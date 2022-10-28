Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
$150,000 Worth of Cocaine Washed Up on Florida Beach Was Found by a “Good Samaritan” Who Handed It In to Border PatrolToby HazlewoodDaytona Beach, FL
Clay High Blue Devils lose homecoming game to FalconsAnthony SalazarSaint Augustine, FL
Hastings man caught in alleged catalytic converter burglary, on Blanding Boulevard deputies sayZoey FieldsHastings, FL
Related
Red and Black
Injuries plague Georgia football in victory against Florida
The Georgia Bulldogs looked strong in the first half of the game against the Florida Gators in Jacksonville, Florida, driving in 346 total yards and significantly limiting the Gators offense. And then the team took a huge hit in the second quarter. Following a tackle-for-loss on a second down, Georgia’s...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Does Florida have a chance to upset Georgia? Tim Tebow explains key or Gators
Georgia is a heavy favorite entering Saturday’s game against rival Florida. Most sports books have the Bulldogs a 23.5-point favorite over the Gators. So, does Florida have a chance to do the unthinkable Saturday in Jacksonville? Former Gators start quarterback Tim Tebow thinks so, and he explained Saturday morning on SportsCenter the biggest key to the game for Florida.
247Sports
Florida vs. Georgia football: Paul Finebaum voices disdain for not playing rivalry game on campuses
Florida and Georgia football have played their annual rivalry game on a neutral site in Jacksonville, Fla., for the better part of the past century. But not everyone wants that continue, including Paul Finebaum. Finebaum contended Friday that playing the game in Jacksonville robs both the Gators and Bulldogs of chances to show off the investments they've made to their respective campuses.
fox5atlanta.com
A somber UGA team arrives in Jacksonville
The Georgia Football family is in mourning ahead of their big game in Jacksonville on Saturday. UGA legend Vince Dooley passed away on Friday. The team arrived in Florida just shortly after the news broke.
dawgnation.com
Social media clowns Florida fans for turnout in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, FLA., — They say Georgia-Florida is supposed to be a 50-50 split. It would appear the Florida split did not show up. Many on social media noted the lack of Florida fans at the start of the game. The Gators come into the game with a 4-3 record, having lost to LSU prior to the game against Georgia.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida DB Jadarrius Perkins rips ball away from Georgia WR for highlight INT
Florida isn’t having many things go its away Saturday against No. 1 Georgia, but UF DB Jadarrius Perkins has a highlight play. In the second quarter, Georgia QB Stetson Bennett was looking for Dominick Blaylock. The Georgia wideout got his hands on the ball first, but Perkins came away with the ball as they went to the ground.
Independent Florida Alligator
UF responds to antisemitic message after Florida-Georgia game
An antisemitic message was projected onto the exterior of TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, after the Georgia-Florida game Saturday. It was in reference to the recent antisemitic comments made by Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. Ye made antisemitic remarks repeatedly blaming “Jewish media” and “Jewish Zionist” for multiple...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Laura Rutledge's daughter, Reese, picks winner in Florida-Georgia game
One of the biggest rivalries in college football will take place on Saturday when Georgia and Florida play in Jacksonville. ESPN host Laura Rutledge called on her daughter, Reese, to make a pick for this week’s game between Georgia and Florida. Last week, Rutledge’s daughter was recorded making a selection for last week’s LSU-Ole Miss game.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida, Georgia issue joint statement after anti-Semitic message appears on exterior of TIAA Bank Field
Florida and Georgia have issued a statement after an anti-Semitic message appeared on the exterior of TIAA Bank Field toward the end of Saturday’s rivalry game. The message, which was not affiliated with the stadium in any way, appeared toward the end of Georgia’s win over Florida, referencing Ye’s recent anti-Semitic remarks.
Florida State University College of Law unveils stock car
Florida State University College of Law announced Friday it will launch a “FSU College of Law" stock car that will compete in the Jan. 7 Red Eye 50/50 race of the 2023 New Smyrna Speedway season.
floridapolitics.com
Disgust, horror greet ‘vile’ displays showing up in North and South Florida
Antisemitic messages stir condemnation from both sides of the aisle. From North Florida to South Florida, antisemitic messages are suddenly showing up. Sunday’s dawn revealed a homeowners’ association property had been defaced in Weston, after other, anti-Jewish sentiments were displayed around Jacksonville Friday and Saturday, most prominently at a full-capacity football game between University of Florida and the University of Georgia at the TIAA Bank Field stadium in Jacksonville.
Eater
10 of Jacksonville’s Best Affordable Meals
Even though prices seem to be going up for everything, some restaurants still serve cheap eats in Jacksonville. From cool taco spots to unique diners, locals and visitors can still find plates under $10 that will have them questioning the manager about how prices can be so low. These are the best restaurants for cheap eats in Jacksonville.
violetskyadventures.com
Visit One of Florida’s Last Undeveloped Barrier Islands
From oak tree skeletons on the beach to dense forest, Big Talbot Island State Park is filled with new things to experience. Explore this natural Florida nature preserve on a beautiful barrier island. Many hiking trails wind through the preserve area and the coastal park spots reveal tide pools filled with sea creatures. Visiting this park shows the landscape of Florida’s coastal habitats.
Multiple agency high-speed chase nets three arrests, Dodge Hellcat reaches speeds over 160 mph
LAKE CITY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol communications center in Jacksonville received a call on Friday, Oct. 28 at 6:23 a.m. of two stolen vehicles. A 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee and a 2022 Dodge Durango were being tracked by the owner traveling north on Interstate 75 in Sumter County.
School bus involved in a hit-and-run in Duval County: Driver still missing
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — According to reports from the Florida Highway Patrol, around 6:20 p.m. Friday night, a vehicle collision on I-295 northbound service road from Collins Road occurred, involving four vehicles. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. For reasons still unknown at this time, a vehicle which was...
Jewish community reacts to antisemitic message shown across a portion of TIAA Bank Field
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There was an attempt to sour Jacksonville’s largest sporting event at yesterday’s Georgia vs. Florida game. An antisemitic message was shown across a portion of TIAA Bank Field. There was another shown on the side of a downtown high rise. These were just two of several antisemitic signs seen around Northeast Florida in the last few days.
floridatrippers.com
12 Best Beaches In North Florida You Must Visit
Are you looking for the best beaches in North Florida? We have them all right here for you. We’ve narrowed down the list of North Florida beaches to bring you nothing but the best. From beaches in Pensacola to beaches near Jacksonville, there is something for everyone on this list.
News4Jax.com
Marilyn Parker: Once-shy girl enjoys epic (stomach-churning) Blue Angels adventure
NAS JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Here’s the thing: For the longest, I didn’t think I was that girl. No, I was the girl afraid of roller coasters, haunted houses, and the voice at the end of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.”. According to my parents and older siblings,...
Luke Bryan Fans React To His Statement After Bringing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Onto Stage
Minutes after Luke Bryan issued a statement about the outrage concerning Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on stage during his Jacksonville show, fans of the country music hitmaker are sharing their thoughts about the situation. In a statement on Sunday (October 30th), Luke Bryan shared that he tends to not respond...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Town homes fill budget niche in Northeast Florida
The dream of purchasing a first home conjures thoughts of a detached home with a fenced yard, two-car garage and maybe a covered patio. Prospective homebuyers today are waking up to the reality of inflation and rising interest rates. Those previously qualified may have to navigate the qualifying process again...
