Pittsburgh, PA

Central Catholic advances to sectional title game behind takeaways, Ben Mazur's TD passes

By Mike Carmin, Lafayette Journal & Courier
Journal & Courier
Journal & Courier
 2 days ago
LAFAYETTE – Let’s examine the number six from Friday night’s victory by Central Catholic over Lewis Cass.

Start with a combined six takeaways by the defense and special teams.

And add six touchdown passes from quarterback Ben Mazur.

The end result was a 48-27 victory for the Class 2A ninth-ranked Knights, who advance to play at No. 7 Rochester (10-1) in the Nov. 4 sectional championship.

“It means a lot going to a sectional championship to get a trophy,” said Mazur, who accounted for seven total touchdowns, adding a 20-yard run in the first quarter.

The story was about Mazur and the offense taking advantage of the position the defense and special teams put them in to score. The Knights (8-3), who have won six of their last seven games, scored 28 points off turnovers, a significant number considering the ease with which both teams were moving the ball.

Forced fumbles. Fumble recoveries, highlighted by Aiden Sattler, Nick Page and Mason Meister. Interceptions from Page and Hunter Gutwein. The defense kept putting pressure on the Kings, who struggled with ball security between rushing for more than 300 yards, including two runs of more than 60 yards.

“It’s been a key of practices the past couple of weeks,” said Sattler, the team’s leading tackler who helped stopped Cass on an early fourth down and contributed to the parade of takeaways. “We take advantage of teams that don’t have good ball security. It was one of our best showings with turnovers in general. I’m just so proud of the way our defense played.”

Raiders fallTurnovers plague Harrison in season-ending loss to Plainfield

The big plays delivered by the Kings (6-4) left this game in doubt late in the third quarter after Cass senior Haden McClain rambled 64 yards to tie the score at 27 with 5:43 on the clock. Add a blocked punt earlier by the Kings and the momentum had shifted after CC built a 14-point lead after halftime.

The Knights have struggled to respond throughout the regular season in these situations. Friday, though, they took control and proceeded to reel off 21 consecutive points to reach another sectional championship game.

“Sometimes we shrink. Sometimes we allow it to snowball and tonight we didn’t allow it to snowball,” coach Brian Nay said. “I feel like there’s some growth there and you could see it.”

You also see another step forward for Mazur in the passing game. Although the senior had more than a handful of passes batted down, he averaged 15.1 yards per completion and 26.3 yards on his six touchdown throws.

Bronchos advanceLafayette Jeff survives scare to top Lake Central in overtime

“The key behind that was other plays that got their defense to move certain ways and that set up other plays to hit,” said Mazur, who was 19 of 43 with one interception for 287 yards, including two touchdowns each to Owen Munn, Robert Koch and Evan Dienhart.

Nay abandoned the running game since the Kings moved more defenders near the line of scrimmage and Baylor Smith had little running room. Playing sideline-to-sideline was CC’s best option to spread the field and let Mazur find his speedy receivers.

“They got us out of what we’ve been doing all year,” Nay said. “I know in the past, we’ve spread it out and we've thrown it around, but we feel like the strength of our team is getting the ball to Baylor Smith. They did a good job of throwing some new fronts we haven’t seen. They have good football players, and they were making plays in the run game.”

Mazur is finding his rhythm right now. After offseason elbow surgery, Mazur returned to the lineup in the middle of the year, focusing more on the run but now the passing game is starting to pick up.

“We featured the run game early in the year and he’s hitting his stride in the passing game,” Nay said. “He throws a beautiful ball and he’s got all the arm talent in the world. Just ask every baseball team he pitched against last year. For him not to be at his ceiling yet is very exciting for us.”

What the defense and special teams did Friday also adds a layer of enthusiasm heading into the sectional title matchup against the Zebras, who’ve won six in a row following a midseason loss to Tippecanoe Valley.

It’s a familiar position for the Knights, who can lean on their state tournament experience from previous seasons.

“I’ve been growing up with this team of seniors since I was in Little Gridiron and elementary school teams,” said Sattler, who played on the junior varsity team for three years before moving into a starting role. “It means the world. The reason I’m still playing is because of these guys. I loved them to death, and I would love nothing more than to get some hardware and get that picture on the wall with them.”

Mike Carmin covers Purdue sports for the Journal & Courier and USA Today Sports Network. Email mcarmin@gannett.com and follow on Twitter and Instagram @carmin_jc

Central Catholic 48, Cass 27

Cass 0 13 14 0 - 27

CC 6 14 14 14 - 48

First Quarter

CC - Mazur 20 run (kick failed)

Second Quarter

C - C. Frey 19 pass from Hillis (Keles kick)

CC - Koch 30 pass from Mazur (Henry kick)

C - McClain 9 run (kick failed)

CC - Munn 31 pass from Mazur (Henry kick)

Third Quarter

CC - Dienhart 12 pass from Mazur (Henry kick)

C - C. Frey 1 run (Keles kick)

C - McClain 64 run (Keles kick)

CC - Koch 22 pass from Mazur (Henry kick)

Fourth Quarter

CC - Dienhart 37 pass from Mazur (Henry kick)

CC - Munn 26 pass from Mazur (Henry kick)

Individual Statistics

RUSHING - Cass, McClain 22-163, C. Frey 20-99, Hillis 8-39, Loos 6-7. Central Catholic, Smith 7-37, Mazur 5-9.

PASSING - Cass, Hillis 7-14-2-87. Central Catholic, Mazur 19-43-1-287.

RECEIVING - Cass, Chambers 2-37, Frey 2-33, Lewellen 2-13, Loos 1-4. Central Catholic, Munn 6-90, Koch 4-82, Dienhart 5-79, Cain 2-24, Smith 2-12.

Central Catholic is 8-3; Lewis Cass finishes 6-4

Journal & Courier

Journal & Courier

