ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Comments / 0

Related
mississippicir.org

‘The system is not designed for you to win’

For over 20 years, Stephanie Mallette has served as a public defender working on part-time contracts with Oktibbeha and Webster counties in Mississippi. Like most public defenders in Mississippi, Mallette was appointed by a judge. She represented an unlimited number of defendants for a fixed payment that often did not cover the cost of investigators or expert witnesses for the cases.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
fox8live.com

Mississippi tornadoes caught on cameras Saturday afternoon

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A line of severe weather that pushed through the New Orleans area Saturday afternoon (Oct. 29) spawned tornadoes in nearby Mississippi. Several users posted videos of the tornadic activity to social media. Most of the activity appeared to be near the Mississippi towns of Pass Christian and Moss Point, around 3:30 p.m.
MOSS POINT, MS
WLBT

Vicksburg native receives $25,000 grant from ‘Shark Tank’ investor

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Recently, eight Black business owners from around the country took home a $25,000 grant and some exclusive mentorship from entrepreneur, businessman, and Shark Tank investor Daymond John during the Black Entrepreneurs Day 2022 live stream Thursday. One of those business owners is from the Magnolia State.
VICKSBURG, MS
thegazebogazette.com

Simpson Named Director of Marketing for Coastal Mississippi

Coastal Mississippi, the Convention and Visitors Bureau for the tri-county region of the Mississippi Gulf Coast, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kendra Simpson from Pass Christian as Director of Marketing. Simpson brings nearly ten years of marketing experience to the position, having previously served as the Vice President...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
thelocalvoice.net

Mississippi’s Education Achievement Council Report Card Posted for All State Universities

The University of Mississippi is once again making its Education Achievement Council report card available to the public. The document may be viewed at http://www.mississippi.edu/eac/downloads/2020-2021/um.pdf. To request a copy of the report, email umpr@olemiss.edu. Education Achievement Council report cards for all the state’s universities have been posted online at http://www.mississippi.edu/eac/....
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

A Century of Service: Mississippi accounting firm credits dedication to clients for 100 years of success

What began as a one-man auditing company has grown over the last 100 years to more than 35 employees representing clients in more than 35 states. In 1922, Vicksburg resident James D. Pond started the James D. Pond Auditing Company. Little did Pond know, his business, now known as May & Company, a Certified Public Accountant firm, would continue to thrive and in October celebrate its centennial.
VICKSBURG, MS
WAPT

Mississippi governor to push for full elimination of state income tax

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves promised to push for a full elimination of the state’s income tax during the 2023 legislative session. The move would make Mississippi the 10th state with no income tax. Mississippi’s Republican-controlled legislature passed legislation in 2022 that already eliminates the state’s...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Mississippi Press

Study: Mississippi among top 10 states in economic impact from NASA

HANCOCK COUNTY, Mississippi -- An economic impact study shows that NASA, thanks primarily to Stennis Space Center in Hancock County, has a statewide impact of $865 million and results in $29 million tax revenues. NASA released the results of its second agencywide economic impact study Thursday. The study, compiled by...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy