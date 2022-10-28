Read full article on original website
ng-sportingnews.com
What channel is Bears vs. Cowboys on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 8 game
The Cowboys and Bears are set to face off at AT&T Stadium for a Week 8 showdown. Dallas is coming off a commanding win over the Lions, defeating Detroit 24-6 in Dak Prescott's first game back from the thumb injury he suffered in Week 1. Although backup quarterback Cooper Rush...
NFL Week 8 schedule rankings and predictions
NFL Week 8 (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images) Week 8 kicked off with a solid matchup that featured Lamar Jackson and Tom Brady. Our prediction was 'Ravens 27, Buccaneers 23' ... which nearly hit on the nose, with the Baltimore holding off the Bucs 27-22. Not a bad start to the football week. With that in mind, here's how the rest of the NFL action stacks up...13. Denver Broncos vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (London) Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports It would be wise to sleep in on Sunday. These teams are not worth an early rise. Prediction: Jaguars 16, Broncos 1312. Carolina Panthers at Atlanta...
ng-sportingnews.com
Who plays on 'Monday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 8 game
"Monday Night Football" continues with an AFC North battle in Week 8. Two familiar foes will go head-to-head as the Browns host the Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland. The Browns (2-5) are looking to get their season back on track after losing four games in a row. Starting quarterback...
ng-sportingnews.com
NFC standings, playoff picture: How safe are Eagles, Vikings, Seahawks, Falcons in first place as surprise division leaders?
The NFC standings at the midway point of the 2022 NFL season are much different than they were at the end of 2021. None of last season's division winners — the Cowboys, Packers, Rams and Buccaneers — are in first place after Week 8. If the season ended...
ng-sportingnews.com
Why ESPN's Steve Levy, Louis Riddick and Dan Orlovsky are calling Broncos vs. Jaguars in London
The NFL is headed overseas in Week 8 for a matchup between the Jaguars and Broncos in London. Jacksonville and Denver will head to Wembley Stadium to take part in the third NFL game played off of U.S. soil this season. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has already hosted two NFL games...
ng-sportingnews.com
Why is Broncos vs. Jaguars only on ESPN+? NFL London game is ESPN's first streaming exclusive
During a year in which there have been drastic changes to the NFL broadcast landscape, fans will have one more major adjustment to make during Week 8 of the 2022 season. While ESPN has been the home of "Monday Night Football" since 2006, ESPN+ will be the exclusive Week 8 home of Sunday morning football — the third and final game of the NFL's 2022 London games, that is. On Sunday, Oct. 30, the Broncos and Jaguars will meet at Wembley Stadium in London for a game that is the first of its kind with respect to coverage.
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy Defense rankings Week 9: Who to start, sit at D/ST in fantasy football
The further we get into each NFL season, the better equipped we are to deploy the right fantasy D/ST. We know the weekly defensive studs like the Eagles (@ Texans in Week 9), Patriots (vs. Colts), and Bills (@ Jets), but we also know which offenses to target and which to avoid. The sample size after eight weeks is plentiful, so our Week 9 fantasy defense rankings can help you find legit sleepers and waiver-wire streamers.
saturdaytradition.com
Kerby Joseph forces fumble with picture-perfect hit vs. Miami Dolphins
Kerby Joseph is in the middle of his rookie season with the Detroit Lions. However, the Illinois product is already turning into a defensive playmaker for the Lions. Last week vs. the Dallas Cowboys, Joseph had his most productive game in his 3rd consecutive start. That performance included 5 tackles, a QB hit, a pass breakup and a forced fumble while playing 100% of Detroit’s defensive snaps.
atozsports.com
REPORT: Malik Willis to start for Titans, Tannehill dealing with 2 issues
The Tennessee Titans will face the Houston Texans in an AFC South showdown in Week 8. It sounds like the Titans could be without their starting quarterback. According Tom Pelissero, Tennessee may have to turn to rookie QB Malik Willis tomorrow. Ryan Tannehill is dealing with multiple ailments, an ankle...
thecomeback.com
Famed CFL and preseason QB activated for NFL game
For many, an undrafted quarterback who started his college career at Minnesota and finished it at South Dakota is far from top of mind. But Chris Streveler has a lot of interesting things going for him, from his 2018-19 stint in the Canadian Football League (capped with a Grey Cup celebration party where he wore an incredible fur coat) through his 2020-21 stint with the Arizona Cardinals.
ng-sportingnews.com
Monday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 8 Bengals-Browns single-game tournaments
The Bengals and Browns will face off against each other to wrap up Week 8 on Monday Night Football. The Bengals are three-point favorites in this matchup despite not having star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (hip). The total for Monday night is set at 45 points, according to Caesars Sportsbook. Even though Chase will not be available for this prime-time contest, there's still a good core of talented players (Nick Chubb, Joe Mixon, Tee Higgins, Joe Burrow, and Amari Cooper) who DFS players will put in their FanDuel single-game lineups.
