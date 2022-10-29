ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeside, CA

gobulldogs.com

'Dogs complete epic comeback against SDSU

FRESNO, Calif. -- Fresno State completed the epic fourth quarter comeback against San Diego State, scoring 15 points in the final quarter with two touchdowns in a 13 second span within the final 70 seconds. Fresno State keeps possession of the Old Oil Can with a 32-28 win over the Aztecs on Saturday night at Valley Children's Stadium.
FRESNO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Eagles fall apart in second half, as Falcons claim CAL title, 37-35

With a 21-6 lead at halftime, Vista del Lago head coach Kyle Landes and his team had to feel pretty good. The Eagles were on pace to score more than 40 points, while the Falcons had struggled to get anything going against a Vista defense that was playing great. However,...
VISTA, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

SDSU VOLLEYBALL OUTLASTS WYOMING IN FOUR SETS

With the victory the Aztecs (6-17, 4-8 Mountain West) snap a seven-match losing streak to the Cowgirls dating back to Sept. 29, 2018. In addition, SDSU emerged triumphant in Laramie for the first time since Sept. 27, 2012, a span of 10 meetings. Trailing 23-18 in the opening frame, the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

OUR GUIDE TO LOCAL FARMS AND FARM-FRESH PRODUCTS SOLD DIRECTLY TO CONSUMERS

Find farm-fresh meats, eggs, fruits and veggies, flowers, honey, nuts, soaps, wool and fiber goods, pumpkin patches, nursery plants, trees, wineries and more. Photos by Miriam Raftery and creative commons images via Bing. May 21, 2020 (San Diego) – East County Magazine has compiled our region’s most comprehensive guide to...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

La Posta's Cali Burrito – why you choose to live in San Diego

I'm not sure who first came up with the California burrito, but I'm pretty sure that's what they were going for – stuffing a cheesy burrito with potatoes, just enough to get you home, not enough to put you to sleep immediately. It's not midnight food, it's middle of the night food. And because your recollection of it will be dim, and because you can blame the hangover for how awful you feel the next day, you will remember it fondly. (Apr. 14, 2014)
SAN DIEGO, CA
socialhiker.net

Can’t we take a dip in the Hot Springs?

Where are the Hot Springs anyway? This is hike #5 of the Six Pack o Peaks. They say this is the highest Point in San Diego County. I Paid the Los coyotes reservation fee via the website ahead of time. I headed out just after 8 am with my canine pal Mr Riggs. It was in the low 40s when we started. I would consider this a dog friendly hike.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
escondidograpevine.com

The man who made it rain, rain, rain in 1916

Charles Hatfield made it rain 105 years ago in San Diego. The only problem was he couldn’t make it stop. A deep dive through the San Diego Historical Society archives courtesy of the OB Rag reveals the legend and facts surrounding this strange, and wet, episode of local history. And, as they said about Liberty Valance, when the legend becomes fact, print the legend.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Dinh Lee

Top 3 Ramen Spots to Try in San Diego

There are probably hundreds if not thousands of ramen spots throughout the city of San Diego, so it can be quite difficult to narrow down the spots that are worth trying. With that being said, I want to make it clear that I by no means claim that I have tried every ramen spot in San Diego, but there are quite a few spots that I have tried, namely the most popular ones and some smaller, hole in the wall spots as well. So, you can say I am pretty well versed in the ramen world, but it would be impossible to try every single ramen spot in San Diego. Of course, this is all pretty subjective and everyone can have very different tastes when it comes to what we look for in a bowl of ramen, but this is a compilation of reviews that are based on my personal experience as well as ratings found on the internet. Like I always say, I am not a fan of spicy food, so there could very well be really delicious and amazing spicy ramen dishes out there, but I for one can not be one to judge for that, unfortunately. But nonetheless we continue.
SAN DIEGO, CA
thevistapress.com

What’s Up Downtown Oceanside

Sip & Shop Downtown Oceanside Ticket Sale Save $5 through Oct. 26, Downtown Oceanside. Join us as we kick off the return of ’Tis the Season to Shop Local with our annual craft beverage tasting event. On Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26, from 1-4 p.m., enjoy 1- to 3-ounce tastings from your favorite Oceanside brewers, wineries, coffee shops and craft beverage makers while you explore Downtown shops and listen to live holiday music. Participate in the returning Oceanside Holiday Challenge along the way for a chance to win local prizes. Automatically save $5 on all tickets through Wednesday at midnight. BUY TICKETS.
OCEANSIDE, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Waverunner Angler makes a long Voyage for a Hefty Tuna

Dock Totals 10/16 – 10/29: 5,041 anglers aboard 249 half-day to 3-day trips out of San Diego landings over the past two weeks caught 2 barracuda (released), 1,940 bluefin tuna (to 285 pounds), 3 blue perch, 815 bonito, 1 cabezon (released), 355 calico bass, 2,798 dorado, 12 lingcod, 3 mako shark, 133 rock crab, 3,263 rockfish, 89 sand bass, 525 sculpin, 249 sheephead, 61 skipjack tuna, 121 spiny lobster, 1,028 whitefish, 3 white seabass, 5,134 yellowfin tuna, and 872 yellowtail.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

Beach advisory from Del Mar south

DEL MAR — The San Diego County Department of Environmental. Health and Quality issued a beach advisory Friday for beaches from Del Mar south,. citing unhealthy levels of bacteria. Specifically, the department advised beachgoers of bacterial levels at San Dieguito River Outlet in Del Mar, Paseo Grande in La...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

WHY IS THE SPRING VALLEY COMMUNITY PLANNING GROUP STILL MEETING ON ZOOM?

October 28, 2022 (Spring Valley) – While many other local planning groups and governmental bodies have resumed in-person meetings that were suspended due to COVID-19, the Spring Valley Community Planning Group (SVCPG) is still meeting only virtually. This reporter contacted Tim Snyder, chairman of the SVCPG to ask why...
SPRING VALLEY, CA
gbsan.com

Top 7 Breweries in San Diego

With over 150 breweries spread out across the city serving up the tastiest, bubbliest and most refreshing craft beer, it is no surprise San Diego has been dubbed the “Craft Beer Capital of America.” From longstanding establishments to hidden gens, we have compiled an extensive list of the best breweries in San Diego that you need to add to your “must visit” list.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Dockless bikes trashed off Sunset Cliffs and Chollas Creek

That’s a reef shelf at Sunset Cliffs and Hill Street,” Proctor said. “The area the bikes were in is inaccessible without a waist deep wade around one of the points of the coastline from the south end of No Surf Beach.” (May 28, 2018) Earlier at...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Loved Ones Mourn Mother of 3 Killed in Crash Near Poway

The family of a 28-year-old mother who died in a car accident last week wants to remind people just how fragile life is. Sara Haywood died in a tragic accident the morning of Oct. 18, leaving behind three children. It happened near the intersection of Scripps Poway Parkway and Spring Canyon Road.
POWAY, CA

