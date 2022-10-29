Read full article on original website
Times News
Pine Grove holds off Marian 14-6
PINE GROVE - Marian was hoping to break even on the season, and Pine Grove was searching for its third win Friday night on the last weekend of the regular season. Both teams struggled offensively in the first two quarters. Pine Grove broke through for a pair of early touchdowns...
Nazareth, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Nazareth. The Easton Area High School football team will have a game with Nazareth Area High School on October 31, 2022, 13:00:00. The Easton Area High School football team will have a game with Nazareth Area High School on October 31, 2022, 14:30:00.
timespub.com
CB West Hall of Fame Class of 2022 honored in Doylestown
The Central Bucks West Hall of Fame induction was a celebration of the Bucks’ athletic achievement. Five individual athletes and two teams made up the Hall of Fame Class of 2022. Inductees include Steve Justice (1972, basketball, baseball); Jeff Trauger (1980, football); Lauri McCandless Halderson (1991, field hockey, soccer);...
Times News
Veterans to be honored in Tamaqua
Veterans of Tamaqua and surrounding communities are invited to a remembrance ceremony to honor them on Veterans Day on Nov. 11. The ceremony is being conducted by students and faculty of the Tamaqua middle and high schools and will begin at 7:30 a.m. in front of the high school. It...
Times News
Polka Mass in Jim Thorpe Nov. 19
The Lutheran Church of St. John in the Heights in Jim Thorpe will have a Polka Mass at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 19. The Heidelberg Brass Band will perform. The Polka Mass with the Heidelberg Brass Band made its debut in May 2015 in celebration of the 25th ordination anniversary of Pastor Glenn Beard, Jr., manager of the band.
Times News
Halloween events
• The Schuylkill County Historical Society will conduct its Haunted History Tours in Pottsville 5:45 p.m. today. It is a tour of Baber Cemetery, 14th and Market streets. A tour of downtown Pottsville will start at the society, 305 N. Centre St., at 8 p.m. today. For reservations, contact the society at 570-622-7540.
Times News
Tool Bingo Saturday in Lehighton
Advance tickets are still available for Saturday’s Tool Bingo, sponsored by the Carbon Builders Association at the American Legion in Lehighton. There will also be raffles and door prizes. Doors open at 4 p.m., the kitchen opens at 4:30 p.m. and bingo starts at 6 p.m. For tickets or...
Special welcome home in Dunmore
DUNMORE, Pa. — Fire trucks on John Street in Dunmore weren't here for an emergency Saturday morning. They were part of a special surprise from the Dunmore Fire Department for 4-year-old David Rivera. Back in August, David was diagnosed with a type of brain cancer that spread to his...
Times News
Towamensing, Lehighton students get ready for Halloween
Towamensing Elementary students parade around the parking lot Friday morning during the school’s annual Fall Festival. JARRAD HEDES/TIMES NEWS.
Times News
Fire sweeps through Tamaqua buildings
Firefighters from across the region responded to an intense fire that struck Tamaqua’s downtown just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday. No one was injured in the blaze, which impacted multiple buildings on the 100 block of West Broad Street. According to Tamaqua Fire Chief James Connely, the fire started on...
Times News
Palmerton borough manager to retire
Palmerton is on the lookout for a new leader to guide it into the future. With regret, borough council on a 6-0 vote Thursday accepted the retirement of borough Manager Donna McGarry, effective April 11. Afterward, council agreed to hire the Lafayette College Meyner Center at the rate of $105...
Times News
Schuylkill club cited for liquor violations
A Schuylkill County social club has been cited by the state police Allentown enforcement office of the state liquor control board. West Penn Fish & Forest Protective Association, located at 1047 Clamtown Road, Tamaqua, was cited for the following violations:. During the period of Aug. 16, 2021, through Aug. 16,...
Times News
For Kulp, volunteering is a family tradition
Somehow, someway, she manages to juggle a career with being a wife and a mother to a 2-year-old son. In her spare time, Lisa Hopstock Kulp answers the call to duty as a volunteer. Kulp, of East Penn Township, volunteers with the Lehighton Area Heritage Alliance, Blue Mountain Classics Car...
Times News
Hintz promoted to VP at NEPA
Donna Hintz has been promoted to vice president of communications and operation at the Northeastern Pennsylvania Alliance, Jeffrey Box, president and CEO of the Alliance, announced recently. Hintz began her career with the organization in 1998 and before the promotion was the communications and operations manager. She will be responsible...
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Things to Do in Quakertown, PA
Quakertown is about 50 miles north of Philadelphia and is situated in the northeastern part of Upper Bucks County. It was originally known as “The Great Swamp” and “Richland Center”; it wasn’t until 1803 that Quakertown was declared the settlement’s official name. The town...
Times News
Ensemble hosts fundraiser
A coffeehouse/fundraiser to benefit the Gabriel Chamber Ensemble is from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Bear Crossing Music Studio, 156 Indian Run Road in New Ringgold. For directions, visit www.gabrielensemble.org. The coffeehouse will feature mostly local artists: the Gabriel Chamber Ensemble String Trio with piano solo by Bruce...
Times News
3-alarm fire in Tamaqua
Tamaqua Fire Department 64, Tamaqua Rescue and surrounding departments are on scene at a three-alarm fire at an apartment building on 117 West Broad Street in Tamaqua. Smoke can be throughout town. Check back for updates.
Times News
Little Bombers parade down Delaware Avenue
The Little Bombers childcare facility in Palmerton walked down Delaware Avenue Thursday in Halloween costumes. Parents, staff members and children participated. In this photo, Murphy Kleintop (cow) and Coraline Kralik (avocado) enjoy the sunshine during the parade. They are both in the infant room taught by Tiffany Mouery. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
Times News
West End news for Oct. 28, 2022
The Western Pocono Community Library is seeking vendors for the WPCL craft fair on Nov. 19. For an application stop in at the library or visit the WPCL website for one. From the Monroe County Pocono Seniors Express Times comes a resource for anyone having questions about Medicare. One can...
Times News
Golden Agers meet in Lansford
The Panther Valley Golden Agers met on Oct. 24 with 22 members in attendance. President Diane Gould opened the meeting with the reading “Prayer For A Friend.”. Guest LeLia Conway was given a warm welcome by the group. Everyone was wished a safe and happy Halloween. The group meets...
