Albuquerque, NM

Girls state soccer tournament – Friday October 28 highlights

 2 days ago

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state soccer tournament is in full swing. Here is a look at some of Friday’s highlights.

Top ranked Cleveland hosted No. 9 La Cueva at Lightning Bolt Stadium. The Storm went on to win 3-1.

Albuquerque rivals Volcano Vista and Cibola battled in a match of No. 4 and 5. This game needed overtime to decide a winner, and it was the Cougars pulling off the upset in the 3-2 win.

No. 3 Eldorado welcomed No. 6 Sandia to their pitch. The ball only found the back of the net once in this game, and it was courtesy of the Eagles in the 1-0 final.

Undefeated and No. 1 Hope Christian continued their dominance in their first postseason game. The Huskies went on to beat Silver 7-0.

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

