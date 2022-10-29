Read full article on original website
Notre Dame Latest Bowl Projections See Some Movement After Win Over Syracuse
Notre Dame's latest bowl projects saw some similarities between past weeks, but also some shifting after the win over Syracuse
goleafs.net
Women's volleyball season concludes in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind. – The women's volleyball season wrapped up on Saturday as Goshen took on Bethel in a U.S. Highway 20 Cup match in Mishawaka. The Pilots won in three sets, 25-10, 25-14, and 25-12. Bethel established quick leads in the first and third sets, but Goshen hung around in the second set. The Leafs had a 10-9 lead after an ace from Amy Baca. However, the Pilots ended the set with a 16-4 run.
hometownnewsnow.com
Cougar Air Raid Too Much for Red Devils
(Lowell, IN) - New Prairie punched their ticket to the sectional finals Friday night with a 42-6 victory on the road at Lowell. As if the Cougars were in a hurry to get home, it was a game decided early; all the points were scored before halftime. After turning away...
abc57.com
Redzone Remix: Head Coach Marcus Freeman
At ABC57 Kickoff, we like to have a little fun a Notre Dame player or coach with the Redzone Remix segment. This week we put Head Coach Marcus Freeman in the hot seat for the first time.
Game Observations For The Notre Dame Offense From The 41-24 Win Over Syracuse
Analysis of the Notre Dame offense from the 41-24 Fighting Irish win over Syracuse
abc57.com
Two males critically injured in South Bend shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent two males to hospital in critical condition. It happened Saturday around 8 p.m. in the 1600 block of Huey Street. Police say the Violent Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation and no suspects have...
3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you also love eating seafood, here is a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
abc57.com
Crash involving Semi-truck closes part of S.R. 2 near New Carlisle
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. --- Crews were called to the scene of a crash involving a semi-truck on S.R. 2. Dispatch tells ABC57 News that a call came around 7:22 a.m. Monday. At least one semi and car were involved in the crash. Part of S.R. 2 closed near Rush...
inkfreenews.com
Timeline From The Past: Fuel Shortage Causes School Closure Concerns
From the Files of the Kosciusko County Historical Society. Editor’s note: This is a retrospective article that runs a few times a month on InkFreeNews. Nov. 1, 1973 — “Unless we have a severely cold winter, the Warsaw schools will remain open,” Dr. Max Hobbs, Warsaw Community Schools superintendent, commented today on a possible fuel shortage at the schools.
WNDU
Woman wanted for South Bend murder arrested
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A woman who was wanted for the November 2021 homicide of a 17-year-old in South Bend has been arrested. Alexis Willocks, 20, was taken into custody Friday in Mishawaka by St. Joseph County Warrants and US Marshals. She is now at the St. Joseph County Jail.
22 WSBT
Free drive-in movie showing "Hocus Pocus" in Elkhart
Enjoy a free, Halloween movie from the comfort of your car. Elkhart Parks & Recreation is showing "Hocus Pocus" at Ideal Beach, 55256 Ideal Beach Road. You're asked to enter from the east. Turn on Heaton Vista from CR 15 in order to prevent traffic jams and not inconvenience the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Lottery: 2 $1M Powerball winning tickets sold in New Buffalo, Redford
LANSING, Mich. – Although no one matched Saturday night’s six-number Powerball jackpot, two lucky Michiganders could be $1 million richer after matching the winning numbers on the five white balls. According to Michigan Lottery, the numbers needed to match are 19-31-40-46-57. The winning tickets were sold at New...
WNDU
6 people from Benton Harbor charged in $1 million COVID fraud schemes
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WNDU) - Six people from Benton Harbor have been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges relating to pandemic fraud schemes they used to obtain over $1 million in COVID-19 relief, including fraudulently obtained unemployment insurance benefits and small business loans. The following individuals are charged...
abc57.com
Michigan City Mayor charged with leaving the scene of an accident
LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. -- Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry has been charged with one count of leaving the scene of an accident, a misdemeanor. An Indiana State Police report says the mayor was driving his city-owned vehicle when it was involved in a crash on August 5 as he left an event at Washington Park.
automotive-fleet.com
Fleet Theft: Now They’re Puncturing Fuel Tanks
Ziker Cleaners is a 105-year-old, third-generation family dry cleaning business located in South Bend, Ind. A typical morning starts with the company’s drivers meeting under a canopy where they hop into their respective delivery vans and prepare to shuttle laundry back and forth between customers and the dry cleaner’s various locations. But recently, it was Ziker’s fleet that was taken to the cleaners.
WNDU
Man arrested, charged in connection with deadly shooting of teen in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of a 16-year-old on South Bend’s southeast side last weekend. South Bend Police officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue back on Oct. 21. When they arrived, they found Noelle Riggins, 16, in a lawn on that block suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
Times-Union Newspaper
Democrats Warn Of Consequences Ahead Of Election Day
Indiana's top state-level candidates gave a full-throated warning about the consequences of the upcoming Nov. 8 election. Speaking to a small group gathered outside of the Kosciusko County Courthouse on Saturday, U.S. Senate candidate Tom McDermott predicted the Supreme Court will continue to chip away at personal rights that have been protected for decades.
Driver and police officer exchange gunfire during chase in Benton Harbor area
Police in St. Joseph Township are investigating a shooting involving a police officer. The suspect is still on the loose
wkvi.com
Starke County Sheriff’s Office
10/17/22 A car vs. deer accident was reported in the area of 900 W. State Road in San Pierre. 10/18/22 A Knox resident reported a suspicious person in the area of 200 E. and State Road 10. 10/18/22 A resident reported the theft of a wallet. 10/18/22 A Knox resident...
WNDU
Sleep out 4 the Homeless event happening this weekend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Homelessness is an issue in South Bend. That is why one local group is raising awareness for those in need. The 5th annual Sleep Out For the Homeless event is happening this weekend. It is sponsored by Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, the Nu Upsilon Sigma...
