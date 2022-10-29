Read full article on original website
Related
Ants, rats and roaches, oh my! Hurricane Ian’s debris stirs up an increase in pests
For Richard Frank, it’s normally the insects that are buzzing. But in the weeks after Hurricane Ian’s landfall, the incessant buzzing now comes from his phone. “I’ve had five calls today alone about ants,” said Frank, owner of Do It Yourself Pest Control in St. Petersburg. “The ants are going crazy right now.”
Dida, African tusker elephant known as ‘Queen of Tsavo,’ dies in Kenya
Kenya’s Dida, an iconic tusker elephant dubbed the “Queen of Tsavo,” has died, wildlife officials announced this week. According to USA Today and CBS News, Tsavo East National Park, where Dida lived, announced that the elephant died Monday at an estimated 60 to 65 years old. “Tsavo...
In 1 classroom, 4 teachers manage 135 kids -- and love it
MEZA, Ariz. (AP) — A teacher-in-training darted among students, tallying how many needed his help with a history unit on Islam. A veteran math teacher hovered near a cluster of desks, coaching some 50 freshmen on a geometry assignment. A science teacher checked students’ homework, while an English teacher spoke into a microphone at the front of the classroom, giving instruction, to keep students on track.
Comments / 0