'Boogaloo' backer arrested, faces federal charges in Detroit. DETROIT (AP) — The FBI in Detroit has arrested a man who has described himself as a backer of the anti-government, pro-gun “boogaloo” movement. Timothy Teagan is expected to appear later Wednesday in federal court, where charges will be unsealed, said FBI spokeswoman Mara Schneider. His arrest Tuesday came a week before the midterm elections and with law enforcement increasingly concerned about political violence from far-right groups. Election workers have increasingly been targeted by threats and harassment since the 2020 election, and it’s only gotten worse in recent weeks, with federal authorities having charged at least five people already. Teagan was among a dozen or so people who openly carried guns while demonstrating in January outside of the Michigan Capitol building.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO