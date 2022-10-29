MISHAWAKA, Ind. – The women's volleyball season wrapped up on Saturday as Goshen took on Bethel in a U.S. Highway 20 Cup match in Mishawaka. The Pilots won in three sets, 25-10, 25-14, and 25-12. Bethel established quick leads in the first and third sets, but Goshen hung around in the second set. The Leafs had a 10-9 lead after an ace from Amy Baca. However, the Pilots ended the set with a 16-4 run.

MISHAWAKA, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO