Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
No word on a trial date for Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be the 'best-drunk driver'VictorPhiladelphia, PA
Pete’s Produce Farm in West Chester Announces Closing DateMarilyn JohnsonWest Chester, PA
The last standing home of Edgar Allan Poe in Philadelphia is a National Registered LandmarkCJ CoombsPhiladelphia, PA
Old City's Panorama Now Open for Dinner on Tuesdays; 50% Off Pasta and Wine FlightsMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Yardbarker
Young Phillies fan goes viral for taunting Astros fan
A young Philadelphia Phillies fan went viral on Friday night for the way he taunted an older Houston Astros fan. The Phillies came back to beat the Astros 6-5 to win Game 1 of the World Series. Philly was down 5-0 and then won the game in extra innings after JT Realmuto hit a solo home run in the 10th and David Robertson closed things down in the bottom half.
Astros, Phillies reveal Game 3 starters for World Series
The 2022 World Series is now tied at one game each after the first two games. The Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies are fighting for the ultimate prize and as the series now turns to Philadelphia after two games in Houston, both teams have named their starters for the next two games.
CBS Sports
2022 MLB playoffs: World Series scores, schedule, bracket with Phillies-Astros Game 3 on Monday
The Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros are all square at 1-1 in the 2022 World Series. The Phillies overcame a five-run deficit on Friday night to capture Game 1, but the Astros bounced back at home in Saturday's Game 2. The series has shifted to Philadelphia for Game 3 on Monday after a day off Sunday. It's Noah Syndergaard vs. Lance McCullers Jr. in Monday's Game 3 at Citizens Bank Park.
The Phillies Beat the Astros Because Rob Thomson Out-Managed Dusty Baker
Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker is likely on a Hall of Fame track, but he got out-managed by Rob Thomson in World Series Game 1.
Dave Dombrowski, John Henry haven’t spoken since Red Sox firing (report)
Red Sox principal owner John Henry and Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski have known each other for decades, having worked together in Florida and Boston. It appears, though, that the relationship between the two men is significantly fractured after Henry fired Dombrowski in surprising fashion in Sept. 2019.
CBS Sports
World Series score: Astros vs. Phillies Game 1 live updates with Houston, Philly battling in extra innings
Game 1 of the 2022 World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros is underway Friday night at Minute Maid Park. There will be late drama in Houston, with the game in extra innings. Kyle Tucker gave the Astros a big lead early, homering twice in the first three innings as Houston went up 5-0 against Aaron Nola. The Phillies did not stay behind for long against Justin Verlander, however. The Phillies scored five runs in two innings against the likely AL Cy Young winner, with JT Realmuto hitting a two-run double to tie the game in the fifth inning.
Yardbarker
Houston Astros vs. Philadelphia Phillies World Series Game 3 preview, odds: Phillies return to crazy home crowd
PHILADELPHIA -- After earning a split in the first two games, the Philadelphia Phillies will return home to their raucous crowd where the World Series shifts for Game 3 on Monday. The Phillies rallied from a 5-0 deficit to win 6-5 in 10 innings in Game 1 and then fell...
Red Sox do not plan to extend J.D. Martinez a $19.65M qualifying offer (report)
The Boston Red Sox do not plan to extend designated hitter J.D. Martinez a $19.65 million qualifying offer, New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported. The Red Sox have not made any final decisions on qualifying offers yet, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said in a text. Martinez, who turned...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
87K+
Followers
67K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0