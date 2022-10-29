ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, OH

HS Football Playoff Roundup: Marion-area teams all eliminated

By Rob McCurdy, Marion Star
 3 days ago

MARION — No one in the area escaped the opening night of the high school football playoffs.

As reported in other stories, No. 7 Highland fell in a Division V, Region 18 home game to No. 10 Tinora 37-7, while No. 11 Mount Gilead was beaten at No. 6 Worthington Christian 55-20 in a Division VI, Region 23 encounter.

Here is a roundup of other games played during Week 11 in the regional first-round matchups:

Coldwater 41, North Union 7

A program that owns seven state championships and seven runner-up trophies, earning one of each in the last two season, No. 4 seed Coldwater handled No. 13 North Union in a Division V, Region 18 game in Coldwater.

The Cavaliers (10-1) scored 14 points in the first period and led 28-0 at halftime. They put away North Union's hopes in the third period, scoring 10 more points to start the running clock.

Coldwater produced 334 total yards and 16 first downs with 236 yards coming on the ground. The team also produced explosive plays of 74 yards, 53 yards and 29 yards for its first three touchdowns, the middle one being a rare pass play.

North Union (7-4) forced a turnover, but gave up the ball twice on offense. The Wildcats had 135 total yards, just 44 yards rushing and nine first downs. Cayden Lassiter was 8 of 21 passing for 91 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Trey Bossaller caught the 50-yard TD pass in the fourth period, ending with four catches for 56 yards. Owen Davis led with 57 yards running on 17 carries.

Coldwater will host No. 5 Huron, a 35-14 winner over Milan Edison, next Friday in a regional quarterfinal.

Other Games

In Division IV, Region 14, No. 3 Sandusky Perkins (10-1) defeated No. 14 River Valley 65-14, while in Division VI's Region 23, top-seed Beverly Fort Frye (10-1) topped No. 16 Elgin (5-6) 57-6. No other details were made available for either game.

No. 14 seed Northmor (5-5) plays its Division VI, Region 23 game at No. 3 Bellaire (6-4) Saturday afternoon after press time.

Of the six Mid Ohio Athletic Conference schools that made the postseason, only Clear Fork is alive after a 56-26 win over Upper Sandusky. Bellevue beat Galion 40-9, West Holmes defeated Shelby 47-7 and Mansfield Senior blanked Ontario 38-0 as Highland and RV were knocked out as well from the league

Northwest Central Conference champion Waynesfield-Goshen topped North Central 32-8 and is the lone team still playing from the NWCC. Besides Elgin, Upper Scioto Valley was eliminated by Pandora-Gilboa 42-8, and Hardin Northern was dropped by Antwerp 43-13.

Knox Morrow Athletic Conference champ Centerburg lost to Columbus Academy 36-14, while Eastwood dispatched of Fredericktown 49-7. Also from the KMAC, Danville dominated Windham 41-18, and Loudonville did the same to Rock Hill 40-7.

In an intra-conference showdown in the Central Buckeye Conference's Mad River Division, which North Union now calls home, division champ Urbana nipped Graham 42-35.

