
A week after dominating Indiana with strong ball-control offense and a suffocating defense, Rutgers got a taste of its own medicine in Minneapolis. The Scarlet Knights (4-4, 1-4) and head coach Greg Schiano were thoroughly outplayed at their own game in Saturday’s 31-0 loss to Minnesota and Schiano protégé P.J. Fleck.
‘I’m going to go drink some beers’: Eagles pivot quickly to Texans after pounding Steelers
PHILADELPHIA – Six Eagles sipped fruit smoothies as they pedaled stationary bicycles, wore straps around their legs and had their blood flow monitored in the middle of the locker room at Lincoln Financial Field. Five more players laid face down on massage tables as therapists kneaded their backs. It was 15 minutes after they completed a 35-13 pounding of the Steelers to improve to 7-0 on Sunday.
Rutgers shocker: RB Sam Brown suffers season-ending injury
A week after running back Sam Brown invigorated a struggling Rutgers offense and helped snap a three-game losing streak, the freshman’s season came to a shocking end when a foot injury he suffered in a win against Indiana turned out to be more serious than first believed, a person with knowledge of the situation told NJ Advance Media.
Rutgers’ Greg Schiano discusses Gavin Wimsatt’s status after QB suffers injury in loss to Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS — Rutgers redshirt freshman quarterback Gavin Wimsatt is being evaluated by doctors after taking a hard hit that forced him off the field in the fourth quarter of the Scarlet Knights’ 31-0 loss to Minnesota on Saturday, head coach Greg Schiano said in his postgame press conference.
