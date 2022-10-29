ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio’s 84th district: Rodriguez vs. King

CELINA —Angela King and Sophia Rodriguez are both running for state representative for Ohio’s 84th District, which covers all of Mercer and Darke Counties, as well as part of Auglaize. Both Rodriguez, a Democrat, and King, a Republican, have professional backgrounds that seem similar, but each has different...
Whaley: This election is key for Ohio women

LIMA — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley visited Vibe Coffeehouse & Cafe to meet and speak with community members Monday morning. Whaley, who served as Dayton mayor from 2014 until this year, is running for Ohio governor against incumbent Mike DeWine, a Republican. Whaley said some of the most important issues she will address if elected governor on Nov. 8 are abortion, redistricting and jobs for working families.
‘No Chance Vance’: Labor leaders advocate for Ryan

LIMA — Labor leaders across Ohio have joined the Ohio Democratic Party to advocate for workers in the state. The tour is titled ‘No Chance Vance’ in hopes to inform Ohioans why they should choose U.S. Senate Candidate Tim Ryan (D). JD Vance (R) is campaigning against...
Letter: Vance won’t represent our area’s core values

As an Ohioan, J.D. Vance alarms me in a way that I find hard to describe. Vance parades around his rural, working-class upbringing while dismissing his Ivy League education. Vance says he knows the plight of Ohio’s workers and yet, like a wolf in sheep’s skin, pretends to wish the best for Ohioans while his backers and platforms want nothing more than to ship all our jobs to cheap markets. He also stands behind policies aimed at harming the rights of middle-class workers all the while touting his credentials as a common Ohioan.
Meth, fentanyl found on man during Celina booking on OVI charge

CELINA — Methamphetamine and fentanyl were found on a St. Marys man being booked into jail on Sunday. According to a press release from the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, David Wheeler, 32, was booked on an “operating a vehicle impaired” charge on Sunday at 2:16 a.m. Before entering the booking area, officers found a white pill on the man.
Letter: Read the two state issues very carefully

Just a quick thank you to Frank LaRose and VoteOhio.gov for providing the text of the statewide issues included in The Lima News (required by the Ohio Constitution before the midterm elections). I had not heard much about the two issues to amend the Ohio Constitution and recently have seen...
Letter: House Bill 315 a better solution than Issue 1

In typical Ohio fashion, our elected lawmakers are sidestepping meaningful policy solutions in favor of unnecessary political efforts and throwaway catchphrases creating fear. Yes, I’m referring to Issue 1 and, no, it will not make communities safer. Issue 1, a constitutional amendment on the ballot, is not the answer...
