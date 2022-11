MIDLAND, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — A huge congrats is in order for one local school. The Midland Christian School Band competed Monday in the TAPPS State Marching Band contest in Waco. They came back home to the Tall City— State Champions! 10 different marching bands from across the state competed at this competition. Not only did […]

MIDLAND, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO