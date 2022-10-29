Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenTannersville, PA
Spirits of friendly female, and not-so-friendly male, reportedly reside in Emmaus restaurantLauren JessopEmmaus, PA
Did the devil steal the soul of Tambour Yokel in an Allentown graveyard over 200 years ago?Lauren JessopAllentown, PA
4 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
3 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Related
Times News
Tigers rout SL to capture division title
CENTER VALLEY - Three years ago, Northwestern Lehigh went to Center Valley and downed Southern Lehigh to become co-champions of the Colonial League. Friday night, the league title was not up for grabs, but the two teams were still playing for gold - the Gold Division championship of the Colonial-Schuylkill League.
Times News
Tamaqua rolls to mercy-rule victory over PV
Tamaqua gave its seniors something to remember and its future opponent something to think about. The Blue Raiders put together their most impressive performance of the season, dominating Panther Valley on both sides of the line of scrimmage and rolling to a 49-0 mercy-rule win on Friday night. It was...
Nazareth, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Nazareth. The Easton Area High School football team will have a game with Nazareth Area High School on October 31, 2022, 13:00:00. The Easton Area High School football team will have a game with Nazareth Area High School on October 31, 2022, 14:30:00.
Times News
Lehighton ends drought against JT
The four-year drought is over for the Lehighton Indians. Their 27-14 win over Jim Thorpe Friday night was celebrated on the field with the hoisting of the Route 209 Trophy, which goes to the winner. With two straight end-of-the-season victories, the Indians now wait to see if they qualify for...
Times News
Pine Grove holds off Marian 14-6
PINE GROVE - Marian was hoping to break even on the season, and Pine Grove was searching for its third win Friday night on the last weekend of the regular season. Both teams struggled offensively in the first two quarters. Pine Grove broke through for a pair of early touchdowns...
timespub.com
CB West Hall of Fame Class of 2022 honored in Doylestown
The Central Bucks West Hall of Fame induction was a celebration of the Bucks’ athletic achievement. Five individual athletes and two teams made up the Hall of Fame Class of 2022. Inductees include Steve Justice (1972, basketball, baseball); Jeff Trauger (1980, football); Lauri McCandless Halderson (1991, field hockey, soccer);...
Times News
Veterans to be honored in Tamaqua
Veterans of Tamaqua and surrounding communities are invited to a remembrance ceremony to honor them on Veterans Day on Nov. 11. The ceremony is being conducted by students and faculty of the Tamaqua middle and high schools and will begin at 7:30 a.m. in front of the high school. It...
Times News
Fire sweeps through Tamaqua buildings
Firefighters from across the region responded to an intense fire that struck Tamaqua’s downtown just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday. No one was injured in the blaze, which impacted multiple buildings on the 100 block of West Broad Street. According to Tamaqua Fire Chief James Connely, the fire started on...
Times News
Halloween events
• The Schuylkill County Historical Society will conduct its Haunted History Tours in Pottsville 5:45 p.m. today. It is a tour of Baber Cemetery, 14th and Market streets. A tour of downtown Pottsville will start at the society, 305 N. Centre St., at 8 p.m. today. For reservations, contact the society at 570-622-7540.
Times News
ON THIS DATE: October 29, 1962
Michael O’Connell was installed as grand knight of the Archbishop Ryan Council, Knights of Columbus, during a ceremony held last night in the council’s chambers in Lansford. Other members installed as officers were Joseph Oriel, financial secretary; John S. Coury, recording secretary; Albert Coury, chancellor; Peter Slog, treasurer;...
Times News
3-alarm fire in Tamaqua
Tamaqua Fire Department 64, Tamaqua Rescue and surrounding departments are on scene at a three-alarm fire at an apartment building on 117 West Broad Street in Tamaqua. Smoke can be throughout town. Check back for updates.
Times News
Tool Bingo Saturday in Lehighton
Advance tickets are still available for Saturday’s Tool Bingo, sponsored by the Carbon Builders Association at the American Legion in Lehighton. There will also be raffles and door prizes. Doors open at 4 p.m., the kitchen opens at 4:30 p.m. and bingo starts at 6 p.m. For tickets or...
Bethlehem Steel ruins among 18 Lehigh Valley projects awarded $30M for redevelopment
Eighteen projects across Lehigh and Northampton counties are sharing in $29,950,000 in state grants awarded Wednesday. The money comes from the Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, which awarded $465,272,053 statewide in this latest round of funding. The state Office of the Budget administers the program for the acquisition and construction...
Times News
Towamensing, Lehighton students get ready for Halloween
Towamensing Elementary students parade around the parking lot Friday morning during the school’s annual Fall Festival. JARRAD HEDES/TIMES NEWS.
Times News
Palmerton borough manager to retire
Palmerton is on the lookout for a new leader to guide it into the future. With regret, borough council on a 6-0 vote Thursday accepted the retirement of borough Manager Donna McGarry, effective April 11. Afterward, council agreed to hire the Lafayette College Meyner Center at the rate of $105...
Times News
Community remembers Palmerton hospital
It was an occasion to pay their final respects to an unshakable gold standard of the Palmerton community. A sizable crowd gathered for a Remembrance Ceremony held Thursday morning at the former St. Luke’s Palmerton Hospital one last time. Demolition of the former Palmerton Hospital is expected to begin...
First lady to stump in Allentown as Lehigh Valley congressional race draws big names
First lady Jill Biden is scheduled to visit Allentown on Wednesday in support of U.S. Rep. Susan Wild’s re-election to a third two-year term. Wild, a Democrat, is locked in a rematch with Republican candidate Lisa Scheller, who also ran in 2020 to represent the Lehigh Valley in Pennsylvania’s 7th Congressional District.
Times News
For Kulp, volunteering is a family tradition
Somehow, someway, she manages to juggle a career with being a wife and a mother to a 2-year-old son. In her spare time, Lisa Hopstock Kulp answers the call to duty as a volunteer. Kulp, of East Penn Township, volunteers with the Lehighton Area Heritage Alliance, Blue Mountain Classics Car...
Times News
Little Bombers parade down Delaware Avenue
The Little Bombers childcare facility in Palmerton walked down Delaware Avenue Thursday in Halloween costumes. Parents, staff members and children participated. In this photo, Murphy Kleintop (cow) and Coraline Kralik (avocado) enjoy the sunshine during the parade. They are both in the infant room taught by Tiffany Mouery. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
local21news.com
Blazing flames tear through multiple buildings in Tamaqua
TAMAQUA, Pa. (WFMZ) - The Tamaqua Fire Department said they were called to the 100 block of West Broad Street around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. Crews from across the area spent hours battling the flames. According to the Tamaqua Fire Chief, the fire started in a restaurant and four to...
Comments / 0