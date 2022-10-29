ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTVCFOX

Sideline Wrap-up: Maryville vs. Bradley Central

CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Maryville vs. Bradley Central. Maryville wins the region. The team has won the region 22 years in a row. The Bears finish 4th. The Bears will open the playoffs on the road at Science Hill in Johnson City on Friday.
MARYVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Soccer Champs! Back-to-Back titles for Lady Bulldogs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Lady Dawgs go back-to-back!. The Bearden Lady Bulldogs soccer team capped off another undefeated season Saturday afternoon, beating Houston High School 3-1 down in Chattanooga. Rylie Lucas broke the scoreless tie in the first half to put BHS up 1-0. Brinley Murphy added to the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
uppercumberlandreporter.com

Upper Cumberland Football Wrap-Up: 4 Teams Win Region Championships

The regular season has come and gone, and it’s time for postseason football. Week 11 saw four Upper Cumberland teams win region championships, as Stone Memorial, Smith County, Clay County and York Institute all clinched the top seeds in their regions heading into the playoffs. Here’s everything you need...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
WTVCFOX

Mocs Comeback Falls Short at #24 Furman

The sixth-ranked Chattanooga Mocs football team had its chances in the fourth quarter but could not make the plays in a 24-20 loss at No. 24 Furman. It’s the first FCS loss of the season for the Scenic City men. The Mocs rushing attack never got on track, while...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wspa.com

Huff shines as Furman upsets #6 Chattanooga, 24-20

GREENVILLE, S.C. (Furman SID) – Quarterback Tyler Huff threw for 203 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 132 yards and another score to lead FCS No. 24 Furman to a 24-20 victory over FCS No. 6 Chattanooga on Homecoming Saturday afternoon at Paladin Stadium. The sixth-ranked Mocs are...
GREENVILLE, SC
WTVC

Pizza Break with New York Pizza Department

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It's Friday, which means it is time for a PIZZA BREAK! Thanks to our partner in New York Pizza Department where you can nominate a local small business for its own pizza break. This week's winner was local business Fleet Feet.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Brush fire on Hixson Pike; Tankers called to put out the flames

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Sequoyah Volunteer Fire Department responded to a brush fire at Sequoyah Access Road and Hixson Pike around 5 PM Saturday. Newschannel9 staff on the scene witnessed tankers being used to put out the flames and the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office had one lane on Hixson Pike Blocked for fire truck access.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
knoxfocus.com

Ground broken for Flatrock Motorsports Park

If all goes according to plan, phase one of Flatrock Motorsports Park, which will be located on some 773 acres in the Cumberland County town of Westel, just west of Rockwood, will be completed. The vision for the project has been more than 20 years in the making. “Like a...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
bartowsportszone.com

Canes secure home playoff game with win at Dalton

The Cartersville Purple Hurricanes closed out the regular season Friday night with a 39-14 win at Dalton to claim the No. 2-seed from Region 7-5A in the upcoming Class 5A state playoffs. With the No. 2-seed, Cartersville also secures a home game in the opening round. The Hurricanes led 18-14...
CARTERSVILLE, GA
leeuniversity.edu

Lee Celebrates 75th Anniversary of Return to Cleveland

On October 19, Lee University celebrated the 75th anniversary of its return to Cleveland by holding a private luncheon on campus with respected church and community leaders, along with Lee representatives. “It was great to have all our community friends on campus to celebrate the partnership we have had for...
CLEVELAND, TN
WTVCFOX

34-year-old man shot in Chattanooga Sunday afternoon

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday afternoon. Police say it happened around 5:23 p.m. in the 2300 block of Union Avenue. CPD says a 34-year-old man was shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was transported to a local hospital by...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WATE

Stories of injuries, deaths at Tennessee haunted dam

GUILD, Tenn. (WATE) — A small town near South Pittsburg and Jasper is home to a historic dam, which the Tennessee Valley Authority says ranks among the top haunted dams in the United States. The Hales Bar Dam was built between 1905-1913 by the Chattanooga and Tennessee River Power...
JASPER, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy