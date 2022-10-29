Read full article on original website
Times News
Tamaqua rolls to mercy-rule victory over PV
Tamaqua gave its seniors something to remember and its future opponent something to think about. The Blue Raiders put together their most impressive performance of the season, dominating Panther Valley on both sides of the line of scrimmage and rolling to a 49-0 mercy-rule win on Friday night. It was...
Times News
Fire sweeps through Tamaqua buildings
Firefighters from across the region responded to an intense fire that struck Tamaqua’s downtown just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday. No one was injured in the blaze, which impacted multiple buildings on the 100 block of West Broad Street. According to Tamaqua Fire Chief James Connely, the fire started on...
Times News
Little Bombers parade down Delaware Avenue
The Little Bombers childcare facility in Palmerton walked down Delaware Avenue Thursday in Halloween costumes. Parents, staff members and children participated. In this photo, Murphy Kleintop (cow) and Coraline Kralik (avocado) enjoy the sunshine during the parade. They are both in the infant room taught by Tiffany Mouery. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
Fatal crash reported at Routes 512 and 248 in Bath (UPDATE)
UPDATE 2: A 55-year-old from Nazareth driving a 2019 Kia Forte north just before 5 a.m. Monday on Route 512 in Bath died after a crash with a 2018 Dodge Ram driven by a 37-year-old Bath resident east on Route 248, Pennsylvania State Police report. The Nazareth resident wasn’t wearing...
Times News
3-alarm fire in Tamaqua
Tamaqua Fire Department 64, Tamaqua Rescue and surrounding departments are on scene at a three-alarm fire at an apartment building on 117 West Broad Street in Tamaqua. Smoke can be throughout town. Check back for updates.
Standoff ends with woman in custody in Honesdale
HONESDALE, Pa. — Authorities say the standoff began around 5 p.m. Saturday afternoon on Brook Road. Crews blocked off a miles-long perimeter around the home. Just after 1 a.m. Sunday, state police took a woman into custody. No word yet on if she will be charged with anything or...
Times News
Schuylkill club cited for liquor violations
A Schuylkill County social club has been cited by the state police Allentown enforcement office of the state liquor control board. West Penn Fish & Forest Protective Association, located at 1047 Clamtown Road, Tamaqua, was cited for the following violations:. During the period of Aug. 16, 2021, through Aug. 16,...
Times News
Paranormal group investigates area sightings
David Wargo remembered the morning his mother called him, telling him that his brother - a newly ordained minister - had arrived on her doorstep in a panic. It wasn’t yet daybreak but Jeffrey Wargo had already spent a harrowing first night at his church’s parsonage in Riegelsville. He was convinced that the old Victorian home was haunted.
local21news.com
Blazing flames tear through multiple buildings in Tamaqua
TAMAQUA, Pa. (WFMZ) - The Tamaqua Fire Department said they were called to the 100 block of West Broad Street around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. Crews from across the area spent hours battling the flames. According to the Tamaqua Fire Chief, the fire started in a restaurant and four to...
Times News
State Police at Lehighton
State police at the Lehighton barracks detailed several incidents:. • A 19-year-old Walnutport man is facing charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance. He was stopped at 9:18 a.m. Oct. 11 along Lehigh Drive in Palmerton when driving a 2012 Volkswagen. Police said the driver showed signs...
Times News
Lehighton Class of 1962
Classmates of the Lehighton High School Class of 1962 gathered at Woodstone Country Club in Danielsville to celebrate the 60th reunion recently. Those attending were front row, left to right, Carol Getz Zickler, Dawne Sensinger Ladeas, Trudy Hartung Frey, Cora Ann Rehrig Carpenter, Sally Schafer Whiteman, Joan Creitz Miller, Brenda Everett Franzone, and Carol O’Brian Eroh. Second row, Sandra Seltzer Bove, Pat Wentz Everett, Georgine Smith Esrang, Judy Reed Castagnola, Darlene Ulshafer, Marjorie Szoke, Sharon Getz Merluzzi, Brenda Koons Steigerwalt, Renee Stout Gombert, and Mary Lou Diehl Gilotti. Third row, Sharelle Long Kratzer, Carrol Snyder Smith, Lou Ann Fritzinger Fenstermaker, Dawn DeReamer Blocker, Eilene Everett Dietrich, Linda Pettit Pekurny, Carolyn Parliman Carter, and Donna Berger Ahner. Fourth row, Wilbur Schnauffer, Mary Lou Smoyer German, David Benner, Sandra Kreidler Schnauffer, Manuel DaCosta, Walton Smith, Russell Miller, Glen Jake Buskirk, George Pekurny, Keith Graver, Robert White, and Warren Semmel. Also present but missing from picture was Lenore Beers Dreisbach. Classmates came from as far away as California. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
WFMZ-TV Online
1 dead in early-morning crash in Bath
BATH, Pa. - One person is dead after an early-morning crash in Bath, Northampton County. A car and pickup truck crashed around 5 a.m. Monday in the intersection of Routes 512 and 248, state police said. The impact sent the car into a building, but the building did not appear...
Times News
LEHIGHTON CROWNS KING AND QUEEN
Hunter Andreas and Gabriella Di Dea were recently crowned king and queen at Lehighton’s homecoming festivities. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
Times News
Towamensing, Lehighton students get ready for Halloween
Towamensing Elementary students parade around the parking lot Friday morning during the school’s annual Fall Festival. JARRAD HEDES/TIMES NEWS.
Bethlehem Steel ruins among 18 Lehigh Valley projects awarded $30M for redevelopment
Eighteen projects across Lehigh and Northampton counties are sharing in $29,950,000 in state grants awarded Wednesday. The money comes from the Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, which awarded $465,272,053 statewide in this latest round of funding. The state Office of the Budget administers the program for the acquisition and construction...
WNEP-TV 16
The Cranberry Bog Preserve In Tannersville
TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — In vivid contrast to the surrounding Pocono Mountains landscape, Tannersville's Cranberry Bog is a remnant of thousands of years ago when a large glacial lake occupied the space of what has since become a thick soup of peat moss. Students, educators, nature lovers and photographers are...
Times News
Veterans to be honored in Tamaqua
Veterans of Tamaqua and surrounding communities are invited to a remembrance ceremony to honor them on Veterans Day on Nov. 11. The ceremony is being conducted by students and faculty of the Tamaqua middle and high schools and will begin at 7:30 a.m. in front of the high school. It...
Times News
NY man sentenced for Monroe bank robbery
SCRANTON - The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Michael Muse, 44, of Brooklyn, New York, was sentenced on Oct. 26, by U.S. District Court Judge Malachy E. Mannion, to five years for armed bank robbery. According to U.S. Attorney’s Office, Muse, previously entered...
Times News
No criminal negligence found in fatal gas explosion
Almost two years after a gas line explosion killed a woman in a car, the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office found no evidence of criminal negligence, the office said in a statement. The woman, 33-year-old Ana R. Abreau, died early Christmas morning in 2020 when she was a passenger...
Explosions Heard As Fire Races Through Tamaqua Building (WATCH LIVE)
A multi-alarm fire quickly spread through a three-story structure Saturday, Oct. 29 in Schuylkill County (scroll for live link). Footage shows smoke coming from the third floor of a Broad Street building in Tamaqua, as onlookers gather to watch the firefighters at work around 4:35 p.m. Justin Startzel was live-streaming...
