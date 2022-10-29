Police are investigating the discovery of a human body under the Fourth Street Bridge in Downtown Los Angeles. According to Los Angeles Police Department, the female body was discovered at around 9:50 p.m. Sunday evening, under the Fourth Street Bridge at Fourth Place and Santa Fe Avenue. Los Angeles Police Department officers reported that there were no visible injuries on the body, which was nude when found. Homicide detectives were called to the scene to investigate.The age and identity of the female were not immediately known, though she was expected to be in her 60s.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO