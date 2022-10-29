ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
goleafs.net

Women's volleyball season concludes in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. – The women's volleyball season wrapped up on Saturday as Goshen took on Bethel in a U.S. Highway 20 Cup match in Mishawaka. The Pilots won in three sets, 25-10, 25-14, and 25-12. Bethel established quick leads in the first and third sets, but Goshen hung around in the second set. The Leafs had a 10-9 lead after an ace from Amy Baca. However, the Pilots ended the set with a 16-4 run.
MISHAWAKA, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Cougar Air Raid Too Much for Red Devils

(Lowell, IN) - New Prairie punched their ticket to the sectional finals Friday night with a 42-6 victory on the road at Lowell. As if the Cougars were in a hurry to get home, it was a game decided early; all the points were scored before halftime. After turning away...
LOWELL, IN
abc57.com

Redzone Remix: Head Coach Marcus Freeman

At ABC57 Kickoff, we like to have a little fun a Notre Dame player or coach with the Redzone Remix segment. This week we put Head Coach Marcus Freeman in the hot seat for the first time.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Two males critically injured in South Bend shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent two males to hospital in critical condition. It happened Saturday around 8 p.m. in the 1600 block of Huey Street. Police say the Violent Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation and no suspects have...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you also love eating seafood, here is a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
INDIANA STATE
inkfreenews.com

Timeline From The Past: Fuel Shortage Causes School Closure Concerns

From the Files of the Kosciusko County Historical Society. Editor’s note: This is a retrospective article that runs a few times a month on InkFreeNews. Nov. 1, 1973 — “Unless we have a severely cold winter, the Warsaw schools will remain open,” Dr. Max Hobbs, Warsaw Community Schools superintendent, commented today on a possible fuel shortage at the schools.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Woman wanted for South Bend murder arrested

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A woman who was wanted for the November 2021 homicide of a 17-year-old in South Bend has been arrested. Alexis Willocks, 20, was taken into custody Friday in Mishawaka by St. Joseph County Warrants and US Marshals. She is now at the St. Joseph County Jail.
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Free drive-in movie showing "Hocus Pocus" in Elkhart

Enjoy a free, Halloween movie from the comfort of your car. Elkhart Parks & Recreation is showing "Hocus Pocus" at Ideal Beach, 55256 Ideal Beach Road. You're asked to enter from the east. Turn on Heaton Vista from CR 15 in order to prevent traffic jams and not inconvenience the...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

6 people from Benton Harbor charged in $1 million COVID fraud schemes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WNDU) - Six people from Benton Harbor have been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges relating to pandemic fraud schemes they used to obtain over $1 million in COVID-19 relief, including fraudulently obtained unemployment insurance benefits and small business loans. The following individuals are charged...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
abc57.com

Michigan City Mayor charged with leaving the scene of an accident

LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. -- Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry has been charged with one count of leaving the scene of an accident, a misdemeanor. An Indiana State Police report says the mayor was driving his city-owned vehicle when it was involved in a crash on August 5 as he left an event at Washington Park.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
automotive-fleet.com

Fleet Theft: Now They’re Puncturing Fuel Tanks

Ziker Cleaners is a 105-year-old, third-generation family dry cleaning business located in South Bend, Ind. A typical morning starts with the company’s drivers meeting under a canopy where they hop into their respective delivery vans and prepare to shuttle laundry back and forth between customers and the dry cleaner’s various locations. But recently, it was Ziker’s fleet that was taken to the cleaners.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Man arrested, charged in connection with deadly shooting of teen in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of a 16-year-old on South Bend’s southeast side last weekend. South Bend Police officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue back on Oct. 21. When they arrived, they found Noelle Riggins, 16, in a lawn on that block suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Democrats Warn Of Consequences Ahead Of Election Day

Indiana's top state-level candidates gave a full-throated warning about the consequences of the upcoming Nov. 8 election. Speaking to a small group gathered outside of the Kosciusko County Courthouse on Saturday, U.S. Senate candidate Tom McDermott predicted the Supreme Court will continue to chip away at personal rights that have been protected for decades.
INDIANA STATE
wkvi.com

Starke County Sheriff’s Office

10/17/22 A car vs. deer accident was reported in the area of 900 W. State Road in San Pierre. 10/18/22 A Knox resident reported a suspicious person in the area of 200 E. and State Road 10. 10/18/22 A resident reported the theft of a wallet. 10/18/22 A Knox resident...
STARKE COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Sleep out 4 the Homeless event happening this weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Homelessness is an issue in South Bend. That is why one local group is raising awareness for those in need. The 5th annual Sleep Out For the Homeless event is happening this weekend. It is sponsored by Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, the Nu Upsilon Sigma...
