WTVCFOX
Sideline Wrap-up: Maryville vs. Bradley Central
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Maryville vs. Bradley Central. Maryville wins the region. The team has won the region 22 years in a row. The Bears finish 4th. The Bears will open the playoffs on the road at Science Hill in Johnson City on Friday.
WTVCFOX
Sideline Wrap-up: Sonoraville vs. Heritage
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Sonoraville vs. Heritage. The Heritage Generals improve to 8-1 on the season after beating Sonoraville at home.
WTVCFOX
Sideline Wrap-up: Chattanooga Christian vs. Webb
KNOXVILLE, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Chattanooga Christian vs. Webb. CSS and Webb played for a region championship in Knoxville on Friday Night.
wvlt.tv
Soccer Champs! Back-to-Back titles for Lady Bulldogs
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Lady Dawgs go back-to-back!. The Bearden Lady Bulldogs soccer team capped off another undefeated season Saturday afternoon, beating Houston High School 3-1 down in Chattanooga. Rylie Lucas broke the scoreless tie in the first half to put BHS up 1-0. Brinley Murphy added to the...
uppercumberlandreporter.com
Upper Cumberland Football Wrap-Up: 4 Teams Win Region Championships
The regular season has come and gone, and it’s time for postseason football. Week 11 saw four Upper Cumberland teams win region championships, as Stone Memorial, Smith County, Clay County and York Institute all clinched the top seeds in their regions heading into the playoffs. Here’s everything you need...
WTVCFOX
Mocs Comeback Falls Short at #24 Furman
The sixth-ranked Chattanooga Mocs football team had its chances in the fourth quarter but could not make the plays in a 24-20 loss at No. 24 Furman. It’s the first FCS loss of the season for the Scenic City men. The Mocs rushing attack never got on track, while...
wspa.com
Huff shines as Furman upsets #6 Chattanooga, 24-20
GREENVILLE, S.C. (Furman SID) – Quarterback Tyler Huff threw for 203 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 132 yards and another score to lead FCS No. 24 Furman to a 24-20 victory over FCS No. 6 Chattanooga on Homecoming Saturday afternoon at Paladin Stadium. The sixth-ranked Mocs are...
WTVC
Pizza Break with New York Pizza Department
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It's Friday, which means it is time for a PIZZA BREAK! Thanks to our partner in New York Pizza Department where you can nominate a local small business for its own pizza break. This week's winner was local business Fleet Feet.
WTVCFOX
Brush fire on Hixson Pike; Tankers called to put out the flames
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Sequoyah Volunteer Fire Department responded to a brush fire at Sequoyah Access Road and Hixson Pike around 5 PM Saturday. Newschannel9 staff on the scene witnessed tankers being used to put out the flames and the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office had one lane on Hixson Pike Blocked for fire truck access.
2 dead in post office shooting, crash in Chattanooga
Two people are dead following a shooting and a crash that occurred late Sunday night in Chattanooga.
knoxfocus.com
Ground broken for Flatrock Motorsports Park
If all goes according to plan, phase one of Flatrock Motorsports Park, which will be located on some 773 acres in the Cumberland County town of Westel, just west of Rockwood, will be completed. The vision for the project has been more than 20 years in the making. “Like a...
bartowsportszone.com
Canes secure home playoff game with win at Dalton
The Cartersville Purple Hurricanes closed out the regular season Friday night with a 39-14 win at Dalton to claim the No. 2-seed from Region 7-5A in the upcoming Class 5A state playoffs. With the No. 2-seed, Cartersville also secures a home game in the opening round. The Hurricanes led 18-14...
utc.edu
Dr. Roland Carter to be celebrated with a street named in his honor
The news was announced in April, so Dr. Roland Carter has had several months to “bask,” as he puts it, in plans to name a street after him on the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga campus. But he’s still not quite sure what to think about it.
WTVC
Pickles! First Responder's Day takes place at the Chattanooga Market!
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Melissa Lail and Randy Michael talks about how First Responder's Day takes place at the Chattanooga Market! Melissa Lail and Randy Michael share why this event is so special. Stay connected with Chattanooga Market.
leeuniversity.edu
Lee Celebrates 75th Anniversary of Return to Cleveland
On October 19, Lee University celebrated the 75th anniversary of its return to Cleveland by holding a private luncheon on campus with respected church and community leaders, along with Lee representatives. “It was great to have all our community friends on campus to celebrate the partnership we have had for...
WTVCFOX
34-year-old man shot in Chattanooga Sunday afternoon
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday afternoon. Police say it happened around 5:23 p.m. in the 2300 block of Union Avenue. CPD says a 34-year-old man was shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was transported to a local hospital by...
4 killed, including 3 high school football players, in northwest Georgia crash
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — Four people were killed, including three high school football players, in a single-car crash in northwest Georgia early Sunday, authorities said. Troopers with the Georgia State Patrol responded to a car crash in Chattooga County at around 12:30 a.m. EDT, WTVC reported. The driver and...
WTVCFOX
Man dead in car in church parking lot in Cleveland Monday, police say
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A man was found dead in a car in a church parking lot in Cleveland Monday, according to the Bradley County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to First Baptist Church on Stuart Road:. The call came after a worker of the church discovered an unresponsive man...
WATE
Stories of injuries, deaths at Tennessee haunted dam
GUILD, Tenn. (WATE) — A small town near South Pittsburg and Jasper is home to a historic dam, which the Tennessee Valley Authority says ranks among the top haunted dams in the United States. The Hales Bar Dam was built between 1905-1913 by the Chattanooga and Tennessee River Power...
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga woman, Kingsport man arrested after human remains found at South Holston Lake
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. — A Chattanooga woman and a Kingsport man have been arrested after human remains were found at South Holston Lake Thursday, according to police. Detectives from the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations arrived to the scene and launched an immediate investigation.
