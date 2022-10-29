Read full article on original website
CIF San Diego Section football playoff brackets: Game times, matchups for 2022 CIF-SDS playoffs
The California (CIF) high school football playoffs have arrived. Divisions 1-5 kick off on Friday, November 4 while the Open Division bracket kicks off on November 11. The Open Division includes four teams. Every other division includes 12 teams, with the top four teams each receiving first-round ...
gobulldogs.com
'Dogs complete epic comeback against SDSU
FRESNO, Calif. -- Fresno State completed the epic fourth quarter comeback against San Diego State, scoring 15 points in the final quarter with two touchdowns in a 13 second span within the final 70 seconds. Fresno State keeps possession of the Old Oil Can with a 32-28 win over the Aztecs on Saturday night at Valley Children's Stadium.
goldcountrymedia.com
Eagles fall apart in second half, as Falcons claim CAL title, 37-35
With a 21-6 lead at halftime, Vista del Lago head coach Kyle Landes and his team had to feel pretty good. The Eagles were on pace to score more than 40 points, while the Falcons had struggled to get anything going against a Vista defense that was playing great. However,...
eastcountymagazine.org
SDSU VOLLEYBALL OUTLASTS WYOMING IN FOUR SETS
With the victory the Aztecs (6-17, 4-8 Mountain West) snap a seven-match losing streak to the Cowgirls dating back to Sept. 29, 2018. In addition, SDSU emerged triumphant in Laramie for the first time since Sept. 27, 2012, a span of 10 meetings. Trailing 23-18 in the opening frame, the...
KPBS
Wooden high rises? San Diego hopes 'mass timber' can help with climate goals
On the western edge of Scripps Ranch, just off I-15, construction crews are assembling a 10-story building made entirely out of wood. But the building won't ever be inhabited — in fact, crews will be tearing it down next year. That's because the building, officially called the NHERI Tall...
eastcountymagazine.org
OUR GUIDE TO LOCAL FARMS AND FARM-FRESH PRODUCTS SOLD DIRECTLY TO CONSUMERS
Find farm-fresh meats, eggs, fruits and veggies, flowers, honey, nuts, soaps, wool and fiber goods, pumpkin patches, nursery plants, trees, wineries and more. Photos by Miriam Raftery and creative commons images via Bing. May 21, 2020 (San Diego) – East County Magazine has compiled our region’s most comprehensive guide to...
San Diego weekly Reader
La Posta's Cali Burrito – why you choose to live in San Diego
I'm not sure who first came up with the California burrito, but I'm pretty sure that's what they were going for – stuffing a cheesy burrito with potatoes, just enough to get you home, not enough to put you to sleep immediately. It's not midnight food, it's middle of the night food. And because your recollection of it will be dim, and because you can blame the hangover for how awful you feel the next day, you will remember it fondly. (Apr. 14, 2014)
socialhiker.net
Can’t we take a dip in the Hot Springs?
Where are the Hot Springs anyway? This is hike #5 of the Six Pack o Peaks. They say this is the highest Point in San Diego County. I Paid the Los coyotes reservation fee via the website ahead of time. I headed out just after 8 am with my canine pal Mr Riggs. It was in the low 40s when we started. I would consider this a dog friendly hike.
escondidograpevine.com
The man who made it rain, rain, rain in 1916
Charles Hatfield made it rain 105 years ago in San Diego. The only problem was he couldn’t make it stop. A deep dive through the San Diego Historical Society archives courtesy of the OB Rag reveals the legend and facts surrounding this strange, and wet, episode of local history. And, as they said about Liberty Valance, when the legend becomes fact, print the legend.
