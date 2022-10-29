Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The Houston Astros were devastated last night after giving up a 5-0 lead to the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 of the 2022 World Series. Philly came back to win it 6-5 in the 10th inning, despite being significant underdogs coming into the matchup. There’s no time for the Astros to sulk in defeat, as Game 2 takes place tonight in Houston. The Phillies seem to have the underdog magic, while the Astros are looking to live up to the hype of being the most dominant team in the MLB.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO