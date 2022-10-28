ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

247Sports

Deion Sanders says leaving Jackson State for Power Five job would be more about his coaches than himself

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders has continued to see his name trend as a potential candidate for Power Five openings. Sanders has repeatedly explained that he would entertain the thought of accepting an offer to lead a program at that level. On Friday, he went more in-depth with his perspective, explaining on ESPN's "College Football Live" that potentially taking on a Power Five job would be more about his staff than about himself.
JACKSON, MS
247Sports

OSU football coordinators Kasey Dunn, Derek Mason breakdown loss at Kansas State

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Oklahoma State football could not execute on both sides of the ball, which resulted in a 48-0 shutout loss at Kansas State on Saturday. The Cowboys were held scoreless for the first time since 2009 and allowed nearly 500 yards on defense for the fourth week in a row. Oklahoma State quickly fell into a deep hole as the Wildcats jumped out to an early 14-0 lead in the first quarter. Things went from bad to worse for the Pokes by halftime as they trailed 35-0 at the break.
STILLWATER, OK
247Sports

James Franklin addresses talent gap between Penn State, Ohio State

Ohio State defeated Penn State, 44-31, Saturday in Happy Valley. After the game, Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin addressed the talent gap between his program and the conference’s top two teams, Ohio State and Michigan. “They got good football teams,” Franklin said. “We played really well against Ohio...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
NJ.com

Ex-Pro Bowl QB: Jets need to bench Zach Wilson for Joe Flacco

People are pumping the brakes on Zach Wilson. The second-year quarterback threw three interceptions in the Jets’ 22-17 loss to the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. That’s not going to cut it, according to Matt Cassel. In fact, the former...
247Sports

Florida Gators football: What Billy Napier said after loss to rival Georgia

The Florida Gators dropped to 4-4 on the season and 1-4 in the SEC following Saturday's 42-20 loss against the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs. In the loss, Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson completed 18 of 37 passes for 271 yards with one touchdown. The Gators struggled to get anything going on the ground, rushing as a team 34 times for just 100 yards and one touchdown.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Monday Recruiting Nuggets

As the calendar flips to November, recruiting enters that last leg before all hell breaks loose the Sunday after Thanksgiving when coaches start conducting in-home visits.
Chicago Tribune

Week 8 recap: Chicago Bears defense — and Justin Fields’ leap — allows 49 points in road loss to Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is no longer rusty. The Chicago Bears found that out the hard way Sunday at AT&T Stadium. In his second game back from a thumb injury that caused him to miss five games, Prescott completed 21 of 27 passes for 250 yards and two touchdowns in a 49-29 Cowboys victory. Running back Tony Pollard, taking a full load with Ezekiel Elliott out, rushed for 131 ...
CHICAGO, IL
247Sports

Dawgman Recruiting Blog - Coaches On The Road, Target Updates

It's the last day of October. Halloween is upon us. The Husky coaching staff was very busy during the bye week and we have quite a bit of info to share with you. Here's what you can expect in today's Dawgman Recruiting Blog... Coaches On The Road. 2023 Class Overview.
247Sports

247Sports

