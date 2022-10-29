Read full article on original website
Shelby Reporter
Playoff predictions: Thompson, Pelham, Calera, Vincent ready for Round 1
The playoffs have arrived, and while we don’t have a historic number of teams entering the postseason like we did last year, we do have our share of exciting games featuring four Shelby County teams. Thompson, Pelham, Calera and Vincent will all begin their 2022 playoff trek this week...
weisradio.com
Cedar Bluff blanks Donoho 34-0 to end skid, reach playoffs
ANNISTON – Cedar Bluff ruined Donoho’s homecoming on Friday night, ended a five-game skid and advanced to the Class 1A state football playoffs in the process with a dominating 34-0 victory. The Tigers (4-6) started the season ranked and were sitting at 3-1 before the bottom fell out....
Jack’s Game of the Week: Albertville vs. Guntersville
Welcome into Chorba-Lee Stadium, the site of the Jack's Game of the Week for the final week of the regular season: Albertville vs. Guntersville!
weisradio.com
Higgins accounts for four touchdowns in Gaylesville rout of Talladega County Central
TALLADEGA – Keylon Higgins ran for 200 yards and three touchdowns on just eight carries and caught a touchdown pass in leading the Gaylesville Trojans to a 54-14 football win at Talladega County Central on Friday. Tanner Eads connected on 5-of-6 pass attempts for 146 yards and two touchdowns...
Friday Scoreboard for Alabama High School Football
Calhoun County, AL – Here is a list of Friday night’s Alabama high school football games; includes Thursday night’s results. Pleasant Valley 28, Weaver 22 (Thurs.) Cottage Hill Christian 36, St. Luke’s Episcopal 15.
It is Miller’s Time
Anniston, AL – Saks coach Jonathan Miller scores his 100th career football coaching victory in Wildcats’ rout of Talladega By Al Muskewitz Saks football coach Jonathan Miller is the kind of guy who doesn’t like people to make a fuss over. He just wants to go about his business, win some games, have some quiet influence over […]
wbrc.com
ASU and AAMU fans gather in Birmingham for 81st Magic City Classic
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The festivities all week lead up to the big game for the Magic City Classic. The Alabama A&M Bulldogs and the Alabama State Hornets battled it out Saturday afternoon at Legion Field. Tens of thousands came together to watch and celebrate, no matter their age or Classic experience.
Kid catches 70 pound catfish in Lake Guntersville
A fishing trip with his grandpa turned into a big catch for 10-year-old Nick Parcus.
ABC 33/40 News
Youit Jones back in Alabama
The man accused of setting an abandoned house on fire in West Birmingham with a missing man inside is now back in custody in Alabama. Youit Jones is now in the Jefferson County Jail after being brought back from Oklahoma.
wvtm13.com
Alumni returns for Magic City Classic Weekend
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alumni coming from all across the country to experience the magic city classic this weekend. It feels like homecoming for most of the alumni that show up here for the magic city classic. Many of them have been coming here for over a decade. Alabama State...
4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high quality ingredients only.
Pedestrian Injured After Being Struck Outside Oxford Football Game
Oxford, AL – As first reported by WBRC a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Friday night outside of Lamar Field in Oxford. Oxford Police Chief Bill Partridge confirmed the accident happened on Highway 78 in Oxford between Stewart Street and Edmar Street. The victim was transported to Regional Medical Center. No further information has been released at this time.
wvtm13.com
Central Alabama residents anticipate $825 million Powerball jackpot
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Numbers for the $825 million Powerball jackpot were drawn on Saturday night. The winning numbers are 19, 31, 40, 46, 57. The Powerball is 23. "I could use $800 million," Birmingham resident Tiffany Escott said. "I could. That would be so awesome." Escott says she's made...
Big Boyz Toyz in Oxford
Oxford, AL – Saturday, October 29th from 8:30 am to 1:00 pm is the Big Boyz Toyz Show at 1117 Edmar St, Oxford, AL 36203. Want your precious prize possession to be featured on our most popular show Big Boys Toys? It’s ONLY $10 to register! This is your chance to network with people of the same interests and have a good ol time!! Star host Kip Chappell will be there! This event is hosted by WEAC – TV24.
4 killed, including 3 high school football players, in northwest Georgia crash
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — Four people were killed, including three high school football players, in a single-car crash in northwest Georgia early Sunday, authorities said. Troopers with the Georgia State Patrol responded to a car crash in Chattooga County at around 12:30 a.m. EDT, WTVC reported. The driver and...
Anniston Road Closures
Anniston, AL – Per the city of Anniston drivers should be aware that Rocky Hollow Road to close Oct. 31st (10/31/22) for bridge repairs being performed by the county highway department. Estimated completion date of the repairs is Jan. 31, 2023 (01/31/23). For questions, contact the Calhoun County Highway Department at: 256-237-4657 or highway@calhouncounty.org.
storyboardmemphis.org
Huntsville, Alabama: Let’s Rocket
Along a tree-lined brick sidewalk, a stylized Darth Vader loomed over R2-D2, both metal sculptures securely bolted to an entryway. Right across the street, Robert Johnson’s smiling likeness adorned the gray awning of Moe’s Original Bar B Que. After a couple of craft beers at the nearby Casual Pint, we’ve decided on pizza for dinner versus barbecue, so we stepped past Lord Vader and headed inside a Mellow Mushroom.
Missing Alabama woman identified as body found in Marshall County shed
The body of a woman found inside a shed south of the town of Grant was identified by the Marshall County Coroner’s Office on Saturday. Authorities confirmed that Kendra Leigh Green, 25, of Arab, was found inside a shed on property along Stewart Hollow Road. Her body was discovered by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office on Friday while authorities were searching the property after Green’s family reported her missing.
rocketcitynow.com
Alabama's Amendment 3: What it means to one family
Alabama's Amendment 3: What it means to the family of murder victim Lisa Ann Millican. Amendment 3 on the ballot this year has a story that dates back long before 2022. The story starts forty years ago in Dekalb County's Little River Canyon at Lynn Overlook, with a girl by the name of Lisa Ann Millican and ends with her family, who we began speaking with back in 2018.
WAAY-TV
Coroner identifies body found in Guntersville as 25-year-old Arab woman
The Marshall County Coroner's Office has identified the body found during a search of a property Friday afternoon. The coroner says Kendra Leigh Green, 25, of Arab was found in a shed on a property on Stewart Hollow Road. Authorities say Green had been reported missing by her family several...
