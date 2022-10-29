A dual threat quarterback, Mountain Ridge's Uma Pua'auli takes off for a Miners' touchdown.

Read full article on original website
WVU downs Oklahoma State, advances in Big 12 women's soccer championship
The No. 4-seed West Virginia University women's soccer team earned a spot in the 2022 Big 12 Championship Semifinals with a 2-1 win over No. 5-seed Oklahoma State at Round Rock Multipurpose Complex in Round Rock, Texas, on Sunday afternoon. In the second of four quarterfinal matches on Sunday, the...
WVU hits court for exhibition win over Bowling Green
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — For most coaches in most years, the most important letters in the alphabet are Xs and Os. When you gather a new team together and begin getting ready for the season, as West Virginia is doing right now, it’s more than enough to put in the Xs and Os, the offense and the defense, what shots are best and who should take them.
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Charles Woods TCU Postgame 10/29/22
West Virginia cornerback Charles Woods battled back from injury to play against TCU, and despite a heavy brace did well in helping his team combat some of the Horned Frogs' shorter passing plays. Big strikes on deep crosses and angle routes were tougher sledding, and contributed heavily to WVU's defeat.
Brown saw positives but not satisfied with outcome
Forty-three games into his West Virginia University coaching career, it may be too late for moral victories for Neal Brown. Almost pulling off a win – even against the No. 7 team in the country – isn’t going to do much to quiet the critics. But following a 38-point loss on the road against Texas Tech the previous week, it’s not difficult to understand why Brown saw some positives in the Mountaineers’ 41-31 loss at home to TCU – a contest that was even closer than the final score.
Taylor County, West Virginia's Buck Run Road to temporarily close
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Buck Run Road, Taylor 34, will be closed from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and the same hours next Monday through Nov. 10, the West Virginia Division of Highways announced. The closure is for piling wall installation and culvert replacement at...
Vehicle pursuit leads to helicopter rescue from cliff
MATHIAS, W.Va. (WV News) – A Maryland State Police helicopter crew assisted first responders from Hardy County, West Virginia, with the rescue of an injured driver after a vehicle pursuit in the area of Howards Lick Road Saturday afternoon. Shortly after 11 a.m. on Saturday, the Hardy County Sheriff’s...
WVU Football Lanell Carr Lee Kpogba Front
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Images from West Virginia's hard-fought 41-31 loss to No. 7 TCU on Satu…
WVU Basketball Kedrian Johnson.JPG
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — For most coaches in most years, the most important letters in …
WVU defeats Bowling Green in basketball exhibition
West Virginia’s men’s basketball team scored a 73-57 victory over Bowling Green in Friday night’s charity exhibition game at the WVU Coliseum. The Mountaineers got 18 points from Erik Stevenson and 14 from Emmitt Matthews,
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins 10/28/22
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins was pleased with parts of his team's defensive play in the exhibition win over Bowling Green, but notes that his squad needs more time and reps to improve on the offensive end. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription...
Morgantown, West Virginia, Police investigating shooting
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Morgantown Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday at a bar called The Bank, located at 344 High St. A fight was reported to have occurred near the entrance of the bar, and the suspect fired several...
Keyser City Seal copy.jpeg
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - As they continue to strive to get owners to clean up their unkempt…
Morgantown, West Virginia, based Iconic Air releases "Emissions Intelligence" platform for carbon-consuming compaines
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — In an effort to aid high energy-intensive companies track and reduce their carbon emissions, Morgantown-based startup Iconic Air released its new Emissions Intelligence program earlier this month, a system that aims to bolster companies' ability to monitor carbon cost and use. Founded in 2020...
Ranger to speak about crash during annual Heritage Society dinner
WESTERNPORT, Md. (WV News) — Rick Lewis will be the guest speaker for the Westernport Heritage Society’s annual dinner Nov. 12, at the Piedmont American Legion. A retired Maryland Park Ranger sergeant after 35 years of service, Lewis completed four years of Forest Resource Management at West Virginia University and began his career as a forest ranger at Savage River State Forest.
