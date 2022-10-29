In reply to the letter from Pamela Sarley-Derr. I have been a resident of Lansford for over 82 years and find her information to be only partially true. In fact Silberline (a multi - national company) with factories in several foreign countries did sort of close the Lansford location. What actually did occur was the management of Silberline opted to construct a modern facility in Hometown, Pa., and continues to process their products at that location ... many of the original employees at the Lansford plant were transferred to the Hometown facility and in fact did not need to relocate from their residence as the new “Hometown Plant” is only a few miles from Lansford.

LANSFORD, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO