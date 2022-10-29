ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keyser, WV

A dual threat quarterback, Mountain Ridge's Uma Pua'auli takes off for a Miners' touchdown.

By News, Tribune photo by Chapin Jewell
 2 days ago
WVNews

WVU hits court for exhibition win over Bowling Green

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — For most coaches in most years, the most important letters in the alphabet are Xs and Os. When you gather a new team together and begin getting ready for the season, as West Virginia is doing right now, it’s more than enough to put in the Xs and Os, the offense and the defense, what shots are best and who should take them.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Charles Woods TCU Postgame 10/29/22

West Virginia cornerback Charles Woods battled back from injury to play against TCU, and despite a heavy brace did well in helping his team combat some of the Horned Frogs' shorter passing plays. Big strikes on deep crosses and angle routes were tougher sledding, and contributed heavily to WVU's defeat.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Brown saw positives but not satisfied with outcome

Forty-three games into his West Virginia University coaching career, it may be too late for moral victories for Neal Brown. Almost pulling off a win – even against the No. 7 team in the country – isn’t going to do much to quiet the critics. But following a 38-point loss on the road against Texas Tech the previous week, it’s not difficult to understand why Brown saw some positives in the Mountaineers’ 41-31 loss at home to TCU – a contest that was even closer than the final score.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Vehicle pursuit leads to helicopter rescue from cliff

MATHIAS, W.Va. (WV News) – A Maryland State Police helicopter crew assisted first responders from Hardy County, West Virginia, with the rescue of an injured driver after a vehicle pursuit in the area of Howards Lick Road Saturday afternoon. Shortly after 11 a.m. on Saturday, the Hardy County Sheriff’s...
MATHIAS, WV
WVNews

WVU defeats Bowling Green in basketball exhibition

West Virginia’s men’s basketball team scored a 73-57 victory over Bowling Green in Friday night’s charity exhibition game at the WVU Coliseum. The Mountaineers got 18 points from Erik Stevenson and 14 from Emmitt Matthews,
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins 10/28/22

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins was pleased with parts of his team's defensive play in the exhibition win over Bowling Green, but notes that his squad needs more time and reps to improve on the offensive end. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Morgantown, West Virginia, Police investigating shooting

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Morgantown Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday at a bar called The Bank, located at 344 High St. A fight was reported to have occurred near the entrance of the bar, and the suspect fired several...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Ranger to speak about crash during annual Heritage Society dinner

WESTERNPORT, Md. (WV News) — Rick Lewis will be the guest speaker for the Westernport Heritage Society’s annual dinner Nov. 12, at the Piedmont American Legion. A retired Maryland Park Ranger sergeant after 35 years of service, Lewis completed four years of Forest Resource Management at West Virginia University and began his career as a forest ranger at Savage River State Forest.
WESTERNPORT, MD

