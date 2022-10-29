As an Ohioan, J.D. Vance alarms me in a way that I find hard to describe. Vance parades around his rural, working-class upbringing while dismissing his Ivy League education. Vance says he knows the plight of Ohio’s workers and yet, like a wolf in sheep’s skin, pretends to wish the best for Ohioans while his backers and platforms want nothing more than to ship all our jobs to cheap markets. He also stands behind policies aimed at harming the rights of middle-class workers all the while touting his credentials as a common Ohioan.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO