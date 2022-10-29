Read full article on original website
mississippicir.org
‘The system is not designed for you to win’
For over 20 years, Stephanie Mallette has served as a public defender working on part-time contracts with Oktibbeha and Webster counties in Mississippi. Like most public defenders in Mississippi, Mallette was appointed by a judge. She represented an unlimited number of defendants for a fixed payment that often did not cover the cost of investigators or expert witnesses for the cases.
fox8live.com
Mississippi tornadoes caught on cameras Saturday afternoon
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A line of severe weather that pushed through the New Orleans area Saturday afternoon (Oct. 29) spawned tornadoes in nearby Mississippi. Several users posted videos of the tornadic activity to social media. Most of the activity appeared to be near the Mississippi towns of Pass Christian and Moss Point, around 3:30 p.m.
Man wins $30,000 with Mega Millions ticket from Mississippi store
One lucky Mississippi Lottery player has won $30,000 from Oct. 25 drawing of Mega Millions. A winning ticket worth $30,000 was sold at Circle K on Tucker Road in Ocean Springs to a player from Mobile, Ala. The player quick-picked their numbers and matched four out of five white balls,...
Escaped Mississippi inmate found in Acadia Parish
The Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office (APSO) has arrested a Mississippi inmate who escaped and stole a police vehicle.
Mississippi man killed in fiery head-on collision early Monday morning
A 61-year-old Mississippi man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Louisiana early Monday morning. Shortly after 02:45 a.m. Monday, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 25 near LA Hwy 438 in Washington Parish. The crash claimed the life of Lavon Givens, 61, of Jayess.
Heavy rains swamp Mississippi shopping center parking lot, flooding cars and businesses
Heavy rains, associated with a storm system moving across Mississippi Saturday, left shoppers at one Mississippi shopping center stranded when they found their cars flooded in the parking lot. Flash flooding caused by poor drainage on Pemberton Square Boulevard in Vicksburg put high water in the Pemberton Square Shopping Center...
WLBT
Vicksburg native receives $25,000 grant from ‘Shark Tank’ investor
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Recently, eight Black business owners from around the country took home a $25,000 grant and some exclusive mentorship from entrepreneur, businessman, and Shark Tank investor Daymond John during the Black Entrepreneurs Day 2022 live stream Thursday. One of those business owners is from the Magnolia State.
WDAM-TV
Come November 22, Gov. Tate Reeves will wash his hands of Jackson’s water
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Tate Reeves has extended the state of emergency over Jackson’s water system through November 22, saying that additional time is needed for a transition period between state managers and a private operator expected to be brought on to oversee plant operations. The order, which...
thegazebogazette.com
Simpson Named Director of Marketing for Coastal Mississippi
Coastal Mississippi, the Convention and Visitors Bureau for the tri-county region of the Mississippi Gulf Coast, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kendra Simpson from Pass Christian as Director of Marketing. Simpson brings nearly ten years of marketing experience to the position, having previously served as the Vice President...
Mississippi should eliminate income tax, Governor Tate Reeves says
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves promised to push for a full elimination of the state’s income tax during the 2023 legislative session. The move would make Mississippi the 10th state with no income tax. Addressing a crowd of business leaders Thursday at an event hosted by the state Chamber of...
Louisiana grocery chain plans to bring up to 200 jobs, new store to Mississippi small town
Within the next year and half to two years, a new grocery store will be setting up shop in Picayune, Rouses. The Louisiana based grocery chain recently purchased the River Ridge Shopping Center in Picayune, located at exit 6 off of Highway 43 north, where the north Winn-Dixie location used to be before both locations in Picayune closed years ago.
Mississippi man leads deputies on chase in two counties before crashing car, reportedly assaults officer before being Tased.
A Mississippi man who led deputies on a chase in two counties was arrested after he crashed his car and attempted to flee on foot. Derrell Ducksworth, 40, of Jones County led deputies on a chase in Jones and Covington counties Friday. The chase ended when Ducksworth crashed his vehicle...
thelocalvoice.net
Mississippi’s Education Achievement Council Report Card Posted for All State Universities
The University of Mississippi is once again making its Education Achievement Council report card available to the public. The document may be viewed at http://www.mississippi.edu/eac/downloads/2020-2021/um.pdf. To request a copy of the report, email umpr@olemiss.edu. Education Achievement Council report cards for all the state’s universities have been posted online at http://www.mississippi.edu/eac/....
A Century of Service: Mississippi accounting firm credits dedication to clients for 100 years of success
What began as a one-man auditing company has grown over the last 100 years to more than 35 employees representing clients in more than 35 states. In 1922, Vicksburg resident James D. Pond started the James D. Pond Auditing Company. Little did Pond know, his business, now known as May & Company, a Certified Public Accountant firm, would continue to thrive and in October celebrate its centennial.
Mississippi governor extends Jackson water emergency order
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has extended the state of emergency over the water crisis in the capital city of Jackson. On the same day the emergency declaration was set to expire, Reeves said the state of emergency he declared on Aug. 30 would remain in place until Nov. 22.
Mississippi leaders point to tax cuts, business investments for economic growth
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s economy was the topic of topic of the 21st annual Hobnob on Thursday. Lawmakers and business leaders met in the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson to discuss the state’s gains and the future of the Mississippi economy. State leaders pointed to low unemployment rates, investment in Mississippi businesses and tax cuts […]
WAPT
Mississippi governor to push for full elimination of state income tax
JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves promised to push for a full elimination of the state’s income tax during the 2023 legislative session. The move would make Mississippi the 10th state with no income tax. Mississippi’s Republican-controlled legislature passed legislation in 2022 that already eliminates the state’s...
Mississippi Press
Study: Mississippi among top 10 states in economic impact from NASA
HANCOCK COUNTY, Mississippi -- An economic impact study shows that NASA, thanks primarily to Stennis Space Center in Hancock County, has a statewide impact of $865 million and results in $29 million tax revenues. NASA released the results of its second agencywide economic impact study Thursday. The study, compiled by...
WLBT
Former Miss. Band of Choctaw Indians tribal councilmember sentenced to federal prison
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former tribal councilmember for the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians will spend the next 7 years behind bars. Kevin Joseph Edwards, 51, of the Standing Pine Community, was sentenced to 84 months in federal prison for embezzlement, perjury and suborning perjury, according to a press release from U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca.
Mississippi’s largest marijuana grower forced to destroy $1 million in plants, make improvements
The largest medical marijuana grower licensed so far in Mississippi’s fledgling program had to destroy about $1 million worth of plants, halt some operations and make structural improvements at one of its sites, state Health Department officials said Thursday. But largely, the department said it is working with new...
