Palmerton, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Times News

Tigers rout SL to capture division title

CENTER VALLEY - Three years ago, Northwestern Lehigh went to Center Valley and downed Southern Lehigh to become co-champions of the Colonial League. Friday night, the league title was not up for grabs, but the two teams were still playing for gold - the Gold Division championship of the Colonial-Schuylkill League.
NEW TRIPOLI, PA
Times News

Tamaqua rolls to mercy-rule victory over PV

Tamaqua gave its seniors something to remember and its future opponent something to think about. The Blue Raiders put together their most impressive performance of the season, dominating Panther Valley on both sides of the line of scrimmage and rolling to a 49-0 mercy-rule win on Friday night. It was...
TAMAQUA, PA
Times News

Lehighton ends drought against JT

The four-year drought is over for the Lehighton Indians. Their 27-14 win over Jim Thorpe Friday night was celebrated on the field with the hoisting of the Route 209 Trophy, which goes to the winner. With two straight end-of-the-season victories, the Indians now wait to see if they qualify for...
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

Pine Grove holds off Marian 14-6

PINE GROVE - Marian was hoping to break even on the season, and Pine Grove was searching for its third win Friday night on the last weekend of the regular season. Both teams struggled offensively in the first two quarters. Pine Grove broke through for a pair of early touchdowns...
PINE GROVE, PA
timespub.com

CB West Hall of Fame Class of 2022 honored in Doylestown

The Central Bucks West Hall of Fame induction was a celebration of the Bucks’ athletic achievement. Five individual athletes and two teams made up the Hall of Fame Class of 2022. Inductees include Steve Justice (1972, basketball, baseball); Jeff Trauger (1980, football); Lauri McCandless Halderson (1991, field hockey, soccer);...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
Times News

Veterans to be honored in Tamaqua

Veterans of Tamaqua and surrounding communities are invited to a remembrance ceremony to honor them on Veterans Day on Nov. 11. The ceremony is being conducted by students and faculty of the Tamaqua middle and high schools and will begin at 7:30 a.m. in front of the high school. It...
TAMAQUA, PA
Times News

Fire sweeps through Tamaqua buildings

Firefighters from across the region responded to an intense fire that struck Tamaqua’s downtown just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday. No one was injured in the blaze, which impacted multiple buildings on the 100 block of West Broad Street. According to Tamaqua Fire Chief James Connely, the fire started on...
TAMAQUA, PA
Times News

Halloween events

• The Schuylkill County Historical Society will conduct its Haunted History Tours in Pottsville 5:45 p.m. today. It is a tour of Baber Cemetery, 14th and Market streets. A tour of downtown Pottsville will start at the society, 305 N. Centre St., at 8 p.m. today. For reservations, contact the society at 570-622-7540.
POTTSVILLE, PA
Times News

ON THIS DATE: October 29, 1962

Michael O’Connell was installed as grand knight of the Archbishop Ryan Council, Knights of Columbus, during a ceremony held last night in the council’s chambers in Lansford. Other members installed as officers were Joseph Oriel, financial secretary; John S. Coury, recording secretary; Albert Coury, chancellor; Peter Slog, treasurer;...
LANSFORD, PA
Times News

3-alarm fire in Tamaqua

Tamaqua Fire Department 64, Tamaqua Rescue and surrounding departments are on scene at a three-alarm fire at an apartment building on 117 West Broad Street in Tamaqua. Smoke can be throughout town. Check back for updates.
TAMAQUA, PA
Times News

Tool Bingo Saturday in Lehighton

Advance tickets are still available for Saturday’s Tool Bingo, sponsored by the Carbon Builders Association at the American Legion in Lehighton. There will also be raffles and door prizes. Doors open at 4 p.m., the kitchen opens at 4:30 p.m. and bingo starts at 6 p.m. For tickets or...
LEHIGHTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Bethlehem Steel ruins among 18 Lehigh Valley projects awarded $30M for redevelopment

Eighteen projects across Lehigh and Northampton counties are sharing in $29,950,000 in state grants awarded Wednesday. The money comes from the Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, which awarded $465,272,053 statewide in this latest round of funding. The state Office of the Budget administers the program for the acquisition and construction...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Palmerton borough manager to retire

Palmerton is on the lookout for a new leader to guide it into the future. With regret, borough council on a 6-0 vote Thursday accepted the retirement of borough Manager Donna McGarry, effective April 11. Afterward, council agreed to hire the Lafayette College Meyner Center at the rate of $105...
PALMERTON, PA
Times News

Community remembers Palmerton hospital

It was an occasion to pay their final respects to an unshakable gold standard of the Palmerton community. A sizable crowd gathered for a Remembrance Ceremony held Thursday morning at the former St. Luke’s Palmerton Hospital one last time. Demolition of the former Palmerton Hospital is expected to begin...
PALMERTON, PA
Times News

For Kulp, volunteering is a family tradition

Somehow, someway, she manages to juggle a career with being a wife and a mother to a 2-year-old son. In her spare time, Lisa Hopstock Kulp answers the call to duty as a volunteer. Kulp, of East Penn Township, volunteers with the Lehighton Area Heritage Alliance, Blue Mountain Classics Car...
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

Little Bombers parade down Delaware Avenue

The Little Bombers childcare facility in Palmerton walked down Delaware Avenue Thursday in Halloween costumes. Parents, staff members and children participated. In this photo, Murphy Kleintop (cow) and Coraline Kralik (avocado) enjoy the sunshine during the parade. They are both in the infant room taught by Tiffany Mouery. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
PALMERTON, PA
local21news.com

Blazing flames tear through multiple buildings in Tamaqua

TAMAQUA, Pa. (WFMZ) - The Tamaqua Fire Department said they were called to the 100 block of West Broad Street around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. Crews from across the area spent hours battling the flames. According to the Tamaqua Fire Chief, the fire started in a restaurant and four to...
TAMAQUA, PA

