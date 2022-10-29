ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

‘We can’t serve our kids’: Special education teachers call for more resources

By Jenny Young
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25smJa_0ir0Rxfh00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – Desperate for more resources, special education teachers at Portland Public Schools are voicing their frustrations outside the offices of district leaders as bargaining negotiations heat up.

The educators are asking for supportive working environments they need to be able to successfully serve students.

According to Angela Bonilla, president of the Portland Association of Teachers , “this year close to 1 in 5 PPS students will need special education services, a 30% jump from last year. As educators, we’re determined to make sure these students are fully included in our classrooms and receive all the services they need to succeed. But we’ve heard from hundreds of special education teachers since the start of school and it’s clear PPS is shortchanging our special education students and putting both students and teachers at risk.”

“It started with educators from Special Ed. emailing us saying, ‘we need help, we’re drowning, and we don’t know what to do, we can’t serve our kids,’” said Bonilla.

During the Portland Association of Teacher’s special education “Week of Action” teachers gathered outside the administration building to present a grievance letter to district bosses — outlining the support they say special educators desperately need.

Top takeaways from the Hardesty-Gonzalez debate

Bonilla said this support includes “actually getting their lunch break, getting enough staff in the buildings to keep everyone safe and making sure teachers get the time they need to prepare for their students.”

Additionally, Bonilla says a lack of funding and resources for special education has been a problem for a long time. However, she pointed out that the problem magnified in 2022 due to understaffing and teachers forced to deal with student behavior that’s worse than ever.

“We’re understaffed and the things we’re seeing in school are frankly dangerous,” said Darby Grandberry, a Portland paraeducator and a parent of a student in special education.

“The students that have IEPs, specifically needing our services, have to get left on their own because we have to deal with the bigger fires which is dangerous,” Grandberry explained.

Landlord rescinds 50% rent spike after affordable housing tenant rallies

According to school officials, the district serves 7,223 students in special education — an increase of 59 students from the 2021-22 school year.

While PPS said they began the school year with 70 paraeducator vacancies, they say that number has decreased to 32 vacancies — explaining they have worked hard to fill those positions including offering a $3,000 paraeducator retention bonus to help with recruitment.

Grandberry says more people might want to do the job if it paid better.

While the school district said they couldn’t provide an interview with KOIN 6 News Friday night, KOIN 6 asked to schedule one in the following week.

Bargaining over special education and safety resources will continue on Tuesday at district headquarters. The teachers’ union invites everyone to come show support. The session will also be streamed online.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Hardesty considers all Portlanders

I’ve had the privilege of being a public school educator for 14 years, the last 11 for Portland Public Schools. Pushing for equity and inclusion is a top priority for me. I place an emphasis on creating dialogue, relationships and collaboration between students, parents, and faculty. I see how this approach makes a difference in the lives and educational outcomes of students.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Multnomah County experiment that asked landlords to rent to homeless individuals succeeded -- but quickly ran out of money

Mornings are chaotically delightful in Doll Crain’s new home. She lives with two housemates and their two dogs, Lady and Sue, who run circles around their six-bedroom house. Crain often yells a reminder to her roommates, who work for the same housing nonprofit she does, that they need to “go, go go!” or they will be late for work.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
The Portland Mercury

YOUR SUNDAY READING LIST: Public Claps Back Against Wheeler's Homeless Plan, Violent Cop Settlements Keep Growing, and Trivia About... Portland's Rampaging Elephants?

GOOD MORNING, SUNDAY! It's the perfect time to catch up on some of the great reporting and stories the Mercury churned out this week! (PRO TIP: If you despise being "the last to know," then be one of the first to know by signing up for Mercury newsletters! All the latest stories shipped directly to your email's in-box... and then... YOUR HEAD.)
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

More Than 200 Portlanders Voice Bitter Divisions on Mayor’s Homelessness Plan in Marathon Session

In a seven-hour session on Wednesday, more than 200 Portlanders offered their opinions on Mayor Ted Wheeler’s five-part plan to house the homeless. Some, like Andrew Hoan, president of the Portland Business Alliance, gave it full-throated approval, while others accused Wheeler of seeking to build concentration camps. Kristin Teigen, an instructor at Portland State University, compared the plan to the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Don’t Fret, Portlander: Your Fellow Voters Are Confused, Too

Election season can be overwhelming. You open your ballot and not only do you not have an opinion on most of the measures—you’re not so sure you understand the questions. A few words of comfort: First, we’ve provided you with endorsements offering our advice on every contested race and ballot measure in the Portland metro area. If you want to dig deeper, there’s video of every conversation we had with candidates.
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

43K+
Followers
16K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy