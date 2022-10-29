The field is set for the District 3 5A football playoffs and four Mid-Penn teams made it in. Shippensburg (7-3) and Cedar Cliff (7-3) have had some pretty good matchups the past couple of seasons, and they met in this year’s opener with the Greyhounds taking a 28-10 win. They’ll meet again Nov. 4 at Shippensburg to open the playoffs, too.

SHIPPENSBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO