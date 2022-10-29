Read full article on original website
'Boogaloo' backer arrested, faces federal charges in Detroit. DETROIT (AP) — The FBI in Detroit has arrested a man who has described himself as a backer of the anti-government, pro-gun “boogaloo” movement. Timothy Teagan is expected to appear later Wednesday in federal court, where charges will be unsealed, said FBI spokeswoman Mara Schneider. His arrest Tuesday came a week before the midterm elections and with law enforcement increasingly concerned about political violence from far-right groups. Election workers have increasingly been targeted by threats and harassment since the 2020 election, and it’s only gotten worse in recent weeks, with federal authorities having charged at least five people already. Teagan was among a dozen or so people who openly carried guns while demonstrating in January outside of the Michigan Capitol building.
The Hill’s Morning Report — The juicy storylines in 2022 midterms
Editor’s note: The Hill’s Morning Report is our daily newsletter that dives deep into Washington’s agenda. To subscribe, click here or fill out the box below. Ahead of Tuesday’s elections, President Biden on Wednesday took a big swing at the 2024 political horizon. He said former President Trump “abused his power” and encouraged his “extreme…
Oz takes risk vs. Fetterman with Trump rally
Former President Trump is seeking to put his imprint on the Pennsylvania Senate race with a rally in Latrobe on Saturday with Senate candidate Mehmet Oz, a risky move given Oz’s efforts to distance himself from Trump’s debunked election fraud claims. Throughout the 2022 election cycle, Democrats have tried to make the battle for the…
