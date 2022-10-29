ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BART train evacuated, system-wide delay due to ‘major medical emergency’

By Phil Mayer
 2 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A BART train was evacuated Friday night due to a “major medical emergency,” a KRON4 employee at the scene confirmed. There was a 20-minute system-wide delay on BART due to the incident, BART said .

The medical emergency happened at the Balboa Park Station. BART has not provided details about the emergency, but KRON4 video showed BART crews looking underneath the train.

A KRON4 employee said the people aboard the train and at the station were told to find another way home. The station later re-opened.

Muni was providing transportation between the 24th Street Mission and Daly City stations while the Balboa Park station was closed, BART said.

