Times News
Tigers rout SL to capture division title
CENTER VALLEY - Three years ago, Northwestern Lehigh went to Center Valley and downed Southern Lehigh to become co-champions of the Colonial League. Friday night, the league title was not up for grabs, but the two teams were still playing for gold - the Gold Division championship of the Colonial-Schuylkill League.
District 3 5A football playoffs: Shippensburg, Cedar Cliff, Northern, Gettysburg get their matchups
The field is set for the District 3 5A football playoffs and four Mid-Penn teams made it in. Shippensburg (7-3) and Cedar Cliff (7-3) have had some pretty good matchups the past couple of seasons, and they met in this year’s opener with the Greyhounds taking a 28-10 win. They’ll meet again Nov. 4 at Shippensburg to open the playoffs, too.
abc27.com
Exeter Township defeats Manheim Central in Week 10
(WHTM) — Exeter Township defeats Manheim Central 21-17 on Friday, Oct. 28 in Week 10. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, the...
Times News
Veterans to be honored in Tamaqua
Veterans of Tamaqua and surrounding communities are invited to a remembrance ceremony to honor them on Veterans Day on Nov. 11. The ceremony is being conducted by students and faculty of the Tamaqua middle and high schools and will begin at 7:30 a.m. in front of the high school. It...
Times News
Tool Bingo Saturday in Lehighton
Advance tickets are still available for Saturday’s Tool Bingo, sponsored by the Carbon Builders Association at the American Legion in Lehighton. There will also be raffles and door prizes. Doors open at 4 p.m., the kitchen opens at 4:30 p.m. and bingo starts at 6 p.m. For tickets or...
Sprint Car Racer Colton Wisely, Unwisely Speeds Off Without Paying At PA Outback: Police
The brother of a rising sprint car racing star and a racer himself, Colton Wade Wisely is wanted by police in central Pennsylvania. Wisely, unwisely sped off without paying from the Outback Steakhouse located at 1201 Lower Allen Drive in Camp Hill, on Sept. 17 at 3:28 p.m., Lower Allen Township police say.
Times News
Fire sweeps through Tamaqua buildings
Firefighters from across the region responded to an intense fire that struck Tamaqua’s downtown just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday. No one was injured in the blaze, which impacted multiple buildings on the 100 block of West Broad Street. According to Tamaqua Fire Chief James Connely, the fire started on...
Times News
Halloween events
• The Schuylkill County Historical Society will conduct its Haunted History Tours in Pottsville 5:45 p.m. today. It is a tour of Baber Cemetery, 14th and Market streets. A tour of downtown Pottsville will start at the society, 305 N. Centre St., at 8 p.m. today. For reservations, contact the society at 570-622-7540.
Times News
ON THIS DATE OCTOBER 31, 1972
Winners of the Tamaqua Area High School art project sponsored by the Tamaqua Chamber of Commerce and the Tamaqua Lions Club were announced by Jane Gerhart of the school’s art department. The winners included: Drawings, Janet Edwards and Beverly Mashack; Paintings, Renee Arner, senior high school, and Ralph Bennett,...
Times News
Heritage Hill hosts Christmas bus trip
Heritage Hill Senior Community is showing military veterans appreciation for their bravery and service to their country from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 9. Enjoy a hot lunch to go, courtesy of Heritage Hill, and, in addition, veterans will be presented with a certificate of appreciation and commemorative medal. Pickup is at 800 Sixth St. in Weatherly.
Times News
For Kulp, volunteering is a family tradition
Somehow, someway, she manages to juggle a career with being a wife and a mother to a 2-year-old son. In her spare time, Lisa Hopstock Kulp answers the call to duty as a volunteer. Kulp, of East Penn Township, volunteers with the Lehighton Area Heritage Alliance, Blue Mountain Classics Car...
Times News
LEHIGHTON CROWNS KING AND QUEEN
Hunter Andreas and Gabriella Di Dea were recently crowned king and queen at Lehighton’s homecoming festivities. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
Times News
3-alarm fire in Tamaqua
Tamaqua Fire Department 64, Tamaqua Rescue and surrounding departments are on scene at a three-alarm fire at an apartment building on 117 West Broad Street in Tamaqua. Smoke can be throughout town. Check back for updates.
Times News
Dump truck overturns in Brodheadsville
Route 209 South was closed just before 11 a.m. Monday when a dump truck hauling asphalt overturned by the Chestnuthill Diner in the intersection with Route 115. State police, West End Fire Company and EMS were called to the scene. COPYRIGHT LARRY NEFF/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
Times News
Little Bombers parade down Delaware Avenue
The Little Bombers childcare facility in Palmerton walked down Delaware Avenue Thursday in Halloween costumes. Parents, staff members and children participated. In this photo, Murphy Kleintop (cow) and Coraline Kralik (avocado) enjoy the sunshine during the parade. They are both in the infant room taught by Tiffany Mouery. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
skooknews.com
Five Families Being Assisted by American Red Cross After Tamaqua Multi-Alarm Fire
Five families are being assisted after a fire in Tamaqua on Saturday afternoon. Around 4:30pm, emergency personnel were called to 117 West Broad Street in Tamaqua for a possible structure fire. Police were first on scene and reported in heavy smoke coming from the building and flames shooting from the upstairs windows.
Times News
Summit Hill hosts Halloween festivities
The Summit Hill Recreation Commission held its annual Halloween fun event for children in Ludlow Park, Saturday, with a gourd hunt, refreshments, goody bags and prizes. “Gourds and Ghouls” was attended by about four dozen children, said Mayor Jeffrey Szczecina. “It looked like the kids were having a good...
Times News
Golden Agers meet in Lansford
The Panther Valley Golden Agers met on Oct. 24 with 22 members in attendance. President Diane Gould opened the meeting with the reading “Prayer For A Friend.”. Guest LeLia Conway was given a warm welcome by the group. Everyone was wished a safe and happy Halloween. The group meets...
Times News
Paranormal group investigates area sightings
David Wargo remembered the morning his mother called him, telling him that his brother - a newly ordained minister - had arrived on her doorstep in a panic. It wasn’t yet daybreak but Jeffrey Wargo had already spent a harrowing first night at his church’s parsonage in Riegelsville. He was convinced that the old Victorian home was haunted.
Times News
Palmerton borough manager to retire
Palmerton is on the lookout for a new leader to guide it into the future. With regret, borough council on a 6-0 vote Thursday accepted the retirement of borough Manager Donna McGarry, effective April 11. Afterward, council agreed to hire the Lafayette College Meyner Center at the rate of $105...
