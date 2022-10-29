Read full article on original website
Lima News
Ohio’s 84th district: Rodriguez vs. King
CELINA —Angela King and Sophia Rodriguez are both running for state representative for Ohio’s 84th District, which covers all of Mercer and Darke Counties, as well as part of Auglaize. Both Rodriguez, a Democrat, and King, a Republican, have professional backgrounds that seem similar, but each has different...
Lima News
Whaley: This election is key for Ohio women
LIMA — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley visited Vibe Coffeehouse & Cafe to meet and speak with community members Monday morning. Whaley, who served as Dayton mayor from 2014 until this year, is running for Ohio governor against incumbent Mike DeWine, a Republican. Whaley said some of the most important issues she will address if elected governor on Nov. 8 are abortion, redistricting and jobs for working families.
Lima News
‘No Chance Vance’: Labor leaders advocate for Ryan
LIMA — Labor leaders across Ohio have joined the Ohio Democratic Party to advocate for workers in the state. The tour is titled ‘No Chance Vance’ in hopes to inform Ohioans why they should choose U.S. Senate Candidate Tim Ryan (D). JD Vance (R) is campaigning against...
Lima News
Letter: Vance won’t represent our area’s core values
As an Ohioan, J.D. Vance alarms me in a way that I find hard to describe. Vance parades around his rural, working-class upbringing while dismissing his Ivy League education. Vance says he knows the plight of Ohio’s workers and yet, like a wolf in sheep’s skin, pretends to wish the best for Ohioans while his backers and platforms want nothing more than to ship all our jobs to cheap markets. He also stands behind policies aimed at harming the rights of middle-class workers all the while touting his credentials as a common Ohioan.
Lima News
Meth, fentanyl found on man during Celina booking on OVI charge
CELINA — Methamphetamine and fentanyl were found on a St. Marys man being booked into jail on Sunday. According to a press release from the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, David Wheeler, 32, was booked on an “operating a vehicle impaired” charge on Sunday at 2:16 a.m. Before entering the booking area, officers found a white pill on the man.
Lima News
Secretary of State Frank LaRose: Ohio should require ‘supermajority’ of voters to amend Ohio constitution
COLUMBUS – Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose said Thursday he thinks the state legislature should consider raising the bar for future state constitutional amendments ahead of potential future ballot measures ensuring legal protections for abortion and other high-profile issue campaigns. The topic came up as LaRose and his...
Lima News
Ohio AG Yost clears $15 minimum wage proposal for next steps to get on ballot
COLUMBUS – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost on Friday approved a petition seeking to amend Article II of the Ohio Constitution and set the state’s minimum wage at $15 an hour in 2028, clearing an early hurdle in proponents’ efforts to put the amendment on the ballot.
Lima News
Letter: Read the two state issues very carefully
Just a quick thank you to Frank LaRose and VoteOhio.gov for providing the text of the statewide issues included in The Lima News (required by the Ohio Constitution before the midterm elections). I had not heard much about the two issues to amend the Ohio Constitution and recently have seen...
Lima News
Letter: House Bill 315 a better solution than Issue 1
In typical Ohio fashion, our elected lawmakers are sidestepping meaningful policy solutions in favor of unnecessary political efforts and throwaway catchphrases creating fear. Yes, I’m referring to Issue 1 and, no, it will not make communities safer. Issue 1, a constitutional amendment on the ballot, is not the answer...
