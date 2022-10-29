ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Payne, AL

Shelby Reporter

Playoff predictions: Thompson, Pelham, Calera, Vincent ready for Round 1

The playoffs have arrived, and while we don’t have a historic number of teams entering the postseason like we did last year, we do have our share of exciting games featuring four Shelby County teams. Thompson, Pelham, Calera and Vincent will all begin their 2022 playoff trek this week...
CALERA, AL
weisradio.com

Cedar Bluff blanks Donoho 34-0 to end skid, reach playoffs

ANNISTON – Cedar Bluff ruined Donoho’s homecoming on Friday night, ended a five-game skid and advanced to the Class 1A state football playoffs in the process with a dominating 34-0 victory. The Tigers (4-6) started the season ranked and were sitting at 3-1 before the bottom fell out....
CEDAR BLUFF, AL
Calhoun Journal

It is Miller’s Time

Anniston, AL – Saks coach Jonathan Miller scores his 100th career football coaching victory in Wildcats’ rout of Talladega By Al Muskewitz Saks football coach Jonathan Miller is the kind of guy who doesn’t like people to make a fuss over. He just wants to go about his business, win some games, have some quiet influence over […]
SAKS, AL
wbrc.com

ASU and AAMU fans gather in Birmingham for 81st Magic City Classic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The festivities all week lead up to the big game for the Magic City Classic. The Alabama A&M Bulldogs and the Alabama State Hornets battled it out Saturday afternoon at Legion Field. Tens of thousands came together to watch and celebrate, no matter their age or Classic experience.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Youit Jones back in Alabama

The man accused of setting an abandoned house on fire in West Birmingham with a missing man inside is now back in custody in Alabama. Youit Jones is now in the Jefferson County Jail after being brought back from Oklahoma.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Alumni returns for Magic City Classic Weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alumni coming from all across the country to experience the magic city classic this weekend. It feels like homecoming for most of the alumni that show up here for the magic city classic. Many of them have been coming here for over a decade. Alabama State...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high quality ingredients only.
ALABAMA STATE
Calhoun Journal

Pedestrian Injured After Being Struck Outside Oxford Football Game

Oxford, AL – As first reported by WBRC a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Friday night outside of Lamar Field in Oxford. Oxford Police Chief Bill Partridge confirmed the accident happened on Highway 78 in Oxford between Stewart Street and Edmar Street. The victim was transported to Regional Medical Center. No further information has been released at this time.
OXFORD, AL
wvtm13.com

Central Alabama residents anticipate $825 million Powerball jackpot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Numbers for the $825 million Powerball jackpot were drawn on Saturday night. The winning numbers are 19, 31, 40, 46, 57. The Powerball is 23. "I could use $800 million," Birmingham resident Tiffany Escott said. "I could. That would be so awesome." Escott says she's made...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

Big Boyz Toyz in Oxford

Oxford, AL – Saturday, October 29th from 8:30 am to 1:00 pm is the Big Boyz Toyz Show at 1117 Edmar St, Oxford, AL 36203. Want your precious prize possession to be featured on our most popular show Big Boys Toys? It’s ONLY $10 to register! This is your chance to network with people of the same interests and have a good ol time!! Star host Kip Chappell will be there! This event is hosted by WEAC – TV24.
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun Journal

Anniston Road Closures

Anniston, AL – Per the city of Anniston drivers should be aware that Rocky Hollow Road to close Oct. 31st (10/31/22) for bridge repairs being performed by the county highway department. Estimated completion date of the repairs is Jan. 31, 2023 (01/31/23). For questions, contact the Calhoun County Highway Department at: 256-237-4657 or highway@calhouncounty.org.
ANNISTON, AL
storyboardmemphis.org

Huntsville, Alabama: Let’s Rocket

Along a tree-lined brick sidewalk, a stylized Darth Vader loomed over R2-D2, both metal sculptures securely bolted to an entryway. Right across the street, Robert Johnson’s smiling likeness adorned the gray awning of Moe’s Original Bar B Que. After a couple of craft beers at the nearby Casual Pint, we’ve decided on pizza for dinner versus barbecue, so we stepped past Lord Vader and headed inside a Mellow Mushroom.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Missing Alabama woman identified as body found in Marshall County shed

The body of a woman found inside a shed south of the town of Grant was identified by the Marshall County Coroner’s Office on Saturday. Authorities confirmed that Kendra Leigh Green, 25, of Arab, was found inside a shed on property along Stewart Hollow Road. Her body was discovered by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office on Friday while authorities were searching the property after Green’s family reported her missing.
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
rocketcitynow.com

Alabama's Amendment 3: What it means to one family

Alabama's Amendment 3: What it means to the family of murder victim Lisa Ann Millican. Amendment 3 on the ballot this year has a story that dates back long before 2022. The story starts forty years ago in Dekalb County's Little River Canyon at Lynn Overlook, with a girl by the name of Lisa Ann Millican and ends with her family, who we began speaking with back in 2018.
ALABAMA STATE

