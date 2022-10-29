ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sporting News

College football's 12-team playoff, explained: Start date, how it will work & more to know about new CFP format

College football is entering a brave new era in terms of its national championship. At least, it will. No longer will champions be determined by polls, bowl coalitions or alliances or the BCS. Nor will the College Football Playoff be available to only four teams in a given season (considered a much-needed improvement by some, and a detriment to the game by others).
ALABAMA STATE
Sporting News

College football polls: Updated AP Top 25, Coaches Poll rankings after Week 9

A telling week of college football could result in a significant shakeup at the top of the latest AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll rankings. That starts with the top three teams in the country heading into Week 9: No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Tennessee. The Bulldogs were largely dominant in a 42-20 victory over unranked Florida, but allowed the Gators to make it a one-score possession in the second half before pulling away.
GEORGIA STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan-Michigan State game turns ugly

Good morning! Oh, deer, it's Sunday (sorry). What started off as typical end of the game chippiness turned ugly, the Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans had some words that turned physical in the Michigan Stadium tunnel after the game. Multiple Michigan State football players punched and kicked a Michigan...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Sporting News

Ranking Auburn's 10 best coaching candidates to replace Bryan Harsin

Auburn fired Bryan Harsin on Monday, the same day it announced the hiring of former Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen to fill the vacant A.D. spot. Auburn is on a four-game losing streak and finished 9-12 in one-plus seasons with Harsin. Harsin was hired from Boise State after Gus...
AUBURN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy