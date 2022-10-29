ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

HIGHLIGHTS: Midland Trinity doubles up on Harvest Christian in district win

By Kayler Smith
 2 days ago

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Midland Trinity Chargers defeated district opponent Keller Harvest Christian 48-24, bringing them to 3-2 in district.

The Chargers finish their regular season at home next week against Irving Highlands for senior night.

