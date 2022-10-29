Girls state soccer tournament – Friday October 28 highlights
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state soccer tournament is in full swing. Here is a look at some of Friday’s highlights.
Top ranked Cleveland hosted No. 9 La Cueva at Lightning Bolt Stadium. The Storm went on to win 3-1.
Albuquerque rivals Volcano Vista and Cibola battled in a match of No. 4 and 5. This game needed overtime to decide a winner, and it was the Cougars pulling off the upset in the 3-2 win.
No. 3 Eldorado welcomed No. 6 Sandia to their pitch. The ball only found the back of the net once in this game, and it was courtesy of the Eagles in the 1-0 final.
Undefeated and No. 1 Hope Christian continued their dominance in their first postseason game. The Huskies went on to beat Silver 7-0.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.
Comments / 0