Top 3 Ramen Spots to Try in San Diego
There are probably hundreds if not thousands of ramen spots throughout the city of San Diego, so it can be quite difficult to narrow down the spots that are worth trying. With that being said, I want to make it clear that I by no means claim that I have tried every ramen spot in San Diego, but there are quite a few spots that I have tried, namely the most popular ones and some smaller, hole in the wall spots as well. So, you can say I am pretty well versed in the ramen world, but it would be impossible to try every single ramen spot in San Diego. Of course, this is all pretty subjective and everyone can have very different tastes when it comes to what we look for in a bowl of ramen, but this is a compilation of reviews that are based on my personal experience as well as ratings found on the internet. Like I always say, I am not a fan of spicy food, so there could very well be really delicious and amazing spicy ramen dishes out there, but I for one can not be one to judge for that, unfortunately. But nonetheless we continue.
thevistapress.com
What’s Up Downtown Oceanside
Sip & Shop Downtown Oceanside Ticket Sale Save $5 through Oct. 26, Downtown Oceanside. Join us as we kick off the return of ’Tis the Season to Shop Local with our annual craft beverage tasting event. On Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26, from 1-4 p.m., enjoy 1- to 3-ounce tastings from your favorite Oceanside brewers, wineries, coffee shops and craft beverage makers while you explore Downtown shops and listen to live holiday music. Participate in the returning Oceanside Holiday Challenge along the way for a chance to win local prizes. Automatically save $5 on all tickets through Wednesday at midnight. BUY TICKETS.
San Diego weekly Reader
Waverunner Angler makes a long Voyage for a Hefty Tuna
Dock Totals 10/16 – 10/29: 5,041 anglers aboard 249 half-day to 3-day trips out of San Diego landings over the past two weeks caught 2 barracuda (released), 1,940 bluefin tuna (to 285 pounds), 3 blue perch, 815 bonito, 1 cabezon (released), 355 calico bass, 2,798 dorado, 12 lingcod, 3 mako shark, 133 rock crab, 3,263 rockfish, 89 sand bass, 525 sculpin, 249 sheephead, 61 skipjack tuna, 121 spiny lobster, 1,028 whitefish, 3 white seabass, 5,134 yellowfin tuna, and 872 yellowtail.
Coast News
Beach advisory from Del Mar south
DEL MAR — The San Diego County Department of Environmental. Health and Quality issued a beach advisory Friday for beaches from Del Mar south,. citing unhealthy levels of bacteria. Specifically, the department advised beachgoers of bacterial levels at San Dieguito River Outlet in Del Mar, Paseo Grande in La...
eastcountymagazine.org
WHY IS THE SPRING VALLEY COMMUNITY PLANNING GROUP STILL MEETING ON ZOOM?
October 28, 2022 (Spring Valley) – While many other local planning groups and governmental bodies have resumed in-person meetings that were suspended due to COVID-19, the Spring Valley Community Planning Group (SVCPG) is still meeting only virtually. This reporter contacted Tim Snyder, chairman of the SVCPG to ask why...
Group of thieves rob Nordstrom La Jolla at UTC during store hours
Police are investigating after a popular department store was robbed in the University City area Wednesday.
gbsan.com
Top 7 Breweries in San Diego
With over 150 breweries spread out across the city serving up the tastiest, bubbliest and most refreshing craft beer, it is no surprise San Diego has been dubbed the “Craft Beer Capital of America.” From longstanding establishments to hidden gens, we have compiled an extensive list of the best breweries in San Diego that you need to add to your “must visit” list.
San Diego weekly Reader
Dockless bikes trashed off Sunset Cliffs and Chollas Creek
That’s a reef shelf at Sunset Cliffs and Hill Street,” Proctor said. “The area the bikes were in is inaccessible without a waist deep wade around one of the points of the coastline from the south end of No Surf Beach.” (May 28, 2018) Earlier at...
NBC San Diego
Loved Ones Mourn Mother of 3 Killed in Crash Near Poway
The family of a 28-year-old mother who died in a car accident last week wants to remind people just how fragile life is. Sara Haywood died in a tragic accident the morning of Oct. 18, leaving behind three children. It happened near the intersection of Scripps Poway Parkway and Spring Canyon Road.
No Jackpot Winner in SuperLotto Plus, But Ticket Worth $45,416 Sold in San Diego
There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing and the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing will grow to $38 million. But a ticket with five numbers, and missing the Mega number, was sold at a Ralphs store in College East and is worth $45,416, the California Lottery announced.
20-Year-Old Man Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In La Mesa (La Mesa, CA)
According to the La Mesa Police Department, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Sunday. The officials stated that the crash happened in the 8500 block of Dallas Street at around 6:33 a.m.
