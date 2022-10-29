Read full article on original website
Hannah Murphy guides No. 1 Monson girls soccer offense past No. 4 Palmer in WMass Class D semi
MONSON — Freshman Hannah Murphy’s dominance in the offensive end helped No. 1 Monson girls’ soccer earn a 7-1 win over No. 4 Palmer in the Western Massachusetts Class D semifinals Saturday.
John Manuel Morales leads No. 5 Mount Greylock boys soccer over No. 1 Springfield International in WMass Class C semi
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. John Manuel Morales registered a pair of points Sunday as he led the No. 5 Mount Greylock boys soccer team over No. 1 Springfield International and into the Western Massachusetts Class C championship.
Live Coverage: Sunday’s Western Mass. girls volleyball, cross country championships
Four girls volleyball teams and a slate of cross country runners will take home Western Massachusetts titles Sunday in the first of four days of sectional championships in the region. A pair of volleyball doubleheaders will take place at West Springfield High School and Chicopee Comp, with games slated for...
No. 1 Frontier girls volleyball earns 17th consecutive WMass title with 3-0 Class C win over No. 2 Easthampton
CHICOPEE — With No. 1 Frontier leading the match by two sets in the Western Massachusetts Class C Final, it regained the serve after the Red Hawks’ 11th point of the third set. This put the ball in the hands of Jillian Apanell, who did not let go...
