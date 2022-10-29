Read full article on original website
Houston Chronicle
Video: Astros icons Craig Biggio, Jeff Bagwell team up for first pitch
The 2022 Houston Astros are one of the more talented teams of the century, led by likely future Hall of Famers Justin Verlander and Jose Altuve alongside young stars Yordan Alvarez and Jeremy Peña. Another pair of impressive Astros joined the team on the field before Game 2 of the World Series on Saturday.
2022 World Series: Astros sent off Sunday after winning Game 2 of World Series 5-2
Fans showed up to send 'Stros off to Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon at Minute Maid Park's Diamond Lot South.
MLB Playoff Tracker: Astros Even World Series, 1-1
The 2022 Major League Baseball postseason is set, and you can follow along with the schedule and results all October long.
How to Watch Phillies at Astros World Series Game 2: TV Channel, Streaming Link
The Philadelphia Phillies look to go up 2-0 in the World Series after a thrilling Game 1 victory over the Houston Astros.
CBS Sports
2022 MLB playoffs: World Series scores, schedule bracket as Astros respond vs. Phillies
The Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros are all square at 1-1 in the 2022 World Series. The Phillies overcame a five-run deficit on Friday night to capture Game 1, but the Astros bounced back at home in Saturday's Game 2. The series now shifts to Philadelphia for Game 3 on Monday after a day off Sunday.
CBS Sports
World Series score: Astros vs. Phillies Game 1 live updates with Houston, Philly battling in extra innings
Game 1 of the 2022 World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros is underway Friday night at Minute Maid Park. There will be late drama in Houston, with the game in extra innings. Kyle Tucker gave the Astros a big lead early, homering twice in the first three innings as Houston went up 5-0 against Aaron Nola. The Phillies did not stay behind for long against Justin Verlander, however. The Phillies scored five runs in two innings against the likely AL Cy Young winner, with JT Realmuto hitting a two-run double to tie the game in the fifth inning.
FOX Sports
Phillies host the Astros in World Series Game 3 tied 1-1
Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (87-75, third in the NL East during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (4-2, 2.27 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Phillies: Noah Syndergaard (10-10, 3.94 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 95 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK...
Simulated World Series: Phillies comeback falls just short as Astros win Game 2
Another close, tense game is in store, according to our annual simulation, as the Astros get big hits from Chas McCormick and Yordan Alvarez in a 6-5 win.
FOX Sports
Tucker's 2 HRs, 4 RBIs fall short, Astros lose Series opener
HOUSTON (AP) — Kyle Tucker got the fans jumping with a leadoff homer in the second inning. Then he hit a three-run drive in the third. Ahead 5-0, the Houston Astros finally were going to win a World Series opener. Instead, Tucker's first two Series home runs weren't quite...
