Yardbarker
Young Phillies fan goes viral for taunting Astros fan
A young Philadelphia Phillies fan went viral on Friday night for the way he taunted an older Houston Astros fan. The Phillies came back to beat the Astros 6-5 to win Game 1 of the World Series. Philly was down 5-0 and then won the game in extra innings after JT Realmuto hit a solo home run in the 10th and David Robertson closed things down in the bottom half.
Here’s what last minute World Series tickets will cost you for Astros-Phillies Game 3
The World Series heads to Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia for Game 3 on Monday, October 31 (10/31/2022), and ticket prices are scary high for the Halloween game. Anyone looking to make it to the game should expect to pay no less than $600 for the cheapest nosebleeds in the house at this late stage in the game. With the series tied at 1-1 and Philadelphia fans excited for the chance to see the World Series at home, prices get crazier the better the seats, with field level tickets topping $2,000 in some cases.
Astros, Phillies reveal Game 3 starters for World Series
The 2022 World Series is now tied at one game each after the first two games. The Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies are fighting for the ultimate prize and as the series now turns to Philadelphia after two games in Houston, both teams have named their starters for the next two games.
World Series Game 2 pitchers & predictions for Phillies vs. Astros
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The Houston Astros were devastated last night after giving up a 5-0 lead to the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 of the 2022 World Series. Philly came back to win it 6-5 in the 10th inning, despite being significant underdogs coming into the matchup. There’s no time for the Astros to sulk in defeat, as Game 2 takes place tonight in Houston. The Phillies seem to have the underdog magic, while the Astros are looking to live up to the hype of being the most dominant team in the MLB.
Yardbarker
JT Realmuto, Nick Castellanos lead Phillies to Game 1 comeback win
The Philadelphia Phillies made a huge comeback in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday night, and they were led by JT Realmuto and Nick Castellanos. The Houston Astros pulled ahead 5-0 after three innings, getting two home runs from Kyle Tucker. But Philly scored three in the fourth and two more in the fifth to tie the game. Castellanos knocked in the Phillies’ first run of the game. Alex Bohm added a two-run double to make it 5-3.
CBS Sports
2022 MLB playoffs: World Series scores, schedule, bracket with Phillies-Astros Game 3 on Monday
The Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros are all square at 1-1 in the 2022 World Series. The Phillies overcame a five-run deficit on Friday night to capture Game 1, but the Astros bounced back at home in Saturday's Game 2. The series has shifted to Philadelphia for Game 3 on Monday after a day off Sunday. It's Noah Syndergaard vs. Lance McCullers Jr. in Monday's Game 3 at Citizens Bank Park.
CBS Sports
World Series score: Astros vs. Phillies Game 1 live updates with Houston, Philly battling in extra innings
Game 1 of the 2022 World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros is underway Friday night at Minute Maid Park. There will be late drama in Houston, with the game in extra innings. Kyle Tucker gave the Astros a big lead early, homering twice in the first three innings as Houston went up 5-0 against Aaron Nola. The Phillies did not stay behind for long against Justin Verlander, however. The Phillies scored five runs in two innings against the likely AL Cy Young winner, with JT Realmuto hitting a two-run double to tie the game in the fifth inning.
Yardbarker
Houston Astros vs. Philadelphia Phillies World Series Game 3 preview, odds: Phillies return to crazy home crowd
PHILADELPHIA -- After earning a split in the first two games, the Philadelphia Phillies will return home to their raucous crowd where the World Series shifts for Game 3 on Monday. The Phillies rallied from a 5-0 deficit to win 6-5 in 10 innings in Game 1 and then fell...
