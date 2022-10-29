Classmates of the Lehighton High School Class of 1962 gathered at Woodstone Country Club in Danielsville to celebrate the 60th reunion recently. Those attending were front row, left to right, Carol Getz Zickler, Dawne Sensinger Ladeas, Trudy Hartung Frey, Cora Ann Rehrig Carpenter, Sally Schafer Whiteman, Joan Creitz Miller, Brenda Everett Franzone, and Carol O’Brian Eroh. Second row, Sandra Seltzer Bove, Pat Wentz Everett, Georgine Smith Esrang, Judy Reed Castagnola, Darlene Ulshafer, Marjorie Szoke, Sharon Getz Merluzzi, Brenda Koons Steigerwalt, Renee Stout Gombert, and Mary Lou Diehl Gilotti. Third row, Sharelle Long Kratzer, Carrol Snyder Smith, Lou Ann Fritzinger Fenstermaker, Dawn DeReamer Blocker, Eilene Everett Dietrich, Linda Pettit Pekurny, Carolyn Parliman Carter, and Donna Berger Ahner. Fourth row, Wilbur Schnauffer, Mary Lou Smoyer German, David Benner, Sandra Kreidler Schnauffer, Manuel DaCosta, Walton Smith, Russell Miller, Glen Jake Buskirk, George Pekurny, Keith Graver, Robert White, and Warren Semmel. Also present but missing from picture was Lenore Beers Dreisbach. Classmates came from as far away as California. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.

